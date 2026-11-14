Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 13
The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, November 13, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.
Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, November 13, 2026.
Ohio High School Football Final Scores - November 13
Anderson 50, Troy 7
Archbold 39, Keystone 8
Avon 49, Olmsted Falls 0
Bellbrook 24, Miami Trace 21
Bishop Watterson 45, New Albany 12
Cameron 21, Ritchie County 0
Carey 24, Delta 18
Central Catholic 61, Clay 27
Coldwater 26, Eastwood 7
Cuyahoga Heights 30, Mogadore 0
Danville 46, Toronto 0
Deer Park 50, Mechanicsburg 28
East 36, Licking Valley 33
Elder 27, St. Xavier 23
Fort Frye 19, Columbus Academy 7
Garaway 29, Waterford 25
George Washington 63, Parkersburg South 7
Girard 39, Barnesville 26
Harrison 20, Trotwood-Madison 13
Highland 32, Mayfield 0
Hopewell-Loudon 33, McComb 0
Indian Valley 35, Claymont 21
Ironton 42, Wheelersburg 0
Kirtland 36, Hillsdale 27
Leipsic 26, Mohawk 14
Liberty Center 51, Columbus Grove 6
London 14, CHCA 0
Marion Local 27, Minster 9
Mentor 16, McKinley 13
Monroe Central 43, River 14
Morgantown 35, Wheeling Park 10
New Bremen 40, Riverside 33
New Lexington 36, West Holmes 30
Nordonia 23, Walsh Jesuit 21
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 14, Garfield Heights 7
Olentangy Liberty 14, Lincoln 10
Ontario 38, Memorial 21
Perry 45, Garfield 0
Pickerington North 14, Upper Arlington 10
Princeton 51, John Marshall 7
Princeton 40, Archbishop Moeller 36
Shelby 20, Perkins 14
South Range 56, United 7
Springfield 27, McDonald 7
Springfield 21, Perrysburg 14
St. Edward 38, Hudson 14
St. Henry 38, Versailles 14
Steubenville 21, Dover 14
Symmes Valley 56, Shadyside 22
Tippecanoe 28, Archbishop McNicholas 27
University 62, Washington 7
Urbana 27, Kenton Ridge 20
Ursuline 50, University School 21
Wapakoneta 28, Celina 7
Washington 21, Big Walnut 0
Wayne 56, Hilliard Darby 14
Waynesville 14, Graham Local 7
West Branch 21, Rocky River 12
West Geauga 14, Streetsboro 7
Wheeling Central Catholic 55, Montcalm 14
Full Ohio high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.