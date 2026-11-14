Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 13

The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, November 13, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.

Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, November 13, 2026.

Ohio High School Football Final Scores - November 13

Anderson 50, Troy 7

Archbold 39, Keystone 8

Avon 49, Olmsted Falls 0

Bellbrook 24, Miami Trace 21

Bishop Watterson 45, New Albany 12

Cameron 21, Ritchie County 0

Carey 24, Delta 18

Central Catholic 61, Clay 27

Coldwater 26, Eastwood 7

Cuyahoga Heights 30, Mogadore 0

Danville 46, Toronto 0

Deer Park 50, Mechanicsburg 28

East 36, Licking Valley 33

Elder 27, St. Xavier 23

Fort Frye 19, Columbus Academy 7

Garaway 29, Waterford 25

George Washington 63, Parkersburg South 7

Girard 39, Barnesville 26

Harrison 20, Trotwood-Madison 13

Highland 32, Mayfield 0

Hopewell-Loudon 33, McComb 0

Indian Valley 35, Claymont 21

Ironton 42, Wheelersburg 0

Kirtland 36, Hillsdale 27

Leipsic 26, Mohawk 14

Liberty Center 51, Columbus Grove 6

London 14, CHCA 0

Marion Local 27, Minster 9

Mentor 16, McKinley 13

Monroe Central 43, River 14

Morgantown 35, Wheeling Park 10

New Bremen 40, Riverside 33

New Lexington 36, West Holmes 30

Nordonia 23, Walsh Jesuit 21

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 14, Garfield Heights 7

Olentangy Liberty 14, Lincoln 10

Ontario 38, Memorial 21

Perry 45, Garfield 0

Pickerington North 14, Upper Arlington 10

Princeton 51, John Marshall 7

Princeton 40, Archbishop Moeller 36

Shelby 20, Perkins 14

South Range 56, United 7

Springfield 27, McDonald 7

Springfield 21, Perrysburg 14

St. Edward 38, Hudson 14

St. Henry 38, Versailles 14

Steubenville 21, Dover 14

Symmes Valley 56, Shadyside 22

Tippecanoe 28, Archbishop McNicholas 27

University 62, Washington 7

Urbana 27, Kenton Ridge 20

Ursuline 50, University School 21

Wapakoneta 28, Celina 7

Washington 21, Big Walnut 0

Wayne 56, Hilliard Darby 14

Waynesville 14, Graham Local 7

West Branch 21, Rocky River 12

West Geauga 14, Streetsboro 7

Wheeling Central Catholic 55, Montcalm 14

Full Ohio high school football scoreboard