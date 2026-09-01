Virginia Top 25 High School Football State Rankings - Sept. 1, 2026
Roanoke Catholic School is the big winner in the first High School on SI Virginia Top 25 football rankings of the regular season.
The Celtics defeated then-No. 13 Trinity Episcopal School, 43-37, to jump from their No. 25 preseason rank to No. 15. After rallying from a two-touchdown halftime deficit to shock then-No. 17 Lafayette on the road, Smithfield debuts this week at No. 25.
Varina is No. 1 followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Maury, Oscar Smith and Benedictine College Prep. Varina visits Maury Friday evening in a highly anticipated 757 vs. 804 showdown.
No. 7 Highland Springs host sixth-ranked Huguenot in a Top 10 matchup of Richmond rivals. Trinity Episcopal travels to Benedictine in a rematch of last fall’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I final, and No. 18 Hampton makes its season debut against defending Virginia Class 3 state champ and 19th-ranked Lake Taylor.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 |
1. VARINA
Preseason rank: No. 1
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated William Fleming, 54-0
This week: at No. 3 Maury, Sept. 4
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 2
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Lehi (Utah), 66-0
This week: at Paramus Catholic (N.J.), Sept, 4
3. MAURY
Preseason rank: No. 3
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Mallard Creek (N.C.), 31-0
This week: vs. No. 1 Varina, Sept. 4
4. OSCAR SMITH
Preseason rank: No. 4
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Warwick, Sept. 4
5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Preseason rank: No. 5
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Blue Ridge School, 46-0
This week: vs. No. 16 Trinity Episcopal School, Sept. 4
6. HUGUENOT
Preseason rank: No. 6
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at No. 7 Highland Springs, Sept. 4
7. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Preseason rank: No. 7
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Hopewell, 35-7
This week: vs. No. 6 Highland Springs, Sept. 4
8. STONE BRIDGE
Preseason rank: No. 8
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated No. 16 James Madison, 21-14
This week: vs. Centreville, Sept. 3
9. INDIAN RIVER
Preseason rank: No. 9
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: Off; next game - vs. Great Bridge, Sept. 11
10. GREEN RUN
Preseason rank: No. 10
Record: 1-0
Monday: Defeated Tallwood, 35-0
Next game: at Salem-Virginia Beach, Sept. 8
11. THOMAS DALE
Preseason rank: No. 11
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Cosby, 28-0
This week: vs. Lloyd C. Bird, Sept. 3
Preseason rank: No. 12
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Colonial Heights, 36-12
This week: vs. Granby, Sept. 4
13. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 14
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Norfolk Academy, Sept. 4
14. RIVERBEND
Preseason rank: No. 15
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Chancellor, 49-0
This week: at Forest Park, Sept. 3
15. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 25
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Trinity Episcopal School, 43-37
This week: Off; next game - at Fredericksburg Christian School, Sept. 12
16. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 13
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 25 Roanoke Catholic School, 43-37
This week: at No. 5 Benedictine College Prep, Sept. 4
17. JAMES MADISON
Preseason rank: No. 16
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Stone Ridge, 21-14
This week: vs. Lake Braddock, Sept. 3
18. HAMPTON
Preseason rank: No. 18
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 19 Lake Taylor, Sept. 4
19. LAKE TAYLOR
Preseason rank: No. 19
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Heritage, 28-12
This week: at No. 18 Hampton, Sept. 4
20. PETERSBURG
Preseason rank: No. 20
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Henrico, 34-6
This week: at Norcom, Sept. 4
21. HERMITAGE
Preseason rank: No. 21
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 35-7
This week: vs. Henrico, Sept. 3
22. KING’S FORK
Preseason rank: No. 22
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Henry A. Wise (Md.), Sept. 4
23. MANCHESTER
Preseason rank: No. 23
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Monacan, 36-0
This week: vs. Glen Allen, Sept. 3
24. LOUDON COUNTY SPORTS ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 24
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Baylor School (Tenn.), 37-12
This week: at Hun School (N.J.), Sept. 4
25. SMITHFIELD
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Lafayette, 27-20
This week: Off; next game - at Bruton, Sept. 11
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023