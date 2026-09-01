Virginia Top 25 High School Football State Rankings - Sept. 1, 2026

Roanoke Catholic School is the big winner in the first High School on SI Virginia Top 25 football rankings of the regular season.

The Celtics defeated then-No. 13 Trinity Episcopal School, 43-37, to jump from their No. 25 preseason rank to No. 15. After rallying from a two-touchdown halftime deficit to shock then-No. 17 Lafayette on the road, Smithfield debuts this week at No. 25.

Varina is No. 1 followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Maury, Oscar Smith and Benedictine College Prep. Varina visits Maury Friday evening in a highly anticipated 757 vs. 804 showdown.

No. 7 Highland Springs host sixth-ranked Huguenot in a Top 10 matchup of Richmond rivals. Trinity Episcopal travels to Benedictine in a rematch of last fall’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I final, and No. 18 Hampton makes its season debut against defending Virginia Class 3 state champ and 19th-ranked Lake Taylor.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:

High School On SI

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 |

1. VARINA

Preseason rank: No. 1

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated William Fleming, 54-0

This week: at No. 3 Maury, Sept. 4

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY

Preseason rank: No. 2

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Lehi (Utah), 66-0

This week: at Paramus Catholic (N.J.), Sept, 4

3. MAURY

Preseason rank: No. 3

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to Mallard Creek (N.C.), 31-0

This week: vs. No. 1 Varina, Sept. 4

4. OSCAR SMITH

Preseason rank: No. 4

Record: 0-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Warwick, Sept. 4

5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Preseason rank: No. 5

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Blue Ridge School, 46-0

This week: vs. No. 16 Trinity Episcopal School, Sept. 4

6. HUGUENOT

Preseason rank: No. 6

Record: 0-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at No. 7 Highland Springs, Sept. 4

7. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Preseason rank: No. 7

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Hopewell, 35-7

This week: vs. No. 6 Highland Springs, Sept. 4

8. STONE BRIDGE

Preseason rank: No. 8

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated No. 16 James Madison, 21-14

This week: vs. Centreville, Sept. 3

9. INDIAN RIVER

Preseason rank: No. 9

Record: 0-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: Off; next game - vs. Great Bridge, Sept. 11

10. GREEN RUN

Preseason rank: No. 10

Record: 1-0

Monday: Defeated Tallwood, 35-0

Next game: at Salem-Virginia Beach, Sept. 8

11. THOMAS DALE

Preseason rank: No. 11

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Cosby, 28-0

This week: vs. Lloyd C. Bird, Sept. 3

Preseason rank: No. 12

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Colonial Heights, 36-12

This week: vs. Granby, Sept. 4

13. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 14

Record: 0-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Norfolk Academy, Sept. 4

14. RIVERBEND

Preseason rank: No. 15

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Chancellor, 49-0

This week: at Forest Park, Sept. 3

15. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 25

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Trinity Episcopal School, 43-37

This week: Off; next game - at Fredericksburg Christian School, Sept. 12

16. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 13

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 25 Roanoke Catholic School, 43-37

This week: at No. 5 Benedictine College Prep, Sept. 4

17. JAMES MADISON

Preseason rank: No. 16

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to No. 8 Stone Ridge, 21-14

This week: vs. Lake Braddock, Sept. 3

18. HAMPTON

Preseason rank: No. 18

Record: 0-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 19 Lake Taylor, Sept. 4

19. LAKE TAYLOR

Preseason rank: No. 19

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Heritage, 28-12

This week: at No. 18 Hampton, Sept. 4

20. PETERSBURG

Preseason rank: No. 20

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Henrico, 34-6

This week: at Norcom, Sept. 4

21. HERMITAGE

Preseason rank: No. 21

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 35-7

This week: vs. Henrico, Sept. 3

22. KING’S FORK

Preseason rank: No. 22

Record: 0-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Henry A. Wise (Md.), Sept. 4

23. MANCHESTER

Preseason rank: No. 23

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Monacan, 36-0

This week: vs. Glen Allen, Sept. 3

24. LOUDON COUNTY SPORTS ACADEMY

Preseason rank: No. 24

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to Baylor School (Tenn.), 37-12

This week: at Hun School (N.J.), Sept. 4

25. SMITHFIELD

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Lafayette, 27-20

This week: Off; next game - at Bruton, Sept. 11