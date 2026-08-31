Vote: Who Was the Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Week 0)

Virginia high school football's opening week produced everything from five-touchdown quarterback performances to dominant defensive efforts and 300-yard passing games.

Now it's time to decide which performance was the best.

Varina's Ivan Thompson helped lead a 54-0 shutout, Battlefield quarterback Maddox Noles accounted for 261 yards of offense and Benedictine's Sean Boyd recorded three sacks and two safeties.

They're among 12 candidates for the High School On SI Virginia Football Player of the Week.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Ivan Thompson, Varina

Thompson, a senior safety and VMI commit, recovered a fumble and helped lead a Varina defense that shut out Fleming 54-0.

Maddox Noles, Battlefield

Noles, a sophomore quarterback, accounted for 261 yards of offense, throwing for 175 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for a team-high 86 yards in Battlefield's 41-0 victory over North Stafford.

Sean Boyd, Benedictine College

Boyd, a senior and Princeton commit, recorded eight tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks and two safeties in Benedictine's 46-0 victory over Blue Ridge.

Marquise Bullock, Highland Springs

Bullock, a senior, intercepted two passes in Highland Springs' 35-6 victory over Hopewell.

Treyvon Turner, Highland Springs

Turner returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown in Highland Springs' 35-6 victory over Hopewell.

Dycen Tapscott, Kettle Run

Tapscott, a junior quarterback, completed 10 of 13 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns in Kettle Run's 56-0 victory over Liberty.

Sultan Nazary, George C. Marshall

Nazary, a senior running back, had 20 carries for 250 yards and a score in George C. Marshall's 28-0 shutout win over Annandale.

Owen Neal, James Wood

Neal, a senior quarterback, went 10-of-11 for 318 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 46 yards and a score in James Wood's 63-7 blowout victory over Clarke County.

Zain Elian, Tuscarora

Elian, a senior running back, totaled 243 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in Tuscarora's 27-14 win over Herndon.

Aiden Fulton, St. Michael the Archangel

Fulton, a sophomore quarterback, went 11-of-15 for 306 passing yards and four touchdowns in St. Michael the Archangel's 57-8 victory over Bell.

Joseph Deyo, Liberty Christian

Deyo, a sophomore tight end, hauled in five catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns in Liberty Christian's 48-0 win over Glenvar.

Garrett Palmer, Graham

Palmer, a sophomore quarterback, passed for 266 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 87 yards and three scores in Graham's 40-33 victory over Bluefield.

About our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way to for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes -- even thousands -- and that's okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.