Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 7, 2026)

Saint Michael the Archangel and Bethel have earned spots in this week's High School On SI Virginia high school football Top 25 rankings.

Saint Michael and Bethel, both 2-0, enter at Nos. 23 and 24, respectively. Varina remains No. 1 after an overtime victory over No. 3 Maury, with The Saint James Performance Academy holding at No. 2.

Maury, Oscar Smith and Huguenot complete the Top 5. Stone Bridge, Highland Springs, Indian River, Green Run and Thomas Dale round out the Top 10.

Another 757 vs. 804 showdown highlights this week's schedule as Varina, the reigning Virginia Class 4 state champion, visits two-time defending Class 6 champion Oscar Smith. No. 7 Highland Springs travels to Richmond-area rival No. 11 Dinwiddie, while No. 13 Trinity Episcopal School visits No. 20 Hermitage after knocking off then-No. 5 Benedictine College Prep.

Here are the latest High School On SI Virginia high school football Top 25 rankings:

1. Varina

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated No. 3 Maury, 35-34

This week: at No. 4 Oscar Smith, Sept. 11

2. The Saint James Performance Academy

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Paramus Catholic (N.J.), 54-14

This week: at Prestige Academy (Fla.), Sept. 11

3. Maury

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 0-2

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Varina, 35-34

This week: at Bishop McNamara (Md.), Sept. 12

4. Oscar Smith

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Warwick, 29-6

This week: vs. No. 1 Varina, Sept. 11

5. Huguenot

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated No. 7 Highland Springs, 28-7

This week: vs. Clover Hill, Sept. 11

6. Stone Bridge

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Centreville, 40-21

This week: at John Champe, Sept. 10

7. Highland Springs

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 1-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 6 Huguenot, 28-7

This week: at No. 11 Dinwiddie, Sept. 11

8. Indian River

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 0-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Great Bridge, Sept. 11

9. Green Run

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Tallwood, 35-0

This week: at Salem-Virginia Beach, Sept. 8

10. Thomas Dale

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Lloyd C. Bird, 24-6

This week: Off; next game at Glen Allen, Sept. 18

11. Dinwiddie

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Granby, 43-0

This week: vs. No. 7 Highland Springs, Sept. 11

12. Roanoke Catholic School

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 1-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Fredericksburg Christian School, Sept. 12

13. Trinity Episcopal School

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 1-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Benedictine College Prep, 7-0

This week: at No. 20 Hermitage, Sept. 11

14. Benedictine College Prep

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 1-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 16 Trinity Episcopal School, 7-0

This week: at Matoaca, Sept. 11

15. Woodberry Forest School

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Norfolk Academy, 38-0

This week: at Saint Mary's Ryken (Md.), Sept. 11

16. Riverbend

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 51-7

This week: at Massaponax, Sept. 11

17. Hampton

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Lake Taylor, 61-19

This week: at Menchville, Sept. 12

18. James Madison

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 1-1

Last week: Defeated Lake Braddock, 23-0

This week: at West Springfield, Sept. 10

19. Petersburg

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Norcom, 46-0

This week: Off; next game vs. John Marshall, Sept. 18

20. Hermitage

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Henrico, 34-0

This week: vs. No. 13 Trinity Episcopal School, Sept. 11

21. King's Fork

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 0-0

Last week: Did not play; game at Henry A. Wise (Md.) canceled

This week: vs. Deep Creek, Sept. 11

22. Manchester

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Glen Allen, 25-7

This week: vs. James River Midlothian, Sept. 10

23. Saint Michael the Archangel

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated North Cross School, 48-7

This week: at Hayfield, Sept. 10

24. Bethel

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Churchland, 48-0

This week: at Warwick, Sept. 10

25. Smithfield

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 1-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Bruton, Sept. 11