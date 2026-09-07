Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 7, 2026)
Saint Michael the Archangel and Bethel have earned spots in this week's High School On SI Virginia high school football Top 25 rankings.
Saint Michael and Bethel, both 2-0, enter at Nos. 23 and 24, respectively. Varina remains No. 1 after an overtime victory over No. 3 Maury, with The Saint James Performance Academy holding at No. 2.
Maury, Oscar Smith and Huguenot complete the Top 5. Stone Bridge, Highland Springs, Indian River, Green Run and Thomas Dale round out the Top 10.
Another 757 vs. 804 showdown highlights this week's schedule as Varina, the reigning Virginia Class 4 state champion, visits two-time defending Class 6 champion Oscar Smith. No. 7 Highland Springs travels to Richmond-area rival No. 11 Dinwiddie, while No. 13 Trinity Episcopal School visits No. 20 Hermitage after knocking off then-No. 5 Benedictine College Prep.
Here are the latest High School On SI Virginia high school football Top 25 rankings:
1. Varina
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated No. 3 Maury, 35-34
This week: at No. 4 Oscar Smith, Sept. 11
2. The Saint James Performance Academy
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Paramus Catholic (N.J.), 54-14
This week: at Prestige Academy (Fla.), Sept. 11
3. Maury
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 0-2
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Varina, 35-34
This week: at Bishop McNamara (Md.), Sept. 12
4. Oscar Smith
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Warwick, 29-6
This week: vs. No. 1 Varina, Sept. 11
5. Huguenot
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated No. 7 Highland Springs, 28-7
This week: vs. Clover Hill, Sept. 11
6. Stone Bridge
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Centreville, 40-21
This week: at John Champe, Sept. 10
7. Highland Springs
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 6 Huguenot, 28-7
This week: at No. 11 Dinwiddie, Sept. 11
8. Indian River
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Great Bridge, Sept. 11
9. Green Run
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Tallwood, 35-0
This week: at Salem-Virginia Beach, Sept. 8
10. Thomas Dale
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Lloyd C. Bird, 24-6
This week: Off; next game at Glen Allen, Sept. 18
11. Dinwiddie
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Granby, 43-0
This week: vs. No. 7 Highland Springs, Sept. 11
12. Roanoke Catholic School
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 1-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Fredericksburg Christian School, Sept. 12
13. Trinity Episcopal School
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 1-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Benedictine College Prep, 7-0
This week: at No. 20 Hermitage, Sept. 11
14. Benedictine College Prep
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 16 Trinity Episcopal School, 7-0
This week: at Matoaca, Sept. 11
15. Woodberry Forest School
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Norfolk Academy, 38-0
This week: at Saint Mary's Ryken (Md.), Sept. 11
16. Riverbend
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 51-7
This week: at Massaponax, Sept. 11
17. Hampton
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Lake Taylor, 61-19
This week: at Menchville, Sept. 12
18. James Madison
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 1-1
Last week: Defeated Lake Braddock, 23-0
This week: at West Springfield, Sept. 10
19. Petersburg
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Norcom, 46-0
This week: Off; next game vs. John Marshall, Sept. 18
20. Hermitage
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Henrico, 34-0
This week: vs. No. 13 Trinity Episcopal School, Sept. 11
21. King's Fork
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play; game at Henry A. Wise (Md.) canceled
This week: vs. Deep Creek, Sept. 11
22. Manchester
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Glen Allen, 25-7
This week: vs. James River Midlothian, Sept. 10
23. Saint Michael the Archangel
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated North Cross School, 48-7
This week: at Hayfield, Sept. 10
24. Bethel
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Churchland, 48-0
This week: at Warwick, Sept. 10
25. Smithfield
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 1-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Bruton, Sept. 11
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023