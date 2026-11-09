Vote: Who is the Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 5-7)

The Virginia high school football regular season has already wrapped up, which means the playoffs will soon begin. Once again, there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 5-7.

James Wood's Owen Neal had yet another dominant passing performance, Oakton's Deylen Jones rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns, and Woodgrove's Dylan Donnelly had five catches for 174 receving yards.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Virginia Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Luke Gaither of Liberty Christian

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 15. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Owen Neal, James Wood

Neal stepped up once again by completing 15 of 17 passes for 382 yards and six touchdowns in James Wood's dominant 71-7 blowout victory over Fauquier.

Deylen Jones, Oakton

Jones had 18 carries for 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Oakton's 48-19 win over Centreville.

Dylan Donnelly, Woodgrove

Donnelly, a junior wide receiver, hauled in five catches for 174 receving yards and a touchdown on offense, and registered 12 tackles and two pass breakups on defense in Woodgrove's 29-15 victory over Loudoun Valley.

Braeden Graves, John Champe

Graves went 18-of-26 for 273 passing yards and five touchdowns in John Champe's 44-21 win over Freedom.

Carter Lubbe, Kettle Run

Lubbe had 26 carries for 306 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Kettle Run's 34-7 victory over Brentsville District.

Aviance Young Jr., Brooke Point

Young hauled in six catches for 142 receiving yards and a touchdown in Brooke Point's 37-7 win over Stafford.

Drew McEntarfer, Kellam

McEntarfer, a senior quarterback, went 18-of-24 for 337 passing yards and four touchdowns in Kellam's 49-14 victory over Princess Anne.

Zayden Burks, Skyline

Burks had 23 carries for 311 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Skyline's 44-14 win over Warren County.

CJ James, Mount Vernon

James hauled in six catches for 165 receiving yards and a touchdown in Mount Vernon's 42-7 blowout victory over Annandale.

Aedden Lashley, Southampton

Lashley, a senior defensive end, registered 11 tackles, seven solo stops, and seven tackles for loss in Southampton's 46-0 shutout win over Franklin.

Richie Cannon, Culpeper County

Cannon, a senior linebacker, registered 11 tackles, nine solo stops, three tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in Culpeper County's 26-12 victory over Caroline.

Uriah Martin, South County

Martin, a junior linebacker, recorded 18 tackles, 13 solo stops, and a tackle for loss in South County's 41-14 blowout win over Alexandria City.