Vote: Who Was the Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 29-31)

The Virginia high school football regular season is almost over, which means the playoffs are right around the corner. Once again, there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 29-31.

Huguenot's Charles Scott Jr. passed for 365 yards and five touchdowns, Trinity Episcopal's Landon Hicks had 213 receiving yards and two scores, and Heritage's Lucas Olszewski rushed for 303 yards and five TDs.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Virginia Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Zach Detweiler of Loudoun Valley.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 8. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Charles Scott Jr., Huguenot

Scott completed 18 of 22 passes for 365 yards and five touchdowns in Huguenot's dominant 62-0 shutout victory over James River Midlothian.

Landon Hicks, Trinity Episcopal

Hicks, a senior wide receiver and Virginia commit, hauled in five catches for 213 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Trinity Episcopal's 55-19 win over Glen Allen.

Lucas Olszewski, Heritage

Olszewski, a senior running back, had seven carries for 303 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Heritage's 53-0 shutout victory over Rock Ridge.

Jackson Ledford, James Wood

Ledford, a senior linebacker, registered 18 tackles, 10 solo stops, half a tackle for loss, and a sack in James Wood's 49-14 blowout win over Handley.

Hunter Willard, Magna Vista

Willard, a junior quarterback, went 9-of-14 for 241 passing yards and three touchdowns in Magna Vista's 46-0 shutout victory over Halifax County.

Noah Paxton, Craig County

Paxton, a senior running back, finished with five rushing touchdowns in Craig County's 48-19 win over Narrows.

C.J. James, Mount Vernon

James hauled in six catches for 139 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Mount Vernon's 31-0 shutout victory over Falls Church.

Mykell Bryant, Thomas Dale

Bryant, a junior, hauled in four catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns, and made two interceptions and 6.5 tackles on defense in Thomas Dale's 21-17 win over Petersburg.

Tayshawn Branche, Maury

Branche had three rushing touchdowns and a receiving score in Maury's 62-14 victory over Manor.

Luke Gaither, Liberty Christian

Gaither, a senior quarterback and Coastal Carolina commit, went 15-of-23 for 224 passing yards and four touchdowns in Liberty Christian's 36-0 win over Heritage.

Jayden Corns, Patrick County

Corns, a senior, passed for 114 yards and a touchdown and ran for 133 yards and two scores on offense, while recording 13 tackles, 10 solo stops, and a tackle for loss on defense in Patrick County's 34-21 victory over James River.

Xander Coleman, Jefferson Forest

Coleman, a senior, had two rushing touchdowns on offense and a pick-six on defense in Jefferson Forest's stellar 70-8 win over Brookville.