Vote: Who Was the Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10)

We're already halfway through high school football season in Virginia, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 8-10.

The St. James' Kash Carter led his team to a comeback win over St. Frances Academy, Bishop O'Connell's Ryan Turpin threw for over 250 yards and five touchdowns, and James Wood's Xavier Price had nearly 300 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

Those were a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Virginia Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: K'Sean Hill of King William.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Kash Carter, The St. James

Carter threw three second-half touchdown passes to lead The St. James to a 28-20 comeback victory over St. Frances Academy (MD).

Ryan Turpin, Bishop O'Connell

Turpin, a senior quarterback, completed 10 of 16 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns in Bishop O'Connell's 34-7 win over Bishop Ireton.

Xavier Price, James Wood

Price, a senior wide receiver, hauled in 10 catches for 294 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and had an eight-yard rushing score in James Wood's 63-49 shootout victory over Millbrook.

Iveon Lewis, Huguenot

Lewis hauled in six catches for 138 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Huguenot's 62-17 blowout win over Monacan.

Jack Martin, Oakton

Martin, a senior quarterback, threw five touchdown passes to lead Oakton to a 42-38 comeback victory over South Lakes.

Aiden Mejia, Langley

Mejia, a sophomore wide receiver, registered eight carries for 172 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with seven catches for 136 receiving yards and two scores in Langley's 49-7 blowout win over Wakefield.

Zain Elian, Tuscarora

Elian, a senior running back, had 16 carries for 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns, as well as an eight-yard passing score in Tuscarora's 60-21 victory over Dominion.

Rob Hughes Jr., Indian River

Hughes, a senior, had 17 carries for 136 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Indian River's 41-13 win over Nansemond River.

Mack Strahm, Blacksburg

Strahm, a senior wide receiver, hauled in four catches for 203 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Blacksburg's 51-20 victory over Hidden Valley.

Ashton Gause, Woodgrove

Gause, a sophomore, registered 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery in Woodgrove's 47-13 win over Heritage.

Braeden Graves, John Champe

Graves, a freshman quarterback, went 20-of-24 for 296 passing yards and five touchdowns in John Champe's 48-14 victory over Riverside.

Jack Podsednik, Lake Braddock

Podsednik, a senior linebacker, registered 14 tackles, seven solo stops, and two tackles for loss in Lake Braddock's 28-14 win over Woodson.