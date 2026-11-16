Vote: Who Should Be High School On SI National Athlete of the Week? -- (Nov. 9-15)

High school athletes across the country delivered huge performances during the week of Nov. 9-15, from an eight-touchdown effort from Tyler Winkles of Acalanes (California) to Brock Belcher of Windthorst (Texas) moving up on the Lone Star State’s all-time passing touchdowns list.

Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Geno Currie of Sharpsville (Pennsylvania) football. Currie piled up 315 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 53-48 win over Seneca.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 22. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Brock Belcher, SR, Windthorst (TX) Football

Belcher completed 23 of 29 passes for 395 yards with five touchdowns and another score on the ground in a 61-20 win over Quanah. The senior now has 173 career touchdown passes, the second-most in Texas history.

Jaxson Brady, SR, Bishop Kelly (ID) Football

Brady accounted for five total touchdowns—four passing, one rushing—in a 47-14 rout of Lakeland to clinch a spot in the Class 5A title game.

Kingston Branham, JR, West Point (MS) Football

Branham ran for 325 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries as West Point edged Leake, 50-42.

Tommy Caimi, SR, Kirtland (OH) Football

Caimi had 26 carries for 297 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-27 victory over Hillsdale.

Jalen Crichton, JR, Nelson (OR) Football

Crichton only needed 12 carries to run for 197 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-36 win over Wells.

Hayden Fitts, SR, Montgomery Catholic (AL) Flag Football

Fitts completed 15 of 21 passes for 258 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 85 yards on the ground in a 48-13 victory over Mobile Christian.

Bailey Gebke, JR, Breese Central (IL) Volleyball

Gebke led the way with 21 kills in a three-set victory over Downs Tri-Valley to capture the Class 2A state championship.

George Hastings, SR, Agoura (CA) Football

Hastings ran for 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 24-14 win over Charter Oak. The senior added eight total tackles (one for loss) and two pass breakups on defense.

Kelin Hendrix, SR, Lakeland (FL) Football

Hendrix accounted for three total touchdowns—two rushing, one passing—with 128 yards on the ground as Lakeland stunned St. Thomas Aquinas in Open Division pool play, 27-24. Hendrix threw a touchdown to Joseph Howard in overtime for a walk-off win.

Gabe Jenkins, SR, Propel Braddock Hills (PA) Football

Jenkins ran for 174 yards and four touchdowns with a two-point conversion as Propel Braddock Hills blasted Aliquippa, 42-7.

Madison Jones, SR, Fairfield (IN) Girls Basketball

Jones poured in 31 points as Fairfield blew by Goshen, 67-22.

Quincy Mitchell, JR, Forrest (TN) Football

Mitchell had 30 carries for 335 yards and five touchdowns with a 62-yard punt return touchdown in a 38-22 victory over Sweetwater.

Prosper Neal, SR, Rockwall-Heath (TX) Football

Neal completed 23 of 33 passes for 400 yards with four touchdowns and an interception while adding 63 yards and a TD on the ground in a 37-33 win over Sachse.

Quinn Pope, SR, Wakefield (NC) Flag Football

Pope accounted for all five Wakefield touchdowns—three passing, two rushing—in a 34-14 win over Palisades to claim the Class 8A state title.

Jayce Prohaska, SR, Mother McAuley (IL) Volleyball

Prohaska had 21 kills as Mother McAuley captured the Class 4A state title with a three-set win over Libertyville.

Tay Starks, JR, Munford (TN) Football

Starks tallied 36 carries for 264 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-18 victory over Station Camp.

Antwian Thomas, SO, Terrell (TX) Football

Thomas turned 12 carries into 248 yards and four touchdowns as Terrell routed Samuell, 63-6.

Manolo Vazquez, SR, Legacy Academy (AR) Boys Basketball

Vazquez erupted for 38 points in a 76-57 victory over Trinity Christian.

Tyler Winkles, SR, Acalanes (CA) Football

Winkles threw for 471 yards, ran for 136 and accounted for eight total touchdowns with a pair of two-point conversions in a 70-54 upset of Pittsburg.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com