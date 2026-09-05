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Washington High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Washington high school football action across the Evergreen State
Sam Brown|
Auburn Mountainview vs Bainbridge from Nov. 1. 2025
Auburn Mountainview vs Bainbridge from Nov. 1. 2025 | Vince Pugliese

The 2026 Washington high school football season officially kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Evergreen State.

View our full Washington high school football scoreboard.

Washington High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Aberdeen 43, Hoquiam 6

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 58, Chewelah 8

Bainbridge 50, Foss 0

Battle Ground 24, Ridgefield 17

Bellevue Christian 40, Mossyrock 13

Bremerton 56, Elma 14

Cascade 35, Medical Lake 0

Cashmere 64, College Place 6

Castle Rock 34, R.A. Long 0

Cedarcrest 51, Shorewood 29

Centralia 42, South Whidbey 0

Chiawana 28, Camas 7

Coeur d'Alene 58, Lewis & Clark 0

Colville 22, Deer Park 21

Darrington 48, Neah Bay 26

East Valley 27, Riverside 19

Eatonville 28, Sequim 0

Foster 36, Kentridge 7

Hanford 35, Ferris 13

Heritage 33, Yelm 7

Hermiston 58, Union 28

Hockinson 36, Fort Vancouver 6

Kamiakin 21, Evergreen 7

Kelso 27, River Ridge 7

Kennewick 51, Pasco 12

La Center 26, Montesano 20

La Conner 57, Quilcene 22

Lake City 19, Central Valley 13

Lake Stevens 31, Graham-Kapowsin 26

Lakeside 28, Tekoa-Rosalia 6

Lindbergh 26, Garfield 6

Logos 42, Freeman 6

Marysville Getchell 20, Lynnwood 6

Mead 34, Sunnyside 8

Meadowdale 22, Mount Vernon 9

Mercer Island 21, Oak Harbor 14

Morton 70, Oakville 6

Moscow 24, Clarkston 6

Moses Lake 34, Richland 14

Mountlake Terrace 35, Lakewood 14

Mt. Baker 56, Port Angeles 6

Mt. Rainier 25, Highline 15

Mt. Spokane 31, Walla Walla 20

Napavine 61, Toutle Lake 0

Naselle 76, Ocosta 14

North Mason 34, Shelton 27

Northwest Christian School 42, Newport 28

O'Dea 56, Roosevelt 28

Okanogan 20, Omak 7

Onalaska 56, Seton Catholic 20

Othello 24, Ellensburg 0

Puyallup 57, Rocky Mountain 14

Regis Jesuit 49, Gonzaga Prep 28

River View 27, Goldendale 14

Sageview 42, Fife 29

Seattle Prep 30, Chief Sealth 0

SelPort 58, Republic 6

Southridge 29, Cheney 9

Spanaway Lake 19, Central Kitsap 14

Steilacoom 28, Olympic 21

Sumner 41, Eagle 22

Timberline 34, Stadium 7

Tri-Cities Prep 40, La Salle 7

Tumwater 41, Liberty 10

University 57, West Valley 27

Vashon Island 69, Muckleshoot Tribal 8

Waterville/Mansfield 48, Curlew 24

WF West 42, Peninsula 21

Woodland 36, Kalama 6

View our full Washington high school football scoreboard.

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Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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