Washington High School Football Final Scores - September 4
The 2026 Washington high school football season officially kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Evergreen State.
View our full Washington high school football scoreboard.
Washington High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Aberdeen 43, Hoquiam 6
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 58, Chewelah 8
Bainbridge 50, Foss 0
Battle Ground 24, Ridgefield 17
Bellevue Christian 40, Mossyrock 13
Bremerton 56, Elma 14
Cascade 35, Medical Lake 0
Cashmere 64, College Place 6
Castle Rock 34, R.A. Long 0
Cedarcrest 51, Shorewood 29
Centralia 42, South Whidbey 0
Chiawana 28, Camas 7
Coeur d'Alene 58, Lewis & Clark 0
Colville 22, Deer Park 21
Darrington 48, Neah Bay 26
East Valley 27, Riverside 19
Eatonville 28, Sequim 0
Foster 36, Kentridge 7
Hanford 35, Ferris 13
Heritage 33, Yelm 7
Hermiston 58, Union 28
Hockinson 36, Fort Vancouver 6
Kamiakin 21, Evergreen 7
Kelso 27, River Ridge 7
Kennewick 51, Pasco 12
La Center 26, Montesano 20
La Conner 57, Quilcene 22
Lake City 19, Central Valley 13
Lake Stevens 31, Graham-Kapowsin 26
Lakeside 28, Tekoa-Rosalia 6
Lindbergh 26, Garfield 6
Logos 42, Freeman 6
Marysville Getchell 20, Lynnwood 6
Mead 34, Sunnyside 8
Meadowdale 22, Mount Vernon 9
Mercer Island 21, Oak Harbor 14
Morton 70, Oakville 6
Moscow 24, Clarkston 6
Moses Lake 34, Richland 14
Mountlake Terrace 35, Lakewood 14
Mt. Baker 56, Port Angeles 6
Mt. Rainier 25, Highline 15
Mt. Spokane 31, Walla Walla 20
Napavine 61, Toutle Lake 0
Naselle 76, Ocosta 14
North Mason 34, Shelton 27
Northwest Christian School 42, Newport 28
O'Dea 56, Roosevelt 28
Okanogan 20, Omak 7
Onalaska 56, Seton Catholic 20
Othello 24, Ellensburg 0
Puyallup 57, Rocky Mountain 14
Regis Jesuit 49, Gonzaga Prep 28
River View 27, Goldendale 14
Sageview 42, Fife 29
Seattle Prep 30, Chief Sealth 0
SelPort 58, Republic 6
Southridge 29, Cheney 9
Spanaway Lake 19, Central Kitsap 14
Steilacoom 28, Olympic 21
Sumner 41, Eagle 22
Timberline 34, Stadium 7
Tri-Cities Prep 40, La Salle 7
Tumwater 41, Liberty 10
University 57, West Valley 27
Vashon Island 69, Muckleshoot Tribal 8
Waterville/Mansfield 48, Curlew 24
WF West 42, Peninsula 21
Woodland 36, Kalama 6
View our full Washington high school football scoreboard.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.