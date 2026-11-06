Washington High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (WIAA) — November 6

The 2026 Washington high school football season continues on November 6 with more than 80 WIAA games on the slate for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Washington, click on the scoreboard links below.

Washington High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - November 6

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 85 high school football games in Washington on Friday, November 6, 2026.

There are 13 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by No. 15 Kamiakin taking on one-loss Eastmont, and No. 18 Glacier Peak facing off with Woodinville (7-2).

King's Way Christian vs. Royal - 3 p.m.

Waitsburg vs. Cusick - 4 p.m.

Lewis & Clark vs. Puyallup - 4 p.m.

Connell vs. Seton Catholic - 5 p.m.

Seattle Prep vs. Snohomish - 5 p.m.

Entiat vs. St. John-Endicott - 5 p.m.

Brewster vs. Goldendale - 5 p.m.

Fife vs. East Valley - 6 p.m.

Cedar Park Christian vs. Bellingham - 6 p.m.

South Whidbey vs. Nathan Hale - 6 p.m.

Chief Sealth vs. Tumwater - 6 p.m.

Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. Okanogan - 6 p.m.

Wenatchee vs. Mead - 6 p.m.

Annie Wright vs. Lynden Christian - 6 p.m.

River View vs. Liberty Bell - 6 p.m.

Bainbridge vs. Woodland - 6 p.m.

Inchelium vs. DeSales - 6 p.m.

Chiawana vs. Curtis - 6 p.m.

Othello vs. West Valley - 6 p.m.

North Beach vs. Neah Bay - 6 p.m.

Klahowya vs. Cashmere - 6 p.m.

Gig Harbor vs. Ridgeline - 6 p.m.

Asotin vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna/Kahlotus - 6 p.m.

Clarkston vs. Ephrata - 6 p.m.

Northport vs. Dayton - 6 p.m.

Cascade vs. Shorecrest - 6 p.m.

Deer Park vs. Toppenish - 6 p.m.

Rainier vs. Adna - 6 p.m.

Napavine vs. Toledo - 6 p.m.

Asotin vs. Lind-Ritzville - 6 p.m.

Hockinson vs. Archbishop Murphy - 6:30 p.m.

Central Kitsap vs. Kingston - 6:30 p.m.

Arlington vs. Kennedy Catholic - 7 p.m.

Bremerton vs. WF West - 7 p.m.

Bethel vs. Skyview - 7 p.m.

Capital vs. Enumclaw - 7 p.m.

West Seattle vs. Federal Way - 7 p.m.

Washougal vs. Franklin Pierce - 7 p.m.

Columbia vs. Tri-Cities Prep - 7 p.m.

Stadium vs. Sumner - 7 p.m.

Foster vs. Olympic - 7 p.m.

Camas vs. Olympia - 7 p.m.

Everett vs. O'Dea - 7 p.m.

Granite Falls vs. Meridian - 7 p.m.

Columbia vs. Liberty Christian - 7 p.m.

Juanita vs. Graham-Kapowsin - 7 p.m.

Lindbergh vs. Highline - 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Ferndale - 7 p.m.

Kalama vs. Mt. Baker - 7 p.m.

University vs. Southridge - 7 p.m.

Black Hills vs. Selah - 7 p.m.

Bishop Blanchet vs. Bellevue - 7 p.m.

Evergreen vs. Meadowdale - 7 p.m.

Kamiakin vs. Eastmont - 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace vs. Rainier Beach - 7 p.m.

Northwest Christian vs. Wahkiakum - 7 p.m.

Orting vs. Cedarcrest - 7 p.m.

Chief Leschi vs. Darrington - 7 p.m.

North Creek vs. Tahoma - 7 p.m.

Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Wilbur-Creston - 7 p.m.

West Valley vs. Bothell - 7 p.m.

Lake Washington vs. Lake Stevens - 7 p.m.

La Salle vs. Kittitas - 7 p.m.

Hermiston vs. Davis - 7 p.m.

Eastlake vs. Emerald Ridge - 7 p.m.

Squalicum vs. Eatonville - 7 p.m.

Freeman vs. Colfax - 7 p.m.

Touchet vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline - 7 p.m.

Mary Walker vs. Pomeroy - 7 p.m.

Forks vs. Onalaska - 7 p.m.

Granger vs. Mabton - 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Newport - 7 p.m.

Wapato vs. Ellensburg - 7 p.m.

Steilacoom vs. Yelm - 7 p.m.

Ballard vs. Ingraham - 7 p.m.

Winlock vs. Morton/White Pass - 7 p.m.

Pasco vs. Sunnyside - 7 p.m.

Reardan vs. Northwest Christian School - 7 p.m.

Lake Roosevelt vs. White Swan - 7 p.m.

Pateros vs. Davenport - 7 p.m.

Entiat vs. Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian - 7 p.m.

Oroville vs. Soap Lake - 7 p.m.

Mabton vs. Manson - 7 p.m.

Waterville-Mansfield vs. Bridgeport - 7 p.m.

Woodinville vs. Glacier Peak - 8 p.m.