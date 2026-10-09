Washington High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (WIAA) — October 9

The 2026 Washington high school football season continues on October 9 with more than 140 WIAA games on the slate for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Washington, click on the scoreboard links below.

Washington High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 9

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 145 high school football games in Washington on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The first game, DeSales vs Touchet, starts at 2:00 PM.

There are 18 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by No. 15 Kamiakin vs. No. 6 Chiawana at 7 p.m.

Other big ranked mathcups include No. 3 Lake Stevens vs. No. 18 Glacier Peak, No. 11 Lincoln vs. No. 21 Mount Tahoma, and No. 25 Cheney vs. No. 13 Gonzaga Prep.

DeSales vs. Touchet — 2:00 PM

Mary Walker vs. Wellpinit — 3:00 PM

Curlew vs. Columbia — 3:00 PM

Darrington vs. Muckleshoot Tribal — 4:00 PM

Battle Ground vs. Evergreen — 4:30 PM

Shorewood vs. Edmonds-Woodway — 5:00 PM

Vashon Island vs. Neah Bay — 5:00 PM

Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Eisenhower — 5:30 PM

Friday Harbor vs. Granite Falls — 5:30 PM

Lummi vs. Concrete — 6:00 PM

Ridgeline vs. Central Valley — 6:00 PM

Pullman vs. West Valley — 6:00 PM

Kettle Falls vs. Tonasket — 6:00 PM

Cheney vs. Gonzaga Prep — 6:00 PM

Omak vs. Cedar Park Christian — 6:00 PM

Seton Catholic vs. King's Way Christian — 6:00 PM

Mariner vs. Jackson — 6:00 PM

Toutle Lake vs. Klahowya — 6:30 PM

Life Christian Academy vs. Klahowya — 6:30 PM

Federal Way vs. Issaquah — 7:00 PM

Soap Lake vs. Davenport — 7:00 PM

Sageview vs. Walla Walla — 7:00 PM

Mead vs. Mt. Spokane — 7:00 PM

Ballard vs. Eastside Catholic — 7:00 PM

Bridgeport vs. Entiat — 7:00 PM

Dayton vs. Waitsburg — 7:00 PM

WF West vs. Hockinson — 7:00 PM

Kamiakin vs. Chiawana — 7:00 PM

Hermiston vs. Kennewick — 7:00 PM

Richland vs. Hanford — 7:00 PM

Rogers vs. North Central — 7:00 PM

Annie Wright vs. Bellevue Christian — 7:00 PM

Seattle Prep vs. West Seattle — 7:00 PM

Chief Sealth vs. Rainier Beach — 7:00 PM

Bishop Blanchet vs. Roosevelt — 7:00 PM

Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Sunnyside Christian — 7:00 PM

Hudson's Bay vs. Aberdeen — 7:00 PM

R.A. Long vs. Columbia River — 7:00 PM

Deer Park vs. East Valley — 7:00 PM

Freeman vs. Lind-Ritzville — 7:00 PM

Columbia vs. Tri-Cities Prep — 7:00 PM

Colville vs. Medical Lake — 7:00 PM

Naches Valley vs. Royal — 7:00 PM

Davis vs. Moses Lake — 7:00 PM

St. John-Endicott vs. Pomeroy — 7:00 PM

Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Northport — 7:00 PM

Chief Leschi vs. Oakville — 7:00 PM

Winlock vs. Ocosta — 7:00 PM

Clarkston vs. Timberlake — 7:00 PM

Bonney Lake vs. Yelm — 7:00 PM

Black Hills vs. Mark Morris — 7:00 PM

Kingston vs. Bainbridge — 7:00 PM

Steilacoom vs. Washington — 7:00 PM

Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Silas — 7:00 PM

North Beach vs. Morton/White Pass — 7:00 PM

Chelan vs. Lakeside — 7:00 PM

Pateros vs. Waterville-Mansfield — 7:00 PM

Olympic vs. Port Angeles — 7:00 PM

Ridgefield vs. Tumwater — 7:00 PM

Napavine vs. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley — 7:00 PM

Adna vs. Forks — 7:00 PM

Oroville vs. Manson — 7:00 PM

Bethel vs. Graham-Kapowsin — 7:00 PM

South Kitsap vs. Puyallup — 7:00 PM

Prairie vs. Skyview — 7:00 PM

Heritage vs. Union — 7:00 PM

Elma vs. Hoquiam — 7:00 PM

Bremerton vs. North Mason — 7:00 PM

Cascade Christian vs. East Jefferson — 7:00 PM

Meridian vs. Blaine — 7:00 PM

Evergreen vs. Renton — 7:00 PM

Mount Si vs. Eastlake — 7:00 PM

Anacortes vs. Lynden — 7:00 PM

Woodland vs. Washougal — 7:00 PM

Squalicum vs. Sultan — 7:00 PM

Kelso vs. Camas — 7:00 PM

Inchelium vs. Cusick — 7:00 PM

South Whidbey vs. Coupeville — 7:00 PM

Republic vs. Odessa — 7:00 PM

Meadowdale vs. Shorecrest — 7:00 PM

Zillah vs. Wapato — 7:00 PM

Mountain View vs. Shelton — 7:00 PM

Columbia vs. Mossyrock — 7:00 PM

Montesano vs. Centralia — 7:00 PM

Wahkiakum vs. Morton/White Pass — 7:00 PM

Lindbergh vs. Foster — 7:00 PM

Colfax vs. Northwest Christian School — 7:00 PM

Everett vs. Marysville Getchell — 7:00 PM

Asotin vs. Newport — 7:00 PM

Sammamish vs. Cedarcrest — 7:00 PM

Cascade vs. Monroe — 7:00 PM

Juanita vs. North Creek — 7:00 PM

Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. Kittitas — 7:00 PM

Goldendale vs. La Salle — 7:00 PM

Mount Vernon vs. Sedro-Woolley — 7:00 PM

Selah vs. Toppenish — 7:00 PM

Grandview vs. Quincy — 7:00 PM

Prosser vs. Ellensburg — 7:00 PM

Othello vs. East Valley — 7:00 PM

Snohomish vs. Stanwood — 7:00 PM

Liberty Bell vs. Brewster — 7:00 PM

Sehome vs. Bellingham — 7:00 PM

Lake Stevens vs. Glacier Peak — 7:00 PM

Sequim vs. North Kitsap — 7:00 PM

Inglemoor vs. Redmond — 7:00 PM

Kentwood vs. Kentridge — 7:00 PM

Federal Way vs. Todd Beamer — 7:00 PM

White River vs. Decatur — 7:00 PM

Kennedy Catholic vs. Mt. Rainier — 7:00 PM

Bothell vs. Arlington — 7:00 PM

Oak Harbor vs. Ferndale — 7:00 PM

Castle Rock vs. Toledo — 7:00 PM

Liberty vs. Reardan — 7:00 PM

King's vs. Castle Rock — 7:00 PM

Lakewood vs. Burlington-Edison — 7:00 PM

Nooksack Valley vs. Mt. Baker — 7:00 PM

Rainier vs. Onalaska — 7:00 PM

Warden vs. Granger — 7:00 PM

Wahluke vs. College Place — 7:00 PM

Jenkins vs. Lake Roosevelt — 7:00 PM

Liberty vs. Newport — 7:00 PM

Kiona-Benton vs. Cashmere — 7:00 PM

Rogers vs. Sumner — 7:00 PM

Rochester vs. Tenino — 7:00 PM

La Center vs. Kalama — 7:00 PM

Shadle Park vs. University — 7:00 PM

White Swan vs. Highland — 7:00 PM

Timberline vs. River Ridge — 7:00 PM

Hazen vs. Issaquah — 7:00 PM

Eatonville vs. Clover Park — 7:00 PM

Highline vs. Interlake — 7:00 PM

Sunnyside vs. Wenatchee — 7:00 PM

Eastmont vs. West Valley — 7:00 PM

Gig Harbor vs. Central Kitsap — 7:00 PM

North Thurston vs. Peninsula — 7:00 PM

Bellarmine Prep vs. Silas — 7:00 PM

Lincoln vs. Mount Tahoma — 7:00 PM

Lakes vs. Capital — 7:00 PM

Ephrata vs. Okanogan — 7:00 PM

Cascade vs. Riverside — 7:00 PM

Lincoln vs. O'Dea — 7:15 PM

Auburn vs. Auburn Riverside — 7:30 PM

Lynnwood vs. Mountlake Terrace — 8:00 PM

