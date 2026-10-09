Kingston Allen of Notre Dame Academy On Mission To Become Wisconsin's All-Time Leading Rusher

Notre Dame Academy football star Kingston Allen remains on a mission to become Wisconsin's all-time leading rusher.

Coming off a history-making 3,436-yard performance with 57 touchdowns to set single-season state records in 2025, the senior running back has followed it up with 1,982 yards and 38 touchdowns through seven games to currently rank seventh all-time in state annals with 5,813.

Former Columbus standout Colton Brunell established the all-time state rushing record of 7,416 yards from 2021-2023, according to a thorough list compiled by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Allen enters Week 8 leading the nation in rushing with two regular-season games remaining, maintaining a comfortable advantage over Patrick Henry High School (Virginia) senior Jebediah Stewart's 1,764 yards according to Maxpreps.com.

The highly touted University of Wisconsin recruit has been the centerpiece of an explosive offense (anchored upfront by Notre Dame lineman recruit Richie Flanigan, Linus Poister, Eamonn Ryan, Carter Wolf, CJ Duchac, and Iowa State tight end recruit Joey Massey) for the undefeated Tritons, the defending Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) champion who advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state title game last season and finished with a 13-1 overall record.

The high-powered Tritons have a combined 34-1 overall record dating back to the start of the 2024 season, highlighted by a WIAA Division 3 state championship.

Allen, who rushed 38 times for a season-high 458 yards and seven touchdowns in leading Notre Dame to a 56-53 victory over Neenah in a season-opening non-conference showdown of area rivals, is averaging 283.1 yards per game, including an eye-popping 12.1 yards per carry.

Allen trails Brunell's all-time state mark by 1,603 yards with two regular-season games remaining and a full slate of playoff games potentially to come. It may seem like a daunting task until looking back at the 2025 playoffs when he rushed for 1,741 yards in leading Notre Dame to its second consecutive state title game.

The battle-tested veteran is quick to point out that the team's ultimate success remains at the forefront and continues to embrace the challenge of performing his best with each week.

"We always say here that pressure is a privilege," said Allen, in an interview with Scott Venci of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "Pressure makes diamonds. We embrace that pressure. We like that pressure. We really harness it and try to play within our game.

"No, I don't really look at it like all this pressure is going to weigh me down and make me play worse or make me slower or whatever. I take it as another stepping stone in my game, and if people want to look at it like that way, hopefully, I can give them their money's worth when they come to the games."

Notre Dame Academy, 7-0, is scheduled to host Green Bay West, 5-2, in a FRCC South game tonight at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin All-Time Career Rushing Leaders

1. Colton Brunell, Columbus (2021-2023) 7,416

2. Tyler Tenner, Racine Lutheran (2016-2019) 6,932

3. Bryce Huettner, Iola-Scandinavia (2015-2018) 6,870

4. Mike Firkus, Hilbert (2000-2002) 6,707

5. Christian Collins, Notre Dame Academy (2022-2024) 6,560

6. Luke Hagel, Random Lake (1995-1998) 6,495

7. Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy (2023-present) 5,813

8. Jake Morris, Elk Mound (1990-1992) 5,447

9. Adrian Davis, Kenosha St. Joseph (1999-2001) 5,410

10. Leo Musso, Waunakee (2009-2011) 5,375

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com