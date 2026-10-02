Washington High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (WIAA) - October 2
The 2026 Washington high school football season continues with 137 games on Friday, October 2.
To see live updates and every final score from each WIAA classification in Washington, click on the scoreboard links below.
Washington High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 2
Full Washington High School Football Scoreboard - October 2 (select to view full scoreboard)
The top Washington high school football games on Friday feature a trio of ranked teams taking on undefeated opponents as No. 14 Graham-Kapowsin faces 4-0 Olympia, No. 17 Kennewick takes on 4-0 Sageview, and No. 24 Tumwater visits 4-0 Mark Morris.
Full Washington High School Football Scoreboard
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.