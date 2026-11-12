Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 11, 2026)

The first round of the Washington high school football state playoffs begins Friday and Saturday. Three teams entered this week's Top 25 Rankings in the Evergreen State.

Here are the latest High School On SI Washington high school football Top 25 rankings:

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Lewis and Clark 57-16

Next up: vs. Richland, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

The Vikings will host 16th seeded Richland (6-5 overall).

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Stadium 45-10

Next up: vs. Olympia, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Spartans will host 14th seeded Bears (9-2 overall). Sumner beat Olympia 38-8 last month.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Bethel 49-14

Next up: vs. Glacier Peak, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

The Storm will host 11th seeded Glacier Peak (7-3 overall). Skyview defeated Glacier Peak 31-25 in Week 1.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Lake Washington 58-13

Next up: vs. Curtis, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.

The Vikings will host 15th seeded Curtis (5-5 overall).

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. West Valley (Yakima) 55-10

Next up: vs. Mead, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.

The Cougars will host No. 10 Mead (9-1 overall).

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Arlington, 62-35

Next up: vs. Emerald Ridge, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Lancers will host 12th seeded Emerald Ridge (8-2 overall).

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Everett 58-12

Next up: vs. Lincoln, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.

The Fighting Irish will host 16th seeded Lincoln (7-2 overall).

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Juanita 76-0

Next up: vs. Eastmont, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.

The Eagles will host 13th seeded Eastmont (9-1 overall).

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Kentwood 47-26

Next up: vs. Tahoma, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

The Chiefs will host ninth seeded Tahoma (8-2 overall).

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Wenatchee 43-3

Next up: vs. Bothell, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.

The Panthers will host seventh seeded Bothell (9-1 overall).

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Bishop Blanchet 62-7

Next up: vs. Meadowdale, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Wolverines will host 15th seeded Meadowdale (10-0 overall).

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Capital 49-14

Next up: vs. Kelso, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.

The Hornets will host 14th seeded Kelso (8-2 overall).

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Decatur 64-12

Next up: vs. Ferndale, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.

The Crusaders will host 13th seeded Ferndale (8-2 overall).

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. North Creek 49-21

Next week: at Moses Lake, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

The Bears will travel to eighth seeded Moses Lake (9-1 overall).

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Mountlake Terrace 40-7

Next up: vs. Mount Tahoma, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Vikings will host 11th seeded Mount Tahoma (6-3 overall).

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. West Seattle 54-0

Next up: vs. Snohomish, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Eagles will host the 12th seeded Snohomish (8-2 overall).

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. University 44-0

Next up: vs. Ridgeline, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

The Suns will host ninth seeded Ridgeline (9-1 overall).

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Chief Sealth 49-0

Next up: vs. Black Hills, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

The Thunderbirds will host 16th seeded Black Hills (5-4 overall).

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Gig Harbor 38-6

Next up: at Southridge, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

The Falcons will travel to eighth seeded Southridge (9-1 overall).

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Cheney 19-7

Next up: at Stanwood, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.

The Lancers will travel to seventh seeded Stanwood (10-0 overall).

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. King's Way Christian (no score)

Next up: The Knights will face the winner between Meridian and Seton Catholic on Nov. 20-21.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Renton 46-6

Next up: vs. Fife, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.

The Lions will host 15th seeded Fife (7-3 overall).

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. North Mason 56-7

Next up: vs. Olympic, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

The Seahawks will host 13th seeded Olympic (8-2 overall).

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Kamiakin 29-27

Next up: at Graham-Kapowsin, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.

The Wildcats will travel to fourth seeded Graham-Kapowsin (8-2 overall).

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Ridgefield 41-0

Next up: vs. Cedarcrest, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

The Mustangs will host 14th seeded Cedarcrest (8-2 overall).

Fell off

Liberty (Renton)

Mount Si

Chiawana