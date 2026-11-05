Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 4, 2026)

Week 9 saw two new football teams enter the High School On SI Washington Top 25 Rankings. Meanwhile, the top three teams remained the same for another week.

Here are the latest High School On SI Washington high school football Top 25 rankings:

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Graham Kapowsin 31-24 in OT

Next up: vs. Lewis and Clark, Nov. 6

The Vikings secured their second consecutive SPSL 4A league title and finished undefeated in the regular season after a touchdown on fourth down in overtime. Malcolm Akuffo led Puyallup with 90 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Union 63-14

Next up: vs. Bethel, Nov. 6

Adarius Sparrow, a junior, caught one touchdown for 106 yards on two receptions.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Olympia 38-8

Next up: vs. Stadium, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Mount Si 31-20

Next up: vs. West Valley (Yakima), Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. West Seattle 48-6

Next up: vs. Everett, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Richland 28-14

Next up: vs. Curtis, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Eisenhower 49-7

Next up: vs. Kentwood, Nov. 7

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Kentridge 55-0

Next up: vs. Arlington, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Kennewick 21-16

Next up: vs. University, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Ferris 70-21

Next up: vs. Wenatchee, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Kamiak 68-14

Next up: vs. Lake Washington, Nov. 6

Quarterback Nolan Nettles, a junior, completed 7 of 9 passes for 234 yards, including three touchdowns in the win over Kamiak.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Mercer Island 45-0

Next up: vs. Bishop Blanchet, Nov. 6

The Wolverines held Mercer Island to 52 yards on offense.

Previous ranking: Under consideration

Last week: Def. Cheney 28-20

Next up: vs. Gig Harbor, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Rainier Beach 37-36

Next up: vs. Decatur, Nov. 7

Jordan Meas, a junior, ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns while Brenden Keller and Tytan McNeal combined for four touchdowns in the air.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Bye week

Next up: vs. Capital, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Bye week

Next up: vs. Cheney, Nov. 7

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Davis 55-8

Next up: vs. Kamiakin, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. W F West 51-21

Next up: vs. Chief Sealth, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: lost 31-24 to Puyallup

Next up: vs. Juanita, Nov. 6

The Eagles tied the game 24-24 with a field goal in the final seconds but was unable to stop Graham-Kapowsin on its fourth down touchdown run.

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. College Place 69-0

Next up: vs. King's Way Christian, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Bye week

Next up: To be determined

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: lost 37-36 to Eastside Catholic

Next up: vs. Mountlake Terrace, Nov. 6

The Vikings will face the 7-2 Hawks this week.

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Auburn Riverside 73-36

Next week: vs. North Creek, Nov. 6

Quarterback Maddux Provence, a senior, completed 16 of 22 passes for 291 yards, including four touchdowns. Ethan Tanner, a senior, was on the receiving end of three touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Bye week

Next up: at Ferndale, Nov. 6

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: lost 31-20 to Bothell

Next up: To be determined

Fell off

Wenatchee

Archbishop Murphy