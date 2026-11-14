Washington High School Football Playoff Scores: Opening Round Results — November 13
The 2026 Washington high school football state playoffs kicked off Friday, November 13, with nine teams securing opening-round victories and dozens more preparing to begin their championship pursuits Saturday.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) postseason features 88 teams across six classifications, with state championships scheduled for December 4-5 at Husky Stadium on the University of Washington campus in Seattle.
In Class 4A, No. 3 seed Sumner opened with a 28-19 victory over Olympia, while No. 5 Kennedy Catholic held off Emerald Ridge, 29-14. The remaining six first-round games are scheduled for Saturday, including top-seeded Puyallup against Richland and No. 2 Lake Stevens against Curtis.
Class 2A produced three decisive Friday victories. Top-seeded Tumwater rolled past Black Hills, 49-6, while No. 4 Anacortes defeated Olympic, 42-7. No. 6 W.F. West also advanced with a 35-17 victory over Burlington-Edison.
In the smaller-school classifications, Freeman eliminated Liberty Bell, 28-8, in Class 2B, setting up a quarterfinal matchup with top-seeded Onalaska.
The eight-player Class 1B tournament featured three more impressive performances. No. 1 Almira-Coulee-Hartline defeated Wellpinit, 68-8, No. 2 Liberty Christian overwhelmed Cusick, 66-22, and No. 5 Pomeroy routed Davenport, 72-14.
The remaining opening-round games will determine the quarterfinal fields in all six classifications.
Below are the Washington high school football playoff results and remaining first-round matchups, organized by classification.
WIAA Class 4A High School Football Playoff Scores
Opening-round finals — Friday, November 13
No. 3 Sumner 28, No. 14 Olympia 19
No. 5 Kennedy Catholic 29, No. 12 Emerald Ridge 14
Remaining opening-round games — Saturday, November 14
No. 11 Glacier Peak at No. 6 Skyview
No. 10 Mead at No. 7 Bothell
No. 15 Curtis at No. 2 Lake Stevens
No. 13 Eastmont at No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin
No. 9 Tahoma at No. 8 Moses Lake
No. 16 Richland at No. 1 Puyallup
WIAA Class 3A High School Football Playoff Scores
Opening-round games — November 13-14
No. 11 Mount Tahoma at No. 6 Rainier Beach
No. 15 Meadowdale at No. 2 Bellevue
No. 12 Snohomish at No. 5 Federal Way
No. 14 Kelso at No. 3 Enumclaw
No. 10 Lakes at No. 7 Stanwood
No. 13 Ferndale at No. 4 Eastside Catholic
No. 9 Ridgeline vs. No. 8 Southridge
No. 16 Lincoln (Tacoma) at No. 1 O'Dea
WIAA Class 2A High School Football Playoff Scores
Opening-round finals — Friday, November 13
No. 1 Tumwater 49, No. 16 Black Hills 6
No. 4 Anacortes 42, No. 13 Olympic 7
No. 6 W.F. West 35, No. 11 Burlington-Edison 17
Remaining opening-round games — Saturday, November 14
No. 14 Cedarcrest at No. 3 Prosser
No. 10 Franklin Pierce at No. 7 West Valley (Spokane)
No. 15 Fife vs. No. 2 Lynden
No. 12 Eatonville at No. 5 Archbishop Murphy
No. 9 Woodland at No. 8 North Kitsap
WIAA Class 1A High School Football Playoff Scores
Opening-round games — Saturday, November 14
No. 11 King's at No. 6 Zillah
No. 10 La Center at No. 7 Cascade Christian
No. 12 Tenino vs. No. 5 Mount Baker
No. 9 Meridian at No. 8 Seton Catholic
First-round byes: No. 1 Royal, No. 2 Cashmere, No. 3 Lynden Christian and No. 4 Rochester.
WIAA Class 2B High School Football Playoff Scores
Opening-round final — Friday, November 13
No. 9 Freeman 28, No. 8 Liberty Bell 8
Remaining opening-round games — Saturday, November 14
No. 11 Brewster vs. No. 6 Tri-Cities Prep
No. 10 Liberty (Spangle) vs. No. 7 Napavine
No. 12 Friday Harbor at No. 5 Kittitas/Thorp
First-round byes: No. 1 Onalaska, No. 2 Northwest Christian, No. 3 Adna and No. 4 Okanogan.
WIAA Class 1B Eight-Player Football Playoff Scores
Opening-round finals — Friday, November 13
No. 1 Almira-Coulee-Hartline 68, No. 16 Wellpinit 8
No. 2 Liberty Christian 66, No. 15 Cusick 22
No. 5 Pomeroy 72, No. 12 Davenport 14
Remaining opening-round games — Saturday, November 14
No. 11 Neah Bay vs. No. 6 Wilbur-Creston-Keller
No. 14 Entiat vs. No. 3 Naselle
No. 10 Dayton vs. No. 7 Tulalip Heritage
No. 13 Morton at No. 4 DeSales
No. 9 Darrington at No. 8 Wahkiakum
What's Next in the Washington High School Football Playoffs?
The WIAA state quarterfinals are scheduled for November 20-21, with the semifinals following November 28.
The six state championship games will take place December 4-5 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
High School On SI will continue tracking Washington high school football playoff scores, updated brackets and championship matchups throughout the postseason.
View full Washington high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.