The 2026 Washington high school football state playoffs kicked off Friday, November 13, with nine teams securing opening-round victories and dozens more preparing to begin their championship pursuits Saturday.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) postseason features 88 teams across six classifications, with state championships scheduled for December 4-5 at Husky Stadium on the University of Washington campus in Seattle.

In Class 4A, No. 3 seed Sumner opened with a 28-19 victory over Olympia, while No. 5 Kennedy Catholic held off Emerald Ridge, 29-14. The remaining six first-round games are scheduled for Saturday, including top-seeded Puyallup against Richland and No. 2 Lake Stevens against Curtis.

Class 2A produced three decisive Friday victories. Top-seeded Tumwater rolled past Black Hills, 49-6, while No. 4 Anacortes defeated Olympic, 42-7. No. 6 W.F. West also advanced with a 35-17 victory over Burlington-Edison.

In the smaller-school classifications, Freeman eliminated Liberty Bell, 28-8, in Class 2B, setting up a quarterfinal matchup with top-seeded Onalaska.

The eight-player Class 1B tournament featured three more impressive performances. No. 1 Almira-Coulee-Hartline defeated Wellpinit, 68-8, No. 2 Liberty Christian overwhelmed Cusick, 66-22, and No. 5 Pomeroy routed Davenport, 72-14.

The remaining opening-round games will determine the quarterfinal fields in all six classifications.

Below are the Washington high school football playoff results and remaining first-round matchups, organized by classification.

WIAA Class 4A High School Football Playoff Scores

Opening-round finals — Friday, November 13

No. 3 Sumner 28, No. 14 Olympia 19

No. 5 Kennedy Catholic 29, No. 12 Emerald Ridge 14

Remaining opening-round games — Saturday, November 14

No. 11 Glacier Peak at No. 6 Skyview

No. 10 Mead at No. 7 Bothell

No. 15 Curtis at No. 2 Lake Stevens

No. 13 Eastmont at No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin

No. 9 Tahoma at No. 8 Moses Lake

No. 16 Richland at No. 1 Puyallup

WIAA Class 3A High School Football Playoff Scores

Opening-round games — November 13-14

No. 11 Mount Tahoma at No. 6 Rainier Beach

No. 15 Meadowdale at No. 2 Bellevue

No. 12 Snohomish at No. 5 Federal Way

No. 14 Kelso at No. 3 Enumclaw

No. 10 Lakes at No. 7 Stanwood

No. 13 Ferndale at No. 4 Eastside Catholic

No. 9 Ridgeline vs. No. 8 Southridge

No. 16 Lincoln (Tacoma) at No. 1 O'Dea

WIAA Class 2A High School Football Playoff Scores

Opening-round finals — Friday, November 13

No. 1 Tumwater 49, No. 16 Black Hills 6

No. 4 Anacortes 42, No. 13 Olympic 7

No. 6 W.F. West 35, No. 11 Burlington-Edison 17

Remaining opening-round games — Saturday, November 14

No. 14 Cedarcrest at No. 3 Prosser

No. 10 Franklin Pierce at No. 7 West Valley (Spokane)

No. 15 Fife vs. No. 2 Lynden

No. 12 Eatonville at No. 5 Archbishop Murphy

No. 9 Woodland at No. 8 North Kitsap

WIAA Class 1A High School Football Playoff Scores

Opening-round games — Saturday, November 14

No. 11 King's at No. 6 Zillah

No. 10 La Center at No. 7 Cascade Christian

No. 12 Tenino vs. No. 5 Mount Baker

No. 9 Meridian at No. 8 Seton Catholic

First-round byes: No. 1 Royal, No. 2 Cashmere, No. 3 Lynden Christian and No. 4 Rochester.

WIAA Class 2B High School Football Playoff Scores

Opening-round final — Friday, November 13

No. 9 Freeman 28, No. 8 Liberty Bell 8

Remaining opening-round games — Saturday, November 14

No. 11 Brewster vs. No. 6 Tri-Cities Prep

No. 10 Liberty (Spangle) vs. No. 7 Napavine

No. 12 Friday Harbor at No. 5 Kittitas/Thorp

First-round byes: No. 1 Onalaska, No. 2 Northwest Christian, No. 3 Adna and No. 4 Okanogan.

WIAA Class 1B Eight-Player Football Playoff Scores

Opening-round finals — Friday, November 13

No. 1 Almira-Coulee-Hartline 68, No. 16 Wellpinit 8

No. 2 Liberty Christian 66, No. 15 Cusick 22

No. 5 Pomeroy 72, No. 12 Davenport 14

Remaining opening-round games — Saturday, November 14

No. 11 Neah Bay vs. No. 6 Wilbur-Creston-Keller

No. 14 Entiat vs. No. 3 Naselle

No. 10 Dayton vs. No. 7 Tulalip Heritage

No. 13 Morton at No. 4 DeSales

No. 9 Darrington at No. 8 Wahkiakum

What's Next in the Washington High School Football Playoffs?

The WIAA state quarterfinals are scheduled for November 20-21, with the semifinals following November 28.

The six state championship games will take place December 4-5 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

High School On SI will continue tracking Washington high school football playoff scores, updated brackets and championship matchups throughout the postseason.

View full Washington high school football scoreboard