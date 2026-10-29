Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 28, 2026)

The high school football season in Washington is weeks away from the playoffs. But before that, here is Week 8 of High School On SI Washington High School Football Top 25 Rankings.

Here are the latest High School On SI Washington high school football Top 25 rankings:

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Emerald Ridge 44-0

Next up: vs. Graham Kapowsin, Oct. 30

Michael Pulalasi, a senior, recorded 12 total tackles, seven solo tackles, .5 tackles for a loss and 1.0 sacks for a loss of 12 yards.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Battle Ground 47-3

Next up: vs. Union, Oct. 29

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. South Kitsap 50-13

Next up: vs. Olympia, Oct. 30

Von Jackson and Grayson Hanson, sophomores, and juniors Brennan Abbott and Anthony Barnby each combined for four touchdowns on the ground.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Chief Sealth 49-0

Next up: at West Seattle, Oct. 29

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Eastmont 40-20

Next up: at Eisenhower, Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Kennewick 26-7

Next up: vs. Richland, Oct. 29

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Lake Washington 21-14

Next up: at Mount Si, Oct. 30

Previous ranking: under consideration

Last week: Def. Walla Walla 31-13

Next up: vs. Kennewick, Oct. 29

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Tahoma 45-24

Next up: vs. Kentridge, Oct. 31

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Bonney Lake 63-6

Next up: at Puyallup, Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Kent Meridian 49-0

Next up: TBD

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Arlington 55-7

Next up: at Kamiak, Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Mount Si 49-18

Next up: vs. Mercer Island, Oct. 31

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Lincoln (Seattle) 55-21

Next up: at Rainier Beach, Oct. 31

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Roosevelt 60-0

Next up: vs. Eastside Catholic, Oct. 31

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Peninsula 21-18

Next up: TBD

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Connell 60-3

Next up: at College Place, Oct. 29

Previous ranking: 29

Last week: Def. Black Hills 67-6

Next up: at W F West, Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Sehome 68-20

Next up: TBD

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Lynden Christian 24-17

Next up: vs. Lynden, Oct. 29

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: lost 40-20 to Moses Lake

Next up: vs. Davis, Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: lost 49-18 to Bellevue

Next up: vs. Bothell, Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: lost 45-24 to Kennedy Catholic

Next week: at Auburn Riverside, Oct. 29

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: lost 10-3 to Inglemoor

Next up: TBD

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Eisenhower 49-14

Next up: at West Valley (Yakima), Oct. 30

Fell off

Kennewick

Under Consideration

Mount Spokane

Ridgeline

Tri Cities Prep