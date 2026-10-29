Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 28, 2026)
The high school football season in Washington is weeks away from the playoffs. But before that, here is Week 8 of High School On SI Washington High School Football Top 25 Rankings.
Here are the latest High School On SI Washington high school football Top 25 rankings:
1. Puyallup (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Emerald Ridge 44-0
Next up: vs. Graham Kapowsin, Oct. 30
Michael Pulalasi, a senior, recorded 12 total tackles, seven solo tackles, .5 tackles for a loss and 1.0 sacks for a loss of 12 yards.
2. Skyview (8-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Battle Ground 47-3
Next up: vs. Union, Oct. 29
3. Sumner (7-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. South Kitsap 50-13
Next up: vs. Olympia, Oct. 30
Von Jackson and Grayson Hanson, sophomores, and juniors Brennan Abbott and Anthony Barnby each combined for four touchdowns on the ground.
4. O'Dea (8-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Chief Sealth 49-0
Next up: at West Seattle, Oct. 29
5. Moses Lake (7-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Eastmont 40-20
Next up: at Eisenhower, Oct. 30
6. Chiawana (7-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Kennewick 26-7
Next up: vs. Richland, Oct. 29
7. Bothell (7-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Lake Washington 21-14
Next up: at Mount Si, Oct. 30
8. Southridge (7-1)
Previous ranking: under consideration
Last week: Def. Walla Walla 31-13
Next up: vs. Kennewick, Oct. 29
9. Kennedy Catholic (7-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Tahoma 45-24
Next up: vs. Kentridge, Oct. 31
10. Graham-Kapowsin (7-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Bonney Lake 63-6
Next up: at Puyallup, Oct. 30
11. Enumclaw (7-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Kent Meridian 49-0
Next up: TBD
12. Lake Stevens (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Arlington 55-7
Next up: at Kamiak, Oct. 30
13. Bellevue (7-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Mount Si 49-18
Next up: vs. Mercer Island, Oct. 31
14. Eastside Catholic (7-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Lincoln (Seattle) 55-21
Next up: at Rainier Beach, Oct. 31
15. Rainier Beach (7-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Roosevelt 60-0
Next up: vs. Eastside Catholic, Oct. 31
16. Lakes (7-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Peninsula 21-18
Next up: TBD
17. Royal (8-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Connell 60-3
Next up: at College Place, Oct. 29
18. Tumwater (8-0)
Previous ranking: 29
Last week: Def. Black Hills 67-6
Next up: at W F West, Oct. 30
19. Anacortes (7-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Sehome 68-20
Next up: TBD
20. Archbishop Murphy (5-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Lynden Christian 24-17
Next up: vs. Lynden, Oct. 29
21. Eastmont (7-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: lost 40-20 to Moses Lake
Next up: vs. Davis, Oct. 30
22. Mount Si (6-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: lost 49-18 to Bellevue
Next up: vs. Bothell, Oct. 30
23. Tahoma (6-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: lost 45-24 to Kennedy Catholic
Next week: at Auburn Riverside, Oct. 29
24. Liberty (Renton) (6-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: lost 10-3 to Inglemoor
Next up: TBD
25. Wenatchee (6-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Eisenhower 49-14
Next up: at West Valley (Yakima), Oct. 30
Fell off
Kennewick
Under Consideration
Mount Spokane
Ridgeline
Tri Cities Prep
Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.