Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 27, 2026)

Illinois high school football has reached the postseason, and the road to a state championship is beginning to take shape.

Most of the top teams had a bye last week in the opening round of the playoffs, but they'll join the postseason party en masse this weekend. East St. Louis remains at the top of the High School On SI Illinois Top 25, with Lincoln-Way East, Brother Rice and Chicago Mt. Carmel among the programs looking to make a deep run as all those frontrunners take the field for the first time.

A few ranked teams were in action in the opening round, however, with No. 8 Providence Catholic being the highest-ranked team to not earn a bye. The Celtics rolled past Mt. Vernon 49-13, and they were joined by Joliet Catholic in the winner's circle as the Hilltoppers handled Bradley-Bourbonnais 44-3. York, Hersey and Hinsdale Central were all victorious as well.

The next round brings a challenging slate of matchups across Illinois, including several games between ranked teams and dangerous opponents. With the postseason underway, every game carries added significance, and the state's top programs will have little room for error.

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1. East St. Louis

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): American Heritage (Fla.), 35-28

East St. Louis was idle during the opening round as the Flyers prepared for their postseason opener. They return to action Friday against Reavis, looking to begin another championship run on a strong note.

2. Lincoln-Way East

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Lincoln-Way East had the opening round off after earning a place among the state's top programs. The Griffins host Oak Park-River Forest on Friday as they begin their playoff push.

3. Brother Rice

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 22-21; Loyola Academy, 27-24

Brother Rice was idle as the Crusaders waited for their first postseason opponent. They face St. Charles North on Saturday in a matchup that will test them early in the playoff bracket.

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): East St. Louis, 42-23; Brother Rice, 35-24

Chicago Mt. Carmel spent the opening round on the sideline, with the Caravan preparing for another postseason challenge. They host Marist on Friday in a game that offers little margin for error.

5. Loyola Academy

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Chicago Mt. Carmel, 38-21

Loyola Academy was idle during the opening round as the Ramblers prepared to enter the postseason. They host Minooka on Friday and will look to establish their rhythm early in the playoff run.

6. IC Catholic Prep

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Loyola Academy, 45-35

IC Catholic Prep was idle in the opening round, giving the Knights time to prepare for their postseason opener. They host Genoa-Kingston on Friday as they look to build momentum toward another deep playoff run.

7. Saint Ignatius College Prep

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): IC Catholic Prep, 22-15; Loyola Academy, 38-7

Saint Ignatius College Prep was idle during the opening round as the Wolfpack awaited their next challenge. They host West Aurora on Friday in a matchup that will put their postseason ambitions to an early test.

8. Providence Catholic

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Providence Catholic 49, Mt. Vernon 13

Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 17-7; Chicago Mt. Carmel, 49-14; Saint Ignatius College Prep, 53-33

Providence Catholic opened the playoffs with a commanding 49-13 victory over Mt. Vernon. The Celtics travel to Kankakee on Saturday, looking to carry that offensive production into the next round.

9. St. Rita

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Providence Catholic, 28-21; Loyola Academy, 31-0; Saint Ignatius College Prep, 42-16

St. Rita was idle during the opening round as the Mustangs prepared for their playoff opener. They host Buffalo Grove on Friday, with a chance to make an early statement in the postseason.

10. Downers Grove North

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): York, 18-17

Downers Grove North was idle during the opening round as the Trojans waited for their postseason matchup. They host West Chicago on Friday and will look to take advantage of home-field conditions.

11. Fenwick

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Saint Ignatius College Prep, 30-20; Providence Catholic, 28-21; Brother Rice, 42-21

Fenwick had the opening round off as the Friars prepared for the next stage of the season. They host Highland Park on Friday in a matchup that should provide an early measure of their postseason form.

12. Joliet Catholic

Record: 6-4

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Joliet Catholic 44, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3

Loss(es): Fenwick, 28-13; Providence Catholic, 27-0; Chicago Mt. Carmel, 42-14; IC Catholic Prep, 6-0

Joliet Catholic made a strong playoff entrance, defeating Bradley-Bourbonnais 44-3. The Hilltoppers now face Wheaton-Warrenville South on Friday, with the opportunity to build on that dominant performance.

13. Sacred Heart-Griffin

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Joliet Catholic, 21-14

Sacred Heart-Griffin was idle during the opening round as the Cyclones prepared for their postseason opener. They host Jerseyville on Friday, looking to take the next step toward a deep playoff run.

14. Rochester

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Sacred Heart-Griffin, 29-28

Rochester was idle during the opening round as the Rockets waited for their next opponent. They host Waterloo on Friday in a matchup that begins their push through the postseason bracket.

15. Homewood-Flossmoor

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 38-7; Lincoln-Way Central, 38-27

Homewood-Flossmoor was idle during the opening round, giving the Vikings time to prepare for their playoff opener. They host Conant on Friday and will look to make their home-field advantage count.

16. Sandburg

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Homewood-Flossmoor, 35-13; Lincoln-Way East, 38-17

Sandburg was idle during the opening round as the Eagles prepared for their next challenge. They host Barrington on Friday, with both teams looking to keep their championship hopes alive.

17. Montini Catholic

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Sandburg, 35-28; St. Rita, 39-38

Montini Catholic was idle during the opening round as the Broncos awaited their postseason matchup. They host Geneseo on Saturday, with a challenging test ahead as the playoff field narrows.

18. Byron

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Byron was idle during the opening round as the Tigers prepared for the next phase of the postseason. They host Prairie Central on Saturday and will look to turn their ranking into a strong playoff showing.

19. Oswego

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Bolingbrook, 21-7

Oswego was idle during the opening round as the Panthers prepared for their postseason opener. They host Naperville Central on Friday in a matchup that should provide a significant early test.

20. Geneva

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Oswego, 44-42

Geneva was idle during the opening round as the Vikings waited for their playoff matchup. They host Carmel on Saturday, looking to continue their season with a strong performance at home.

21. Batavia

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Rochester, 44-16; Geneva, 56-49

Batavia was idle during the opening round as the Bulldogs prepared for their next opponent. They host Lincoln-Way Central on Friday in a matchup between two teams looking to extend their seasons.

22. York

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: York 47, Bloom 14

Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 27-3; Oak Park-River Forest, 24-21; Hinsdale Central, 24-21

York picked up a 47-14 victory over Bloom Township to get its postseason run off to a strong start. The Dukes now travel to Downers Grove South on Friday as they look to keep their momentum going.

23. Hersey

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Hersey 48, Prospect 35

Loss(es): None

Hersey outlasted Prospect 48-35 in a high-scoring victory that sent the Huskies forward in the playoffs. They host Yorkville on Friday, with another challenging matchup awaiting them.

24. Glenbard West

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): St. Rita, 36-35; Downers Grove North, 24-14; York, 25-22

Glenbard West was idle during the opening round as the Hilltoppers prepared for their postseason opener. They host Moline on Saturday, looking to take the first step toward a deeper playoff run.

25. Hinsdale Central

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: Hinsdale Central 41, Lake Park 19

Loss(es): Downers Grove North, 28-0; Lyons, 38-28; Glenbard West, 42-24

Hinsdale Central defeated Lake Park 41-19 in a strong performance to keep its season moving forward. The Red Devils are scheduled to face Von Steuben on Saturday in their next playoff matchup.

Final Analysis

East St. Louis remains the team to chase, but the top of these rankings is crowded with programs capable of making a championship run. Lincoln-Way East, Brother Rice, Chicago Mt. Carmel and Loyola Academy all have the talent and pedigree to make noise, while Providence Catholic and Joliet Catholic have already shown they can handle the pressure of the postseason.

The teams that advanced last week now face a different kind of pressure against higher-seeded teams that have had a week to rest and prepare. With difficult matchups spread across the brackets, the playoff picture in the Land of Lincoln is only beginning to take shape, and this Top 25 could look very different after another weekend of football.