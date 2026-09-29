Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)

Two teams needed overtime victories to highlight Week 4 of the Washington high school football season, including Skyline, which moves up one spot to No. 3 after surviving Issaquah in quadruple overtime.

Sumner remains No. 1 after rallying past Emerald Ridge, while Puyallup holds the No. 2 spot following a 72-6 victory over Curtis.

Graham-Kapowsin makes the biggest move of the week, jumping 10 spots to No. 8 after a 76-0 victory over Spanaway Lake. Liberty of Renton enters the rankings at No. 20.

Here are the latest High School On SI Washington high school football Top 25 rankings:

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Emerald Ridge 24-14

Next up: at Curtis, Oct. 2

Trailing 14-10 entering the second half, the Spartans regained the lead when QB Brennan Abbott connected with Gray Longoria for a 8-yard touchdown. Abbott completed 12 of 17 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Curtis 72-6

Next up: at Rogers (Puyallup), Oct. 1

Senior QB Noah Smith completed 21 of 27 passes for 321 yards and six touchdowns. Kane Roy and Luke Parker were on the receiving end of four combined touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Issaquah 21-18

Next up: at Eastlake, Oct. 2

The Spartans scored the winning field goal in quadruple overtime. Sophomore Gavin Simmons had two sacks, forced one fumble and eight tackles (4.8 for loss). Charles Fojo tallied three sacks and Colin Wirtz made eight tackles and one interception.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Rainier Beach 50-18

Next up: vs. Seattle Prep, Oct. 2

J'Shaun Wilson rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: bye

Next up: vs. Jackson, Oct. 2

The Vikings were on a bye week.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: def. Walla Walla 38-19

Next up: at Hanford, Oct. 1

Senior Shawn Ramey and sophomore Cooper Douglass each caught one touchdown pass on a combined five receptions.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Chief Sealth 49-0

Next up: at Bishop Blanchet, Oct. 2

Freshman William William caught one touchdown pass for 46 yards and two receptions.

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Spanaway Lake 76-0

Next up: at Olympia, Oct. 2

Junior QB AJ Tuivaiave completed 16 of 19 passes for 318 yards and seven touchdowns. The defense tallied five sacks.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Wenatchee 58-22

Next up: at Post Falls, Oct. 2

The Mavericks held Wenatchee to 181 yards on offense.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Federal Way 28-27

Next up: at Kentlake, Oct. 8

The Hornets overcame a 20-6 deficit in the second quarter to win it when QB Kannon Kuzaro completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Kolt Kuzaro with minutes left in the game.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: lost 21-0 to Richland

Next up: at Sageview, Oct. 2

The Lions were shutout for the first time this season.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Central Kitsap 20-0

Next up: vs. Gig Harbor, Oct. 2

The Abes earned their first shutout of the season.

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Woodinville 34-7

Next up: vs. Juanita, Oct. 3

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Kentwood 34-7

Next up: vs. Auburn, Oct. 3

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Eastlake 49-7

Next up: vs. Hazen, Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Woodland 47-7

Next up: at Mark Morris, Oct. 2

The Thunderbirds jumped to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 33-0 at halftime.

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Sultan 48-6

Next up: at Lakewood, Oct. 2

The Seahawks held Sultan to 112 yards on offense.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: lost 50-18 to O'Dea

Next up: vs. Ballard, Oct. 1

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. North Thurston 42-0

Next up: vs. River Ridge, Oct. 2

Previous ranking: under consideration

Last week: Def. Mercer Island 17-10

Next up: vs. Interlake, Oct. 2

Patriots junior Tristan Klein recovered one fumble and tallied 11 total tackles, five solo. He also ran for 60 yards and one touchdown.

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Thomas Jefferson 53-14

Next up: vs. Todd Beamer, Oct. 1

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Burlington-Edison 28-22

Next up: vs. Squalicum, Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Zillah 46-0

Next up: at Kiona Benton, Oct. 3

Among the Knights' scoring efforts included two touchdowns on the ground from Jackson Flood and a 62-yard touchdown run from Brycen Fitzhugh.

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. River View 6-0

Next up: at Warden, Oct. 2

The Jaguars scored their only touchdown on a Pick 6.

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: lost 27-14 to Southridge

Next up: vs. Walla Walla, Oct. 2

Under Consideration

Kelso

Lynden

Mount Spokane

Tahoma

Fell off

Sedro Woolley