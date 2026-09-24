Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 23, 2026)

Week 3 of the Washington high school football season was highlighted by an overtime thriller Friday night, with Puyallup surviving Lake Stevens, 43-42.

The victory keeps Puyallup at No. 2 behind undefeated Sumner, while O'Dea and Skyline each move up one spot to Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Kennewick climbs three spots to No. 6 after defeating Kamiakin.

Two unbeaten teams enter the rankings this week. Royal, riding a remarkable 42-game winning streak spanning four seasons, debuts at No. 24, while Tri-Cities Prep enters at No. 25.

Here are the latest High School On SI Washington high school football Top 25 rankings:

High School On SI

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 |

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Mount Tahoma 22-19

Next up: vs. Emerald Ridge, Sept. 25

The Spartans narrowly escaped with the victory to remain undefeated. Gray Longoria caught one touchdown pass for 17 yards, while Brennan Abbott and Santos Hernandez each ran for one touchdown.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Lake Stevens 43-42 in overtime

Next up: vs. Curtis, Sept. 25

Trailing 41-35 in overtime, Puyallup's quarterback Noah Smith connected with Jisaiah Mitchell for a 11-yard touchdown to put the Vikings' behind one point 42-41. The Vikings sealed their 43-42 win when Louis Ekler completed a two-point conversion pass to Spencer Hoeschen.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Bishop Blanchet 49-0

Next up: vs. Rainier Beach, Sept. 25

The Fighting Irish recorded their first shutout of the season.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Lewiston Senior 28-20

Next up: at Issaquah, Sept. 25

Gavin Simmons tallied eight total tackles, two solo and 4.0 tackles for loss. He also caught one touchdown pass on one reception.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: lost 43-42 to Puyallup

Next up: vs. Jackson, Oct. 2

The Vikings enter a bye week.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Kamiakin 22-17

Next up: at Richland, Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Roosevelt 42-2

Next up: vs. Chief Sealth, Sept. 25

The Crusaders have outscored their first three opponents 131-22.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: lost 30-27 to Southridge

Next up: vs. Walla Walla, Sept. 24

Cooper Cissne, a junior, totaled nine solo tackles, 11 total tackles and one tackle for loss. He also ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Seattle Prep 25-23

Next up: at O'Dea, Sept. 25

Khi Fields, a junior, totaled nine solo tackles, 12 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Bye week

Next up: at Central Kitsap, Sept. 25

The Abes were on bye week.

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Mount Si 48-12

Next up: at Woodland, Sept. 25

The 2A Thunderbirds gained a huge win last week over 4A Mount Si.

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. White River 28-14

Next up: vs. Federal Way, Sept. 25

Quarterback Kole McBride tossed a 84-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Enumclaw.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. West Valley (Yakima) 57-7

Next up: at Wenatchee, Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Lynden Christian 42-9

Next up: at Eastlake, Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: lost 22-17 to Kennewick

Next up: at Southridge, Sept. 25

Leading 17-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Braves lost the game on a 3-yard touchdown run.

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Archbishop Murphy 48-47

Next up: vs. Sultan, Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: lost 48-47 to Anacortes

Next up: at Burlington-Edison, Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Central Catholic High School 41-14

Next up: vs. Spanaway Lake, Sept. 24

The Eagles scored 27 points in the first half.

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Glacier Peak 35-21

Next up: at Woodinville, Sept. 25

The Cougars scored in all four quarters in their victory.

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Stadium 42-10

Next up: vs. Kentwood, Sept. 26

The Lancers never let go of their 21-7 at halftime.

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Curtis 32-22

Next up: at North Thurston, Sept. 24

Korbin Reed, a senior, ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: lost 56-36 to Snohomish

Next up: at Stanwood, Sept. 25

The Cub continue their two-game road trip this week.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: lost 28-14 to Enumclaw

Next up: vs. Thomas Jefferson, Sept. 25

Jaedon Kaiser, a junior, ran for 67 yars and one touchdown on three receptions.

Previous ranking: Under consideration

Last week: Def. Wapato 69-6

Next up: vs. Zillah, Sept. 25

The Knights are riding on a 42-game winning streak across four seasons.

Previous ranking: under consideration

Last week: Def. White Swan 49-0

Next up: vs. River View, Sept. 25

The Jaguars recorded their first shutout of the season.

Under Consideration

Eastlake

Kelso

Liberty (Renton)

Lynden

Mount Spokane

Tahoma

Fell off

Cheney

Glacier Peak