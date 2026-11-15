Updated West Virginia High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 20-21

The 2026 West Virginia high school football playoffs have reached the quarterfinal round, with 32 teams remaining in contention for four state championships following an opening weekend filled with impressive performances, dramatic finishes and several significant upsets.

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission postseason continues Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, with 16 quarterfinal games across Class AAAA, AAA, AA and A.

Among the biggest developments was South Harrison's 26-20 victory over fifth-seeded Williamstown in Class AA. The 12th-seeded Hawks advanced to face No. 4 Independence, which defeated Moorefield 45-7.

Class AAA produced two notable surprises. No. 12 Fairmont Senior defeated No. 5 North Marion 25-21, while No. 9 Spring Valley edged No. 8 Robert C. Byrd 15-14.

In Class AAAA, several championship contenders delivered dominant performances. Top-seeded George Washington defeated Parkersburg South 63-7, No. 2 Martinsburg shut out Hurricane 63-0, and No. 3 University overwhelmed Washington 62-7.

Class A also featured a significant result when No. 10 Cameron shut out No. 7 Ritchie County 21-0 to advance against second-seeded Wahama.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the state semifinals, with the four WVSSAC state championships scheduled for Dec. 4-5 at UC Stadium at Laidley Field in Charleston.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated West Virginia high school football playoff brackets, including Nov. 13-14 scores, Nov. 20-21 quarterfinal matchups and championship information.

Class AAAA West Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class AAAA features several of West Virginia's strongest football programs, including George Washington, Martinsburg, University and Cabell Midland.

Top-seeded George Washington continued its undefeated season with a 63-7 victory over Parkersburg South.

The Patriots will host No. 8 Spring Mills, which defeated Jefferson 35-6.

Second-seeded Martinsburg delivered an equally impressive performance, shutting out Hurricane 63-0.

The Bulldogs will face No. 7 Musselman, which advanced with a 39-23 victory over Parkersburg.

Third-seeded University overwhelmed Washington 62-7 and will host No. 6 Huntington, which defeated Woodrow Wilson 49-10.

The remaining quarterfinal features No. 4 Cabell Midland against No. 5 Morgantown.

Cabell Midland defeated Buckhannon-Upshur 63-12, while Morgantown advanced with a 35-10 victory over Wheeling Park.

Class AAAA Quarterfinal Matchups

Friday, Nov. 20

No. 5 Morgantown at No. 4 Cabell Midland — 7 p.m., Cabell Midland Stadium

No. 7 Musselman at No. 2 Martinsburg — 7 p.m., Coburn Field

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 8 Spring Mills at No. 1 George Washington — 1 p.m., Steve Edwards Sr. Field

No. 6 Huntington at No. 3 University — 4 p.m., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium

Class AAAA First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

George Washington 63, Parkersburg South 7

Spring Mills 35, Jefferson 6

Cabell Midland 63, Buckhannon-Upshur 12

Morgantown 35, Wheeling Park 10

Martinsburg 63, Hurricane 0

Musselman 39, Parkersburg 23

University 62, Washington 7

Huntington 49, Woodrow Wilson 10

Class AAA West Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class AAA produced some of the most compelling results of the opening round, including two significant upsets.

Top-seeded Herbert Hoover advanced with a convincing 63-6 victory over Grafton.

The Huskies will host ninth-seeded Spring Valley, which defeated No. 8 Robert C. Byrd 15-14 in one of the closest games of the weekend.

Fourth-seeded Bridgeport rolled past Chapmanville 56-7 and will face No. 12 Fairmont Senior.

The Polar Bears delivered one of the opening round's biggest surprises, defeating fifth-seeded North Marion 25-21.

Second-seeded South Charleston shut out Capital 49-0 and will host No. 7 Princeton, which defeated John Marshall 51-7.

The remaining quarterfinal features third-seeded Elkins against No. 6 Winfield.

Elkins defeated Keyser 54-25, while Winfield advanced with a 20-10 victory over Ripley.

Class AAA Quarterfinal Matchups

Friday, Nov. 20

No. 7 Princeton at No. 2 South Charleston — 7 p.m., South Charleston High School

No. 6 Winfield at No. 3 Elkins — 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 9 Spring Valley at No. 1 Herbert Hoover — 1 p.m., Husky Stadium

No. 12 Fairmont Senior at No. 4 Bridgeport — 1 p.m., Wayne Jamison Field

Class AAA First-Round Scores — Nov. 13-14

Herbert Hoover 63, Grafton 6

Spring Valley 15, Robert C. Byrd 14

Bridgeport 56, Chapmanville 7

Fairmont Senior 25, North Marion 21

South Charleston 49, Capital 0

Princeton 51, John Marshall 7

Elkins 54, Keyser 25

Winfield 20, Ripley 10

Class AA West Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class AA features several championship contenders, including top-seeded Frankfort, undefeated Sissonville, Bluefield and Independence.

Frankfort advanced with a 45-15 victory over Logan and will host eighth-seeded Doddridge County, which defeated Lincoln 52-16.

Fourth-seeded Independence defeated Moorefield 45-7 and will face No. 12 South Harrison.

South Harrison produced one of the most significant upsets of the opening round, defeating fifth-seeded Williamstown 26-20.

Second-seeded Sissonville continued its unbeaten season with a victory over Mingo Central.

The Indians will host No. 7 Roane County, which advanced with a 44-7 victory over Liberty.

Third-seeded Bluefield defeated James Monroe 54-18 and will host No. 6 Philip Barbour, which defeated Clay County 42-7.

Class AA Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

No. 8 Doddridge County at No. 1 Frankfort — 7 p.m., Frankfort Stadium

No. 12 South Harrison at No. 4 Independence — 7 p.m., George Covey Field

No. 7 Roane County at No. 2 Sissonville — 7 p.m., Joe Sawyer Field

No. 6 Philip Barbour at No. 3 Bluefield — 7 p.m., Mitchell Stadium

Class AA First-Round Scores — Nov. 13-14

Frankfort 45, Logan 15

Doddridge County 52, Lincoln 16

Independence 45, Moorefield 7

South Harrison 26, Williamstown 20

Sissonville 28, Mingo Central 8

Roane County 44, Liberty 7

Bluefield 54, James Monroe 18

Philip Barbour 42, Clay County 7

Class A West Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class A features top-seeded Tug Valley, Wahama, Wheeling Central Catholic and several other teams capable of making a deep postseason run.

Tug Valley advanced with a 29-12 victory over Tolsia and will host eighth-seeded Meadow Bridge, which defeated Greenbrier West 30-13.

Fourth-seeded East Hardy survived a high-scoring battle against Webster County, winning 50-36.

The Cougars will host fifth-seeded Sherman, which defeated Clay-Battelle in the opening round.

Second-seeded Wahama continued its championship pursuit with a 58-0 victory over Tucker County.

The White Falcons will face No. 10 Cameron, which delivered one of the opening round's most notable results by shutting out seventh-seeded Ritchie County 21-0.

Third-seeded Wheeling Central Catholic defeated Montcalm 55-14 and will host No. 6 Pendleton County.

Pendleton County advanced with a 55-13 victory over St. Marys.

Class A Quarterfinal Matchups

Friday, Nov. 20

No. 8 Meadow Bridge at No. 1 Tug Valley — 7 p.m., Bob Brewer Stadium

No. 10 Cameron at No. 2 Wahama — 7 p.m., Bachtel Stadium

No. 6 Pendleton County at No. 3 Wheeling Central Catholic — 7 p.m., Bishop Schmitt Field

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 5 Sherman at No. 4 East Hardy — 4 p.m., Cougar Stadium

Class A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13-14

Tug Valley 29, Tolsia 12

Meadow Bridge 30, Greenbrier West 13

East Hardy 50, Webster County 36

Sherman 34, Clay-Battelle 6

Wahama 58, Tucker County 0

Cameron 21, Ritchie County 0

Wheeling Central Catholic 55, Montcalm 14

Pendleton County 55, St. Marys 13

When Are the 2026 West Virginia High School Football State Championships?

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission will crown four state football champions Dec. 4-5 at UC Stadium at Laidley Field in Charleston.

The Class AAA championship game will be played Friday, Dec. 4, at noon, followed by the Class AAAA championship at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Class A championship begins at noon, followed by the Class AA title game at 7 p.m.

The quarterfinal round is scheduled for Nov. 20-21, with the semifinal round following before championship weekend.

What's Next in the West Virginia High School Football Playoffs?

The quarterfinal round will reduce the field from 32 teams to 16, with four teams advancing to the semifinals in each classification.

Class AAAA features a pair of major matchups, with undefeated George Washington hosting Spring Mills and Martinsburg facing Musselman.

In Class AAA, Herbert Hoover faces Spring Valley, while Bridgeport attempts to end Fairmont Senior's upset-filled postseason run.

Class AA features undefeated Sissonville against Roane County, while South Harrison looks to build on its upset of Williamstown against Independence.

Class A includes Tug Valley against Meadow Bridge and Wahama against Cameron, which is coming off an impressive shutout victory.

The winners will move one step closer to the four state championship games in Charleston.

High School On SI will continue updating the West Virginia high school football playoff brackets with quarterfinal scores, semifinal matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.