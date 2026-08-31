Vote: Who is the Kentucky High School Football Player of the Week? (Week 2)
Kentucky high school football's second week produced some staggering offensive performances, including two quarterbacks who accounted for seven touchdowns apiece.
Owensboro Catholic's Dre'Mail Carothers completed 24 of 25 passes for 371 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for another score, while Christian Academy-Louisville's Jackson Burke threw seven touchdown passes on just 15 attempts.
They're among this week's nominees for the High School On SI Kentucky Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate and cast your vote below. Congratulations to last week's winner: Brody Simpkins of Ashland Blazer.
Voting concludes at 11:50 p.m. PT on Sept. 6. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Jeremy Presley, RB, Manual
Presley rushed 12 times for 150 yards and four touchdowns in Manual's victory over South Warren.
Seneca Driver, TE, Boyle County
Driver scored four touchdowns — two rushing and two receiving — while finishing with 92 rushing yards and 56 receiving yards in Boyle County's victory over Bryan Station.
Trey Person, RB, Corbin
Person rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns and added a 2-point conversion in Corbin's victory over North Laurel.
Dre’Mail Carothers, QB, Owensboro Catholic
The Louisville commit accounted for 408 total yards and seven touchdowns, completing 24 of 25 passes for 371 yards and six scores while rushing for 37 yards and another touchdown.
Tayden Lorenzen, LB, Highlands
Lorenzen recorded two tackles for loss and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Charlie Park, LB, Ryle
Amassed five tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in a win against Conner.
Jackson Burke, QB, Christian Academy-Louisville
Burke completed 14 of 15 passes for 256 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception in Christian Academy-Louisville's victory over Owensboro.
Elijah Burns-Crump, DB, Trinity
Burns-Crump recorded six tackles, including one for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Trinity's victory over Christian Brothers College.
Corinthian Barnes, RB, Madison Central
Barnes rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per carry in Madison Central's victory over Johnson Central.
Ira Robinson Jr., WR, East Jessamine
Robinson caught all four of his targets for 148 yards and two touchdowns in East Jessamine's victory over Western Hills.
Carter Stephens, S, and Hayden Carter, LB, East Jessamine
Stephens and Carter each recorded 17 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss for East Jessamine.
Hunter Bingham, WR, Estill County
Bingham caught 11 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns against Garrard County.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
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Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.