Vote: Who is the Kentucky High School Football Player of the Week? (Week 2)

Kentucky high school football's second week produced some staggering offensive performances, including two quarterbacks who accounted for seven touchdowns apiece.

Owensboro Catholic's Dre'Mail Carothers completed 24 of 25 passes for 371 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for another score, while Christian Academy-Louisville's Jackson Burke threw seven touchdown passes on just 15 attempts.

They're among this week's nominees for the High School On SI Kentucky Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate and cast your vote below. Congratulations to last week's winner: Brody Simpkins of Ashland Blazer.

Voting concludes at 11:50 p.m. PT on Sept. 6. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jeremy Presley, RB, Manual

Presley rushed 12 times for 150 yards and four touchdowns in Manual's victory over South Warren.

Seneca Driver, TE, Boyle County

Driver scored four touchdowns — two rushing and two receiving — while finishing with 92 rushing yards and 56 receiving yards in Boyle County's victory over Bryan Station.

Trey Person, RB, Corbin

Person rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns and added a 2-point conversion in Corbin's victory over North Laurel.



The Louisville commit accounted for 408 total yards and seven touchdowns, completing 24 of 25 passes for 371 yards and six scores while rushing for 37 yards and another touchdown.

Tayden Lorenzen, LB, Highlands

Lorenzen recorded two tackles for loss and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Charlie Park, LB, Ryle

Amassed five tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in a win against Conner.



Burke completed 14 of 15 passes for 256 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception in Christian Academy-Louisville's victory over Owensboro.

Elijah Burns-Crump, DB, Trinity

Burns-Crump recorded six tackles, including one for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Trinity's victory over Christian Brothers College.

Corinthian Barnes, RB, Madison Central

Barnes rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per carry in Madison Central's victory over Johnson Central.

Ira Robinson Jr., WR, East Jessamine

Robinson caught all four of his targets for 148 yards and two touchdowns in East Jessamine's victory over Western Hills.

Carter Stephens, S, and Hayden Carter, LB, East Jessamine

Stephens and Carter each recorded 17 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss for East Jessamine.

Hunter Bingham, WR, Estill County

Bingham caught 11 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns against Garrard County.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.