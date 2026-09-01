Vote: Who Was the West Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Week 1)

High school football season is now underway in the state of West Virginia, and there were tons of top performers in Week 1.

Pax Myers did just enough to help Independence rally, Malakhi Hope led the rushing attack for South Charleston, and Evan Greathouse came through defensively for Roane County.

They're among 12 candidates for High School On SI West Virginia Football Player of the Week.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Pax Myers, Independence

Myers, a sophomore running back, had 101 rushing yards and touchdowns touchdowns along with 107 receiving yards to help Independence come from behind for a 28-21 victory over Armstrong.

Malakhi Hope, South Charleston

Hope, a junior running back, had eight carries for 147 rushing yards and three touchdowns in South Charleston's dominant 67-0 shutout win over Nitro.

Evan Greathouse, Roane County

Greathouse, a junior, registered 10 tackles, three TFLs, and 2.5 sacks in Roane County's 26-3 victory over Doddridge County.

Eli Pauley, Sherman

Pauley, a senior quarterback, completed 18 of 24 passes for 282 yards and five touchdowns to lead Sherman to a 50-26 win over Liberty.

Gabe Martin, Bridgeport

Martin, a senior running back, had 10 carries for 197 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Bridgeport's 68-0 shutout victory over Buckhannon-Upshur.

Gavin Williams, Bridgeport

Williams, a senior, also helped the Indians' rushing attack with 144 yards and three scores on eight carries, along with an interception and a forced fumble.

Bo Wykle, Meadow Bridge

Wykle, a senior fullback, rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns, adding a passing score in Meadow Bridge's 26-8 win over Montcalm.

Bradyn Waldron, Westside

Waldron, a junior quarterback, went 17-of-21 for 265 passing yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 83 yards and a score in Westside's 36-29 victory over Wyoming East.

Jamere Knuckles, Mingo Central

Knuckles, a senior quarterback, went 10-of-11 for 216 passing yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 47 yards and a score in Mingo Central's 37-6 blowout win over Tug Valley.

Aaron Hood, Princeton

Hood, a sophomore, registered two tackles for a loss, a sack, a punt return touchdown, and three carries for 65 yards and a rushing score in Princeton's 63-0 victory over Capital.

Javonte Spencer, Greater Beckley Christian

Spencer, a junior wide receiver, had two carries for 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 125 receiving yards and three scores in Greater Beckley Christian's 46-12 blowout win over Van.

Talen Brown, Cameron

Brown, a junior, registered 12 tackles, four TFLs, a sack, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery on defense, and two catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on offense in Cameron's 42-0 shutout victory over Clay-Battelle.

About our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way to for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes -- even thousands -- and that's okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.