Vote: Who Was the West Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)

High school football season continues in the state of West Virginia, and there were more top performers for the week of Sept. 7-12.

Fairmont Senior's Anthony Smith threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns, South Charleston's Malakhi Hope eclipsed 400 rushing yards in one game, and Bluefield's Jeremiah Jones had two defensive scores.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI West Virginia Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Harrison Helbig of University.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Anthony Smith, Fairmont Senior

Smith, a senior quarterback, finished with 320 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns in Fairmont Senior's 42-7 blowout victory over Preston.

Malakhi Hope, South Charleston

Hope looked absolutely dominant on the ground with 401 rushing yards (a single-game record) and four touchdowns on 36 carries in South Charleston's 41-17 win over Winfield.

Jeremiah Jones, Bluefield

Jones, a junior linebacker, scored twice on defense, returning an interception 34 yards for a touchdown and scooping a fumble for a 50-yard score in Bluefield's 60-14 blowout victory over James Monroe.

Jaxson Workman, Liberty

Workman, a junior quarterback, rushed for 239 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in Liberty's 28-6 win over Greenbrier West.

Fawkes O'Dell, Richwood

O'Dell, a junior running back, rushed for 107 yards and five touchdowns on offense, and recorded a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, in Richwood's 70-0 shutout victory over Mount View.

Dakota Dalton, Chapmanville Regional

Dalton, a junior quarterback, went 24-of-34 for 263 passing yards and three touchdowns in Chapmanville Regional's 35-6 win over Point Pleasant.

Trace Simpkins, Wahama

Simpkins, a senior quarterback, completed eight of his 11 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 106 yards on eight carries to lead Wahama to a dominant 63-6 victory over South Gallia (OH).

CJ Quinn, Huntington

Quinn, a senior linebacker, registered 15 tackles, including 10 solo stops, and a tackle for loss in Huntington's 34-15 win over Spring Valley.

Jamere Knuckles, Mingo Central

Knuckles had another monster performance with 324 yards and five touchdowns on 10-of-15 passing in Mingo Central's 63-0 shutout victory over Wayne.

Gavin Williams, Bridgeport

Williams played a major part in Bridgeport's dominant 75-6 win over East Fairmont. The senior running back had just four carries for 132 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with a 55-yard TD reception.

Isaias Selen, Princeton

Selen, a senior wide receiver, hauled in five catches for 61 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Princeton's 54-6 victory over Oak Hill.

Trevor Dowery, Bellaire

Dowery, a senior, had 24 carries for 164 rushing yards and three touchdowns on offense, along with eight tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack on defense, in Bellaire's 40-37 shootout win over John Marshall.