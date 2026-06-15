Bella Robinett of De Pere Voted Wisconsin High School Softball's Top Catcher of 2026
Congratulations to De Pere junior Bella Robinett on being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Softball's Top Catcher of 2026.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the accomplishments of 18 talented players from throughout the state June 8-June 14), the De Pere standout came out on top.
The All-Fox River Classic Conference first-team selection helped lead the Redbirds to a fifth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional championship game, and a 15-13 overall record.
Robinett earned 48% of the vote (1,672) to take top honors, Belmont junior Lexi Riechers was second (34%), and Lake Mills senior Lily Doerr placed third (5%). There were 3,472 votes registered in the week-long poll.
Other nominees included:
Emma Baumann, Waterloo, senior
The All-Capitol Conference (South Division) first-team selection helped lead Waterloo to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 regional finals, and an 11-11 overall record.
Andi Beck, Blair-Taylor, senior
The All-Dairyland Conference first-team selection helped lead Blair-Taylor to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 5 state tournament, and a 21-5 overall record.
Kennedy Bennett, Germantown, junior
The 2025 All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection helped lead Germantown to a third-place league finish this season, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 15-10 overall record.
Drew Brown, Appleton North, freshman
The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Appleton North to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and a 19-7 overall record.
Taylor Buglass, Johnson Creek, senior
The All-Trailways Conference (South Division) first-team selection helped lead Johnson Creek to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state tournament, and a 26-4 overall record.
Lily Doerr, Lake Mills, senior
The All-Capitol (North Division) first-team selection helped lead Lake Mills to a sixth-place league finish, and a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regionals.
Taylor Federwitz, Kaukauna, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association second-team selection helped league Kaukauna to a fifth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional championship game, and a 12-12 overall record.
Lillian Griesbach, Marshfield, junior
The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference honorable mention selection helped lead Marshfield to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and an 18-8 overall record.
Payton Hisel, Waukesha West, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection helped lead Waukesha West to a fourth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and an 18-10 overall record.
Libby Kreil, Muskego, freshman
The All-Classic 8 Conference standout helped lead Muskego to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for the first time since 1996, and a 26-2 overall record.
Zayleah Leonhardt, Medford, senior
The All-Great Northern Conference first-team selection helped lead Medford to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, and a 27-1 overall record.
Addi Peskie, Stevens Point, senior
The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection helped lead Stevens Point to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and a 25-4 overall record.
Aubrie Peterson, Sussex Hamilton, junior
The All-Greater Metro Conference second-team selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and a 27-1 overall record.
Claire Pfrang, Fox Valley Lutheran, senior
The All-Bay Conference first-team selection helped lead Fox Valley Lutheran to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, and a 24-3 overall record.
Ruby Rengo, Grantsburg, senior
The All-Lakeland Conference (West Division) first-team selection helped lead Grantsburg to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state tournament, and a 25-0 overall record.
Lexi Riechers, Belmont, junior
The All-Six Rivers Conference first-team selection helped lead Belmont to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 5 state tournament, and a 23-6 overall record.
Emma Santarelli, Union Grove, junior
The All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection helped lead Union Grove to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and a 23-6 overall record.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
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Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.