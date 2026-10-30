From Appleton West to World Series Glory: Third-Base Coach Matt Erickson Helps Brewers Clinch First Title

Matt Erickson has had quite a journey since his days as a standout baseball player at Appleton West High School.

The former Appleton West star added a thrilling new page to his career accomplishments this season, serving as third base coach for the eventual 2026 World Series Champion Milwaukee Brewers.

Whether relaying a signal to a runner on the base paths, waving in a sprinting player on a bang-bang play to the plate, or sharing an enthusiastic high five following a huge, momentum-shifting home run, Erickson witnessed firsthand some of the Brewers' most meaningful runs of the history-making season.

Milwaukee, the National League champion making its first World Series appearance since 1982, defeated the American League representative Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in what proved to be a decisive Game 5 (of the best-of-seven series) at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Wednesday night, clinching its first title in the process.

The 51-year-old Erickson was a highly regarded three-sport athlete during his memorable prep career, competing in baseball, football, and basketball.

As an aggressive 5-foot-11 left-handed hitting shortstop and second baseman, he helped lead Appleton West to two WIAA Division 1 state championship game appearances (winning a title in 1991 and finishing as the runner-up in 1994).

Erickson set league records for single-season batting average (.609 established as a senior in 1994) and career batting average (.552), according to a thorough list compiled by the Fox Valley Association.

Following a standout high school career, he was originally selected by the Brewers in the 1994 MLB Draft but opted to play at the collegiate level for the University of Arkansas. Following college, he was selected in the 1997 Major League Baseball Draft (seventh round) by the Florida Marlins, ultimately playing seven years in the organization before being released after the 2003 season.

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick (10) celebrates with third base coach Matt Erickson (68) after hitting a solo home run versus the Tampa Bay Rays during the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 2 of the 2026 World Series on Oct. 24, 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In December 2003, he signed a minor-league free agent contract with the Brewers, eventually was called up to the main club, and made his official MLB debut on July 9. 2004. Despite only playing four games in the "Big Show" before being optioned back to the minors over a nine-day span, he collected his lone hit versus MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux in a series with the Chicago Cubs.

After finishing his playing career within the Arizona Diamonbacks' minor-league system in 2007, he was hired as hitting coach of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (a Milwaukee minor-league affiliate) a year later and eventually became the team's manager (2011-2021).

He was promoted to the Brewers' main coaching staff in 2022, serving as an infield instructor and assistant hitting coach until being named the team's third base coach prior to this season.

Erickson was quick to point out that being a part of the Brewers organization has been a special experience.

"To be born and raised in Appleton and to be a Wisconsinite through and through, I'm definitely a Cheeser," said a smiling Erickson, in an interview with CBS58-WDJT TV Sports Director Lance Allan. "So being a fan, getting the opportunity to put on the uniform as a player, get that cup of coffee in the big leagues, get a hit off of Greg Maddux, and now be a part of probably the best Brewer stretch in the organization's history, is something I'll cherish forever. Hopefully, there is more to come and this is just the beginning of something really special in Milwaukee."

Erickson is a member of an exclusive four-man group of Wisconsin natives (including Jim Gantner, Jerry Augustine, and Willie Mueller) to play their entire major league career (excluding minor-league stints) with the Brewers.

Milwaukee Brewers' third base coach Matt Erickson (68) pictured before a game versus the San Francisco Giants on July 27, 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com