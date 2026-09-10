Defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Arrowhead has picked up where it left off.

The Warhawks are 3-0, ranked No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 football and riding a 12-game winning streak heading into Week 4.

Here are six things to know about Arrowhead heading into Week 4:

1. Arrowhead Remains Undefeated

Arrowhead, ranked No. 1 in High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25, remains undefeated with a 3-0 overall record.

The defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Warhawks are coming off a 34-14 road victory over then-No. 4 Catholic Memorial. After trailing 14-7 in the first half, Arrowhead scored the game's final 27 points.

The Warhawks have outscored their first three opponents 104-28 and now Arrowhead hosts No. 17 Brookfield East on Friday, Sept. 11, for Senior Night at Taraska Stadium's Pfeiffer Memorial Field.

Arrowhead quarterback Nolan Hanson (3) passes during the WIAA Division 1 state championship game on Nov. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Second-Half Dominance Has Been Key

Arrowhead has outscored its first three opponents 69-7 in the second half, including state-ranked Marquette, Neenah and Catholic Memorial.

The Warhawks have been particularly dominant in the third quarter, outscoring opponents 41-0.

3. Strong Running Game Powers Arrowhead Offense

Senior quarterback Nolan Hanson, a first-team All-Classic 8 selection last season, has completed 31 of 43 passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior Jebari Craig has rushed for 530 yards and six touchdowns on 58 carries, while junior Devin Nettles has added 364 yards and five touchdowns on 41 attempts.

Arrowhead's Jebari Craig (17) carries the ball during the WIAA Division 1 state championship game versus Bay Port on Nov. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arrowhead did not attempt a pass in the second half against Catholic Memorial. The Warhawks finished with 329 rushing yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Craig led the way with 188 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

Arrowhead's offensive line includes senior Zach Longorie (6-foot-1, 255 pounds), senior Sam Cheever (6-foot-7, 305) and junior Roman Holtz (6-foot-4, 270).

All-Classic 8 second-team senior wide receiver Logan Crowley (10 catches for 124 yards), junior tight end Tre Oiler (eight catches for 78 yards), junior wide receiver Ben Prescher (five catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns), and senior wide receiver Trey Resch (four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown) are the team's top pass catchers.

4. Arrowhead's Defense Has Allowed Just 28 Points

Junior linebacker Carter Drummy leads Arrowhead with 27 tackles, followed by senior linebacker Connor Tierney with 24 and senior safety Evan Wozniak with 19. The Warhawks have held opponents scoreless in eight of 12 quarters this season.

Arrowhead's Evan Wozniak (10) makes a diving tackle during the WIAA Division 1 state championship game on Nov. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Winning Streak Continues

Arrowhead has won 12 consecutive games dating to last season. The streak began with a 38-0 home victory over Classic 8 rival Oconomowoc on Sept. 26, 2025.

Arrowhead's last loss came at the hands of Classic 8 champion Muskego (21-17) on Sept. 19, 2025.

6. Winning Is Nothing New at Arrowhead

The Warhawks have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 35 times, winning seven state championships (1993, 1994, 1996, 2007, 2012, 2013 and 2025).

Arrowhead placed second in the Classic 8 (6-1 record) and finished with a 13-1 overall record last season, defeating No. 1-ranked Bay Port 18-15 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21, 2025.

Three games into the title defense, the Warhawks haven't shown many signs of giving up their place at the top.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com