Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 14, 2026)

Defending WIAA Division 1 champion Arrowhead remains No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 Football State Rankings after a convincing 45-21 home-field victory over previous No. 17 Brookfield East.

The Warhawks have outscored their first four opponents 149-49 and now prepare to host a Classic 8 Conference showdown with Kettle Moraine on Sept. 18 at Taraska Stadium's Pfeiffer Memorial Field.

The biggest movement comes farther down the rankings. Winneconne climbs two spots to No. 9, Port Washington jumps to No. 11 with Pewaukee, Wausau West, and Union Grove each making their debut. Catholic Memorial drops to No. 25 following surprising 28-0 non-conference loss to No. 2 Muskego.

High School On SI

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1. Arrowhead (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Junior running back Devin Nettles rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns as the Warhawks defeated previous No. 17 Brookfield East 45-21 in a non-conference game to extend their winning streak to 13 games.

Up Next: vs. Kettle Moraine (Sept. 18)

2. Muskego (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Senior quarterback Joey Shaw passed for 147 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors defeated then-No. 7 Catholic Memorial 28-0 in a non-conference game to post a second consecutive shutout.

Up Next: vs. Oconomowoc (Sept. 18)

3. Notre Dame Academy (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Senior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 237 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Tritons to a 52-0 victory over Sheboygan South in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) game, posting a second straight shutout.

Up Next: at Green Bay East (Sept. 17)

4. West De Pere (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Junior quarterback Andrew Greisen passed for 173 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Phantoms to a 38-0 victory over Ashwaubenon in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game to extend their winning streak to 18 games.

Up Next: at Appleton West (Sept. 17)

5. Sussex Hamilton (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Senior running back Brayden Schroeder rushed for 121 yards and five touchdowns as the Chargers defeated Kettle Moraine 49-14 in a non-conference game.

Up Next: at Brookfield Central (Sept. 18)

6. Darlington (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Senior quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler passed for 127 yards and two touchdowns as the Redbirds defeated New Glarus 41-10 in a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) game to extend their winning streak to 18 games.

Up Next: vs. Southwestern-East Dubuque (Sept. 18)

7. Homestead (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 8

Last Week: Junior running back Vincent Yodbut rushed for 267 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Highlanders to a 49-7 victory over Waukesha West in a North Shore Conference game.

Up Next: at Cedarburg (Sept. 18)

8. Bay Port (4-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last Week: Junior quarterback Braydon Maney passed for 122 yards and two touchdowns to lead Bay Port to a 58-7 victory over Green Bay Southwest in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game, generating 50 or more points for the second time this season.

Up Next: vs. No. 14 De Pere (Sept. 17)

9. Winneconne (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 11

Last Week: Sophomore quarterback Henry Chase passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolves defeated Fox Valley Lutheran 22-14 in a Bay Conference game to extend their winning streak to 18 games.

Up Next: at Waupaca (Sept. 18)

10. Waunakee (3-1)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week: Senior running back Eli Drangstveit rushed for 112 yards as the Warriors defeated Watertown 57-7 in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game, limiting the opposition to seven points for the third time this season.

Up Next: at DeForest (Sept. 18)

11. Port Washington (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 13

Last Week: Senior wide receiver Kiya Sullivan finished with five receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns as the Pirates defeated Kewaskum 29-7 in a Glacier Trails Conference game.

Up Next: vs. West Bend West (Sept. 18)

12. Appleton North (3-1)

Previous Ranking: 12

Last Week: Senior running back Brock Struensee rushed 17 times for 38 yards and a touchdown as the Lightning defeated Fond du Lac 14-13 in a Fox Valley Association game to earn their second victory by three points or less.

Up Next: vs. Kaukauna (Sept. 18)

13. Hudson (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 16

Last Week: Senior quarterback Grant Bjerke rushed for 143 yards and five touchdowns as the Raiders defeated Menomonie 54-21 in a Big Rivers Conference game, producing 50 or more points for the second time this season.

Up Next: at New Richmond (Sept. 18)

14. De Pere (3-1)

Previous Ranking: 14

Last Week: Senior running back Liam Fieber rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Redbirds to a 40-14 victory over Appleton West in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.

Up Next: at No. 8 Bay Port (Sept. 17)

15. Grafton (3-1)

Previous Ranking: 18

Last Week: Junior quarterback Hunter Klippel passed for 327 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Black Hawks to a 49-28 victory over Nicolet in a Glacier Trails Conference game to earn a third straight win.

Up Next: at Kewaskum (Sept. 18)

16. Little Chute (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 20

Last Week: Senior running back Reece Joten rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown to lead the Mustangs to a 49-14 victory over Luxemburg-Casco in a North Eastern Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Sheboygan Falls (Sept. 18)

17. Monona Grove (4-0)

Previous Ranking: 21

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jaxon Zukowski passed for 124 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Silver Eagles to a 42-7 victory over Oregon in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game.

Up Next: at Watertown (Sept. 18)

18. Pewaukee (4-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Junior running back Benji Weis rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pirates to a 29-8 victory over Wauwatosa East in a Parkland Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Waukesha North (Sept. 18)

19. Wausau West (4-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Junior running back Luke Saari rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown as the Warriors defeated Wisconsin Rapids 31-17 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game.

Up Next: at Stevens Point (Sept. 18)

20. Union Grove (4-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Junior running back Jonte Everett rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Broncos to a 49-19 victory over Burlington in a Southern Lakes Conference game.

Up Next: at Wilmot (Sept. 18)

21. Kenosha Bradford (3-1)

Previous Ranking: 22

Last Week: Junior quarterback Nolberto Rosales passed for 156 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Devils defeated Milwaukee King 32-0 in a Southeast Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Kenosha Tremper (Sept. 18)

22. Racine Case (3-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last Week: Senior running back Morell Jackson rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles defeated Kenosha Tremper 41-0 in a Southeast Conference game to post their second straight shutout.

Up Next: vs. Racine Horlick (Sept. 18)

23. Verona (3-1)

Previous Ranking: 24

Last Week: Senior running back Jax Wepking rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 49-14 victory over Madison La Follette in a Big Eight Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Janesville Parker (Sept. 18)

24. Brookfield East (2-2)

Previous Ranking: 17

Last Week: Senior wide receiver Beau Evans finished with five receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns as the Spartans lost to No. 1 Arrowhead 45-21 in a non-conference game.

Up Next: vs. Germantown (Sept. 18)

25. Catholic Memorial (2-2)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Senior running back Devon Williams Jr. rushed for 120 yards as Catholic Memorial lost to No. 2 Muskego 28-0 in a non-conference game, falling to a top-five opponent for the second straight week.

Up Next: vs. Marquette (Sept. 18)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com