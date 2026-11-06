Official Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Brackets: Sectional Title Matchups, Scores and Finals Schedule

The Wisconsin high school football playoffs have reached the sectional championship round, and the road to Camp Randall Stadium is down to eight teams in each of the state's seven 11-player divisions.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association postseason continues Friday, Nov. 6, with 28 sectional championship games across Divisions 1 through 7. The winners advance to the state semifinals Nov. 13-14, moving one victory away from the state championship games at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

The eight-player playoffs are one round further along. Four teams remain in that tournament, with state semifinal games also scheduled for Nov. 6 and the championship set for Nov. 14 at South Wood County Stadium in Wisconsin Rapids.

The first two rounds of the 11-player tournament have already produced several surprises.

In Division 2, sixth-seeded Grafton knocked off No. 2 Elkhorn 14-13, while seventh-seeded Brookfield Central advanced with a 42-20 victory over River Falls.

Division 3 saw Catholic Memorial eliminate top-seeded New Berlin West 26-23, and Division 4 featured Wrightstown's 9-0 shutout of Stratford.

In Division 7, Ithaca/Weston survived an 18-16 thriller against Black Hawk/Warren, while Glenwood City edged Melrose-Mindoro 18-15.

Now, every remaining team is one victory away from the state semifinals.

Here is a division-by-division look at the updated Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets, sectional championship matchups, notable results and state championship schedule.

Division 1 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 1 features several of Wisconsin's most recognizable football programs, including Bay Port, Waunakee, Arrowhead, Hamilton and Muskego.

Bay Port hosts Waunakee in one of the classification's most anticipated sectional championship matchups.

Hamilton faces Arrowhead, while Muskego hosts Racine Case.

West De Pere will attempt to continue its postseason run against Hudson, which advanced with a 38-13 victory over Verona in the previous round.

Division 1 Sectional Championship Matchups — Nov. 6

Waunakee at Bay Port

Arrowhead at Hamilton

Racine Case at Muskego

Hudson at West De Pere

All four games are scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

The Division 1 state championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. CT at Camp Randall Stadium.

Division 2 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 2 has produced some of the postseason's biggest upsets, with four lower-seeded teams advancing through the second round.

Grafton survived a 14-13 victory over Elkhorn, while Brookfield Central defeated River Falls 42-20.

Pulaski knocked off Kaukauna 10-7, and West Bend West defeated Homestead 35-21.

Those results have created several intriguing sectional championship matchups.

Monona Grove hosts Grafton, while New Richmond faces Brookfield Central.

Notre Dame will host Pulaski, and Union Grove meets West Bend West.

Division 2 Sectional Championship Matchups — Nov. 6

Grafton at Monona Grove

Brookfield Central at New Richmond

Pulaski at Notre Dame

West Bend West at Union Grove

All four games are scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

The Division 2 state championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. CT.

Division 3 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 3 features several teams that have already survived difficult postseason tests.

Catholic Memorial advanced with a 26-23 upset of New Berlin West and will face Whitefish Bay, which defeated Wisconsin Lutheran 14-7.

Fox Valley Lutheran rolled past Medford 42-7 and will travel to La Crosse Logan.

New Berlin Eisenhower defeated Reedsburg 26-14 and now faces Pewaukee.

Port Washington advanced with a 47-13 victory over Luxemburg-Casco and will host Plymouth.

Division 3 Sectional Championship Matchups — Nov. 6

Fox Valley Lutheran at La Crosse Logan

New Berlin Eisenhower at Pewaukee

Plymouth at Port Washington

Catholic Memorial at Whitefish Bay

All four games are scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

The Division 3 state championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. CT.

Division 4 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 4 features several impressive postseason performances, including one of the second round's biggest defensive upsets.

Wrightstown eliminated Stratford 9-0 to advance to a sectional championship matchup against Little Chute.

Delavan-Darien survived a 42-35 shootout against Madison Edgewood and now travels to Lake Mills.

West Salem edged Aquinas 36-29 and will face Racine St. Catherine's.

Freedom hosts Northwestern in the remaining sectional championship matchup.

Division 4 Sectional Championship Matchups — Nov. 6

Northwestern at Freedom — 7 p.m.

Delavan-Darien at Lake Mills — 7 p.m.

Wrightstown at Little Chute — 7 p.m.

West Salem at Racine St. Catherine's — 4 p.m.

The West Salem-Racine St. Catherine's game is scheduled for Horlick Athletic Field.

The Division 4 state championship is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. CT.

Division 5 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 5 has been dominated by higher-seeded teams through the second round, with all eight winners advancing without an upset.

Amherst defeated Elk Mound 35-7, while Darlington beat Winnebago Lutheran Academy by the same score.

New Glarus shut out Chilton 49-0, and Racine Lutheran rolled past Kiel 55-20.

Grantsburg advanced with a 42-6 victory over Mayville, while Lake Country Lutheran defeated University School of Milwaukee 62-13.

The sectional championship matchups feature four No. 1 seeds hosting four No. 2 seeds.

Division 5 Sectional Championship Matchups — Nov. 6

Grantsburg at Amherst

Durand-Arkansaw at Darlington

St. Croix Falls at New Glarus

Lake Country Lutheran at Racine Lutheran

All four games are scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

The Division 5 state championship is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m. CT.

Division 6 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 6 features several established postseason contenders, including Edgar, Bonduel and Manitowoc Lutheran.

Bonduel advanced with a 41-14 victory over Belleville and will host Cedar Grove-Belgium, which upset Kewaunee 17-14.

Edgar faces Lomira, while Manitowoc Lutheran hosts Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic.

Mondovi will meet Regis in the remaining sectional championship matchup.

Division 6 Sectional Championship Matchups — Nov. 6

Cedar Grove-Belgium at Bonduel

Lomira at Edgar

Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic at Manitowoc Lutheran

Regis at Mondovi

All four games are scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

The Division 6 state championship is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. CT.

Division 7 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 7 produced several dramatic second-round finishes.

Ithaca/Weston survived an 18-16 victory over Black Hawk/Warren, while Cochrane-Fountain City edged Cadott 21-18.

Glenwood City defeated Melrose-Mindoro 18-15, and Hilbert advanced with a 35-6 upset of Lourdes Academy.

Those results have set up four sectional championship games, including River Ridge at Cochrane-Fountain City and Boyceville at Glenwood City.

Division 7 Sectional Championship Matchups — Nov. 6

River Ridge at Cochrane-Fountain City

Hilbert at Coleman

Boyceville at Glenwood City

Iowa-Grant at Ithaca/Weston

All four games are scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

The Division 7 state championship is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. CT.

Wisconsin Eight-Player High School Football Playoff Bracket

The eight-player postseason has reached the state semifinals, with four teams remaining in contention for the championship.

Belmont, Gilman, Wabeno/Laona and Owen-Withee will compete for the two spots in the state championship game.

Owen-Withee advanced with a 32-23 upset of previously higher-seeded Valley Christian.

Belmont defeated Oakfield 48-6, while Gilman shut out Athens 55-0.

Wabeno/Laona also delivered a shutout, defeating Suring 40-0.

Eight-Player State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 6

Wabeno/Laona vs. Belmont

Owen-Withee vs. Gilman

The semifinal games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6.

The eight-player state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. CT at South Wood County Stadium in Wisconsin Rapids.

When Are the 2026 Wisconsin High School Football State Championships?

The WIAA will crown eight football state champions during November.

The eight-player championship will be played Saturday, Nov. 14, at South Wood County Stadium in Wisconsin Rapids.

The seven 11-player championship games will take place Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Thursday, Nov. 19 — Camp Randall Stadium

Division 7 championship — 10 a.m. CT

Division 6 championship — 1 p.m. CT

Division 5 championship — 4 p.m. CT

Division 4 championship — 7 p.m. CT

Friday, Nov. 20 — Camp Randall Stadium

Division 3 championship — 10 a.m. CT

Division 2 championship — 1 p.m. CT

Division 1 championship — 4 p.m. CT

What's Next in the Wisconsin High School Football Playoffs?

The next major step toward a state championship arrives Friday, Nov. 6, when 56 teams compete in the 11-player sectional championships.

The 28 winners will advance to the state semifinals Nov. 13-14, with the surviving teams earning spots in the championship games at Camp Randall Stadium.

The eight-player tournament will determine its two state championship participants Nov. 6, setting up the Nov. 14 title game in Wisconsin Rapids.

High School On SI will continue updating the Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November.