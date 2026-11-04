Vote: Who Was Wisconsin High School Football's Player of the Week? (Oct. 30-31)

Wisconsin high school football produced an impressive collection of big individual performances from Oct. 30-31, with several talented elite-level quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and a clutch kicker leading the way.

High School On SI has selected 16 worthy candidates for Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week (Week 11). Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the second-round playoff performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to Wisconsin Lutheran senior running back Deacon Vierck for winning Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week in the Oct. 28, 2026 poll.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, RB

Allen, a senior, rushed 21 times for 251 yards and five touchdowns to lead Notre Dame Academy to a 45-13 victory over Menasha in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.

Quintin Arizola, Delavan-Darien, QB

Arizola, a senior, completed 31 of 40 passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns to lead Delavan-Darien to a 42-35 victory over Edgewood in a WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game.

Bryce Austin, Racine Lutheran, WR

Austin, a senior, contributed eight receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns as Racine Lutheran defeated Kiel 55-20 in a WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff game.

Wyatt Bieber, Coleman, RB

Bieber, a senior, rushed 34 times for 166 yards and a touchdown as Coleman defeated Crivitz 28-7 in a WIAA Division 7 second-round playoff game.

Mason Borseth, Pulaski, K

Borseth, a junior, converted a 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as Pulaski defeated Kaukauna 10-7 in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.

Jameson Degenhardt, La Crosse Logan, RB

Degenhardt, a senior, rushed 23 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns as La Crosse Logan defeated Mount Horeb-Barneveld 49-27 in a WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff game.

Cole Erdmann, Sussex Hamilton, QB

Erdmann, a senior, completed 17 of 22 passes for 242 yards and five touchdowns to lead Sussex Hamilton to a 41-7 victory over Marquette in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.

Bode Falkner, Mondovi, QB

Falkner, a junior, combined for 388 yards (324 passing, 64 rushing) and six touchdowns as Mondovi defeated Potosi-Cassville 50-28 in a WIAA Division 6 second-round playoff game.

Braden Heiges, Fox Valley Lutheran, QB

Heiges, a senior, combined for 374 yards (212 rushing,162 passing) and five touchdowns to lead Fox Valley Lutheran to a 42-7 victory over Medford in a WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff game.

Richard Leckie, Waukesha South, WR

Leckie, a senior, contributed 14 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns as Waukesha South lost to Union Grove 52-28 in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.

Ayden Nerdahl, Amherst, RB

Nerdahl, a senior, rushed 18 times for 180 yards and four touchdowns to lead Amherst to a 35-7 victory over Elk Mound in a WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff game.

Aiden Perlberg, Muskego, RB

Perlberg, a senior, rushed 13 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns to lead Muskego to a 43-21 victory over Franklin in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.

Ben Prescher, Arrowhead, WR

Prescher, a junior, contributed five receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown as Arrowhead defeated Oconomowoc 38-17 in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.

Hunter Schaumberg, Lomira, RB

Schaumberg, a sophomore, rushed 24 times for 212 yards and four touchdowns to lead Lomira to a 28-6 victory over Cambridge in a WIAA Division 6 second-round playoff game.

Tysen Teal, Northwestern, RB

Teal, a senior, rushed 28 times for 213 yards and five touchdowns as Northwestern defeated Osceola 40-12 in a WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game.

Andy Tran, Grafton, WR

Tran, a junior, scored what proved to be the winning touchdown on a 78-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to lead Grafton to a 14-13 victory over Elkhorn in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com