Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Football's Top Returning Punter of 2026?

Wisconsin continues the 2026 high school football season with one of its deepest returning classes of punters in recent memory. From reigning conference champions and all-state selections to a variety of battle-tested veteran leaders, these 20 players have already proven they can make critical momentum-shifting plays, consistently deliver pressure-packed punts to spark the special teams, and help take control with the game on the line. Now it's your turn to decide who deserves the title of the state's best.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top returning athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This list was compiled using information from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, 247sports.com, and Bound.com.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season; the poll is below the list of players.)

Parker Baranyk, Lake Country Lutheran, junior

The All-Metro Classic Conference honorable mention selection averaged 38.7 yards per punt to help lead Lake Country Lutheran to a share of the league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals, and an 11-2 overall record.

Caleb Breunig, Sauk Prairie, senior

The All-Badger Conference (Small Division) honorable mention selection averaged 37.0 yards per punt to help lead Sauk Prairie to third place in league, a first-round berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and a 7-3 overall record.

Ty Bucholtz, Whitewater, senior

The All-Rock Valley Conference second-team selection averaged 36.1 yards per punt as Whitewater placed seventh in the league.

Sawyer Dannenberg, Mineral Point, junior

The All-Southwest Wisconsin Activities League first-team selection averaged 39.4 yards per punt as Mineral Point placed third in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs.

Noah Fry, Beloit Memorial, senior

The All-Southern Lakes Conference honorable mention selection averaged 40.7 yards per punt as Beloit Memorial placed seventh in the league.

Collin Grass, West Bend West, senior

The All-North Shore Conference honorable mention selection averaged 37.1 yards per punt as West Bend West placed third in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished with a 7-3 overall record.

Austin Heling, Shawano, senior

The All-Bay Conference first-team selection averaged 41.1 yards per punt as Shawano placed fifth in the league.

Maddux Hermus, Kimberly, senior

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection averaged 40.6 yards per punt to help lead Kimberly to a share of the Fox Valley Association title, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and an 8-3 overall record.

Javonte Johnson, Janesville Parker, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference first-team selection averaged 37.4 yards per punt as Janesville Parker tied for fourth place in the league.

Sam Klink, Homestead, senior

The All-North Shore Conference second-team selection averaged 38.1 yards per punt help lead Homestead to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and a 12-1 overall record.

Gavin Meyer, Mukwonago, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection averaged 37.6 yards per punt as Mukwonago placed third in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.

Seneca Nooyen, Ashwaubenon, senior

The Fox River Classic Conference honorable mention selection averaged 38.0 yards per punt as Ashwaubenon placed fifth in the league and advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

Mason Przybylla, Whitehall, senior

The All-Dairyland Conference second-team selection averaged 37.7 yards per punt as Whitehall placed sixth in the league.

Owen Richardson, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, senior

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection averaged 47.0 yards per punt as Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln placed seventh in the league.

Alex Schmidt, Marquette, junior

The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection averaged 37.6 yards per punt as Marquette placed fourth in the league and advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

Shamir Senyange, Menasha, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) honorable mention selection averaged 39.5 yards per punt to help lead Menasha to third place in the league, a berth in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 6-4 overall record.

Landon Smart, Catholic Memorial, senior

The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection averaged 37.4 yards per punt as Catholic Memorial won a league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Jack Thiele, Lakeside Lutheran, senior

The All-Badger Conference (Small Division) first-team selection averaged 38.8 yards per punt as Lakeside Lutheran tied for fourth place in the league.

Tyler Vojta, Northland Pines, senior

The All-Northwoods Conference second-team selection averaged 32.8 yards per punt as Northland Pines placed fifth in the league.

Evan Wozniak, Arrowhead, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection averaged 42.4 yards punt to help lead Arrowhead to second place in the Classic 8 Conference, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 13-1 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com