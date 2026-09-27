Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Football's Top Returning Tight End of 2026?

Wisconsin continues the 2026 high school football season with one of its deepest returning classes of tight ends in recent memory. From reigning state and conference champions, to a variety of battle-tested veteran leaders and a highly regarded sophomore, these 18 players have already proven they can make critical momentum-shifting plays, and take control with the game on the line. Now it's your turn to decide who deserves the title of the state's best.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top returning athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This list was compiled using information from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, 247sports.com, and Bound.com.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season; the poll is below the list of players.)

Hank Doyle, Grafton, sophomore

The talented sophomore is regarded as one of the top young players at the position, contributing two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown in a limited role as Grafton won a Woodland Conference title, claimed the WIAA Division 3 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Bennett Geitner, Kaukauna, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association honorable mention selection hauled in eight catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns as Kaukauna tied for second in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with a 4-6 overall record.

Dane Harrell, Kewaunee, junior

The All-Packerland Conference second-team selection contributed 31 receptions for 433 yards and three touchdowns as Kewaunee won the league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-2 overall record.

Jackson Kidd, Waunakee, senior

The All-Badger Conference (Large Division) second-team selection contributed 19 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown as Waunakee won a league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and finished the season with a 12-1 overall record.

Jakob Kretschman, Fennimore, senior

The All-Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) first-team selection made six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown as Fennimore placed second in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-4 overall record.

Cole Kuhn, Plymouth, senior

The All-East Central Conference first-team selection hauled in 25 catches for 302 yards and four touchdowns as Plymouth won the league title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished the season with an 11-1 overall record.

Korz Loken, Iola-Scandinavia, senior

The highly touted former All-Marawood-Central Wisconsin Conference first-team selection contributed six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in an injury-shortened 2025 season as Iola-Scandinavia placed seventh in the league.

Joey Massey, Notre Dame Academy, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) first-team selection contributed 16 receptions for 352 yards and three touchdowns as Notre Dame Academy won the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.

Maddox Matson, Racine Lutheran, senior

The All-Midwest Classic Conference (Large Division) first-team selection hauled in 22 catches for 327 yards and four touchdowns as Racine Lutheran won the league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-4 overall record.

Tre Oiler, Arrowhead, junior

The All-Classic 8 Conference honorable mention selection hauled in eight catches for 106 yards and a touchdown as Arrowhead placed second in the league, won the WIAA Division 1 state championship, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.

J.J. Pytleski, Oconto Falls, senior

The All-Northwoods Conference first-team selection contributed 11 receptions for 157 yards and three touchdowns as Oconto Falls won the league title, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-2 overall record.

Parker Roh, McFarland, senior

The All-Rock Valley Conference first-team selection hauled in 43 receptions for 581 yards and seven touchdowns as McFarland tied for fourth place in the league standings, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 4-6 overall record.

Justin Roy, Sun Prairie East, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference honorable mention selection (who transferred to Sun Prairie East) contributed 13 receptions for 139 yards as Mukwonago placed third in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.

Jaxon Sabel, St. Mary's Springs, senior

The All-Flyway Conference first-team selection hauled in 19 catches for 397 yards and five touchdowns as St. Mary's Springs placed third in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.

Will Schmitzer, Catholic Memorial, junior

The All-Parkland Conference second-team selection contributed 25 receptions for 311 yards and six touchdowns as Catholic Memorial won the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Brady Suda, Bay Port, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) honorable mention selection contributed five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown as Bay Port placed second in the league, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and finished the season with an 11-3 overall record.

Josh Taylor, Marshfield, senior

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection hauled in 13 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown as Marshfield placed second in the league, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with a 5-5 overall record.

Dane Warren, Sussex Hamilton, junior

The All-Greater Metro Conference honorable mention selection hauled in 43 catches for 465 yards and two touchdowns as Sussex Hamilton earned a share of the league title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-3 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com