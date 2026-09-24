Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Football's Top Returning Defensive Lineman of 2026?

Wisconsin continues the 2026 high school football season with one of its deepest returning classes of defensive linemen in recent memory. From reigning conference champions and all-state selections to a variety of battle-tested veteran leaders, these 20 players have already proven they can make explosive hits, respond with critical momentum-shifting plays upfront, and take control with the game on the line. Now it's your turn to decide who deserves the title of the state's best.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top returning athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This list was compiled using information from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, 247sports.com, and Bound.com.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season; the poll is below the list of players.)

Julian Aranda, Racine Lutheran, junior

The All-Midwest Classic Conference (Large Division) first-team selection registered 28 tackles (including 13 solo), eight tackles for loss, and a sack as Racine Lutheran won a league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-4 overall record.

James Banks, West Bend West, senior

The All-North Shore Conference first-team selection contributed 35 tackles (including four solo), and three tackles for loss as West Bend West placed third in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-3 overall record.

Cole Biscobing, New Berlin Eisenhower, senior

The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection contributed 88 tackles (including 64 solo), seven tackles for loss, and a forced fumble as New Berlin Eisenhower placed third in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished the season with a 5-5 overall record.

Blake Bortolini, Kewaunee, senior

The All-Packerland Conference first-team selection registered 36 tackles (including 19 solo), eight tackles for loss, and a sack as Kewaunee won a league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-2 overall record.

Platt Breitzman, Oconomowoc, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection registered 27 tackles (including 18 solo), seven tackles for loss, and two sacks as Oconomowoc placed fourth in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 5-5 overall record.

Tyler Budtke, Stratford, senior

The All-Central Wisconsin Conference (Large Division) first-team selection contributed 59 tackles (including 32 solo), 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, and three forced fumbles as Stratford won a league title, advanced ro the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals, and finished the season with a 10-3 overall record.

A.J. Chromy, Franklin, senior

The All-Southeast Conference first-team selection contributed 55 tackles (including 24 solo), 12 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks as Franklin won a league title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with an 11-1 overall record.

Deangelo Clay, Monona Grove, senior

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection registered 80 tackles (including 40 solo stops), 25 tackles for loss, and nine sacks as Monona Grove placed second in the Badger Conference (Large Division), advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with a 10-2 overall record.

Ryan Dahms, Sussex Hamilton, senior

The All-Greater Metro Conference second-team selection contributed 41 tackles (including 25 solo), four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks as Sussex Hamilton earned a share of the league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-3 overall record.

Isaac Fenske, Seymour, senior

The All-Bay Conference first-team selection registered 43 tackles (including 20 solo), 14 tackles for loss, four sacks and a recovered fumble as Seymour placed second in the league standings, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished season with a 7-3 overall record.

Richie Flanigan, Notre Dame Academy, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection registered 42 tackles (including 23 solo), seven tackles for loss, four sacks, and a fumble recovery as Notre Dame won the Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.

Breon Gazaway, Middleton, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference second-team selection contributed 22 tackles (including seven solo) and five tackles for loss as Middleton won the league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-2 overall record.

Aiden Isaacson, Mondovi, senior

The All-Cloverbelt Conference first-team selection registered 65 tackles (including 27 solo), 13 tackles for loss, and a recovered fumble as Mondovi placed second in the league, advanced to the WIAA Division 6 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Kyle Johnston, Catholic Memorial, senior

The All-Parkland Conference honorable mention selection contributed 55 tackles (including 24 solo), nine tackles for loss, and two sacks as Catholic Memorial won a league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

James Kappus, Mukwonago, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection contributed 34 tackles (including 12 solo), 10 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks as Mukwonago placed third in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.

Niko Kleinschmidt, D.C. Everest, senior

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection registered 34 tackles (including 16 solo), eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble as D.C. Everest won a league title, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 6-4 overall record.

Seneca Nooyen, Ashwaubenon, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) second-team selection registered 42 tackles (including 33 solo), 13 tackles for loss, and six sacks as Ashwaubenon placed fifth in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with a 4-6 overall record.

Tyvon Pate, Fond du Lac, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association second-team selection contributed 27 tackles (including 11 solo), 10 tackles for loss, a sack, and a recovered fumble as Fond du Lac placed fifth in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 5-5 overall record.

Brett Singler, Shiocton, senior

The All-Northwoods Conference first-team selection contributed 67 tackles (including 35 solo), 11 tackles for loss, and three sacks as Shiocton tied for sixth place in the Northwoods Conference and advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs last season.

Kaben Ziegler, Whitefish Bay, senior

The All-North Shore Conference second-team selection registered 42 tackles (including 31 solo), 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble as Whitefish Bay placed second in the league, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and finished the season with a 6-7 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com