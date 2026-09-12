Here are the best performances from Week 3, which includes games covered Thursday through Saturday (September 10-12).

High School On SI will highlight these athletes every week. We call them Stat Stuffers, but there are levels to this ... you'll see.

VIDEO GAME NUMBERS

These performances are like something out of a video game. Only a few athletes per week will provide games worthy of this section.

ATH, Hayden Koo, Tustin, Jr. — Koo's numbers don't jump off the page, but what he's done the last two weeks is worth praise. He's slid from WR to QB in absence of injured QB Ayden Edwards and led the Tillers to two straight victories. He rushed for 110 yards and a TD in a win over Damien Friday night.

RB, Tru Warrior Casas, Fairfax, Sr. — Casas carried the ball 30 times for 280 yards in a convincing win over Eagle Rock.

LB, Mike Davis Jr., Mater Dei, Sr. — Davis was the tip of the spear to Mater Dei's defensive effort in Friday night's win over Corona Centennial. He had a sack and the all-important interception late in the fourth quarter that set up the Monarchs to score and win the game.

MONSTER GAMES

Redondo Union's Rocky Martinez was at it again, after running for a school record 306 yards last week, he tacked on 218 yards and a score in a setback to Huntington Beach. That's 524 yards rushing in two games.

Mission Viejo sophomore QB Brett Burnor scored four touchdowns (ran for one) in a big win over San Diego Lincoln.

Carson QB Chris Fields had 26 carries for 153 yards and a TD in a 17-14 win over Long Beach Poly.

Cleveland’s Moyo Odebunmi had 11 carries for 180 yards and a touchdown; a 50-yard punt return for a TD; and 270 all-purpose yards in a 58-6 win over Franklin.

QB Koa Malau'ulu threw five TD passes in St. John Bosco's 49-13 win over Kahuku (HI). DJ Tubbs and Kuika Moaalii each caught two.

Edward Rivera of Compton was all over the place in a win over Gardena, running for two scores, catching two passes for TDs, and adding an interception for a TD, too.

Valencia's Nico Funez ran for 222 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over Paraclete.

Calabasas' Dominik Hardy threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Birmingham Charter.

Crespi QB Chase Curren threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns in a rout ov Canyon of Canyon Country.

Birmingham's Paul Turner caught eight balls for 177 yards and a TD in a loss to Calabasas.

Orange Lutheran's Chris Flores tallied 112 yards on six catches in a shutout win over Gardena Serra.

Chaminade beat Beaumont thanks to the QB Jeremy Mellalieu's 354 yards and four touchdowns on 28 of 39 passing. WR Andrew Cordero had five catches for 140 yards and two TDs.

Charles Davis of Westlake catch five passed for 41 yards and two touchdowns in the team's win over Laguna Beach.

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