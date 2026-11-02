Wisconsin High School Football Community Mourns The Loss of Former Crivitz Star, NFL Raider Legend, Pete Banaszak

The Wisconsin high school football community continues to mourn the loss of former Crivitz star and Oakland Raiders legend, Pete Banaszak.

Banaszak, a bruising 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back who wore jersey No. 40 and went on to play 13 seasons with the Raiders, passed away on Oct. 24 at the age of 82.

Affectionately nicknamed "The Rooster" by his teammates and fans in honor of his tough, hard-nosed running style and ability to peck away at defenses to find the end zone, he played a key role in leading the Raiders to appearances in Super Bowl II (a 33-14 loss to the Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers in 1968) and Super Bowl XI (a 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in 1977).

Banaszak was a gifted, versatile four-sport athlete in the rural, small-town high school community of Crivitz (located in northeast Wisconsin), competing in football, track and field, basketball, and baseball.

Although best known for his success as a standout all-conference two-way player on the football field, he also excelled in track and field by winning back-to-back WIAA Class C state championships in the discus in 1961 and 1962 (establishing a then state record of 157 feet, 6 1/2 inches).

Following a stellar prep career, Banaszak received a football scholarship to play for the University of Miami, gradually gained a reputation as a dependable short-yardage running back, finished his collegiate career with 1,107 yards and nine touchdowns, and was named the team's Most Valuable Player.

He was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 1966 American Football League Draft (No. 59 pick overall), and went on to play 173 regular-season games, amassing 3,772 yards (3.9 yards per carry), 121 receptions for 1,022 yards, and 52 touchdowns over the course of his standout 13-year pro career, according to Raiders.com.

In 19 playoff games, Banaszak finished with 427 rushing yards and five touchdowns, adding 15 receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown.

Former Oakland Raiders running back Pete Banaszak (40) carries the ball during a game in 1971. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defining moment of his career came during Super Bowl XI as he rushed for two punishing short-yardage touchdowns to help the Raiders (and legendary NFL Hall of Fame head coach John Madden) capture the organization's first NFL championship.

"I could play football, had good speed, and was kind of tough," said Banaszak, in a prior interview with NFL Films reflecting on his career. "I knew one way to play the game and that's going 110 percent. Whether it was one yard to go or five yards to go, some way and some how I would find a way to get there. When I had my chance, I wanted them to know who Pete Banaszak was and finish the job. My fondest memory was winning the Super Bowl. It was the epitome of greatness. I have Raider blood in me and thank God every time I go to church for being given the opportunity to play for the Oakland Raiders."

He played alongside a talented cast of characters including such greats as Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Kenny Stabler, Fred Biletnikoff, Cliff Branch, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Jim Otto, Willie Brown, Ray Guy, Dave Casper, Tom Flores, and Ted Hendricks.

Banaszak rushed for an NFL co-leading 16 touchdowns with the Buffalo Bills' O.J. Simpson during the 1975 season (according to ProFootball-Reference.com), establishing a Raider single-season franchise record that still stands.

During his final season in 1978, he took on a critical role in the now famous "Holy Roller" play during the team's dramatic 21-20 last-second victory over the San Diego Chargers.

On the history-making last-second play, Stabler intentionally fumbled the ball forward to avoid a sack, Banaszak pushed the ball forward, and it was recovered by tight end Dave Casper in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. The controversial play prompted the NFL to change the rule book following the season.

Banaszak, the Raiders' sixth all-time leading rusher, was fittingly inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 1983. He cherished his Wisconsin roots and was proudly later inducted into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame in 1990.

“The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Pete Banaszak, whose toughness, competitive spirit, and dedication embodied a legendary era of Raiders football and made him a cherished member of the Silver and Black,” in a team statement issued by the current Las Vegas Raiders. “The deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Pete’s wife Sue, daughters Rebecca and Amy, grandsons Luke, Austin, and Connor, and all of his loved ones.”

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com