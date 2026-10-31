Washington High School Football Final Scores — October 30
The 2026 Washington high school football season continued on Friday, October 30, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Evergreen State.
Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, October 30, 2026.
Washington High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 52, Wellpinit 16
Auburn 21, Mt. Rainier 0
Black Hills 21, Aberdeen 16
Bothell 31, Mount Si 20
Camas 42, Battle Ground 7
Capital 49, Silas 26
Cashmere 70, Connell 6
Cedar Park Christian 46, South Whidbey 0
Cedarcrest 49, Chief Sealth 14
Columbia 40, Cle Elum-Roslyn 13
Columbia 56, Stevenson 12
Dayton 20, DeSales 36
Decatur 22, Auburn Mountainview 15
Eastlake 48, Lincoln 35
Eastmont 55, Davis 0
Emerald Ridge 38, Bethel 28
Entiat 52, Waterville/Mansfield 50
Federal Way 56, Sunnyside 0
Ferndale 48, Oak Harbor 13
Fife 28, Steilacoom 15
Foster 33, Lindbergh 28
Franklin Pierce 35, Washington 14
Goldendale 44, River View 6
Graham-Kapowsin 24, Puyallup 31
Hockinson 21, Washougal 14
Kamiakin 41, Pasco 7
Kalama 88, King's Way Christian 71
Kent-Meridian 47, Jefferson 14
King's 24, Granite Falls 22
Kittitas/Thorp 21, Tri-Cities Prep 6
La Conner 24, Vashon Island 7
Liberty 99, Kettle Falls 93
Liberty Bell 60, Colfax 6
Liberty Christian 48, Pomeroy 26
Mary Walker 30, Republic 38
Mead 21, Ferris 14
Meadowdale 48, Marysville Getchell 7
Medical Lake 34, Tonasket 26
Moses Lake 49, Eisenhower 7
Mount Vernon 14, Highline 0
Mountlake Terrace 24, Monroe 10
Newport 28, Reardan 21
Olympic 30, Bremerton 15
Oswego 27, Naperville Central 6
Puyallup 31, Graham-Kapowsin 24
Renton 80, Nathan Hale 8
Republic 38, Mary Walker 30
Rochester 55, Elma 0
Sedro-Woolley 50, Edmonds-Woodway 7
Skyview 63, Union 14
Spanaway Lake 34, South Kitsap 33
Stanwood 51, Cascade 0
Sumner 38, Olympia 8
Sunnyside Christian 16, Waitsburg 0
Tekoa-Rosalia 56, Yakama Nation Tribal 18
Touchet 32, St. John-Endicott 20
Tulalip Heritage 38, Neah Bay 8
Wauconda 42, Lakes 14
Wheaton North 35, Rolling Meadows 0
White River 62, Kentlake 6
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 2, Odessa 0
Woodinville 49, Redmond 7
Woodland 40, Ridgefield 3
Scores Not Reported
Bellevue Christian vs. EJ (CO-OP)
Bonney Lake vs. Curtis
Brewster vs. Okanogan
Cascade vs. Kiona-Benton
Chewelah vs. Davenport
Columbia vs. Cusick
Columbia River vs. Hudson's Bay
Colville vs. Riverside
Everett vs. Shorewood
Freeman vs. Asotin
Garfield vs. Ingraham
Granger vs. Highland
Hoquiam vs. Centralia
Issaquah vs. Juanita
Jackson vs. Arlington
Kelso vs. Evergreen
Kingston vs. North Kitsap
Klahowya vs. Annie Wright
Lake Quinault vs. Taholah
Lake Roosevelt vs. Soap Lake
Lake Stevens vs. Kamiak
Lake Washington vs. Skyline
LRSWK (CO-OP) vs. Northwest Christian School
Mariner vs. Glacier Peak
Naselle vs. Wahkiakum
Nooksack Valley vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
North Mason vs. Bainbridge
Oakville vs. Winlock
Ocosta vs. North Beach
Oroville vs. Bridgeport
Pilot Rock/Ukiah vs. Mabton
Sageview vs. Hanford
Sammamish vs. Franklin
Seattle Prep vs. Bishop Blanchet
Sequim vs. Port Angeles
Seton Catholic vs. Castle Rock
Shelton vs. Heritage
Tumwater vs. WF West
Wahluke vs. Wapato
Warden vs. La Salle
Wenatchee vs. West Valley
White Pass vs. Morton
View full Washington high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.