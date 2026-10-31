The 2026 Washington high school football season continued on Friday, October 30, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Evergreen State.

Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, October 30, 2026.

Washington High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 52, Wellpinit 16

Auburn 21, Mt. Rainier 0

Black Hills 21, Aberdeen 16

Bothell 31, Mount Si 20

Camas 42, Battle Ground 7

Capital 49, Silas 26

Cashmere 70, Connell 6

Cedar Park Christian 46, South Whidbey 0

Cedarcrest 49, Chief Sealth 14

Columbia 40, Cle Elum-Roslyn 13

Columbia 56, Stevenson 12

Dayton 20, DeSales 36

Decatur 22, Auburn Mountainview 15

Eastlake 48, Lincoln 35

Eastmont 55, Davis 0

Emerald Ridge 38, Bethel 28

Entiat 52, Waterville/Mansfield 50

Federal Way 56, Sunnyside 0

Ferndale 48, Oak Harbor 13

Fife 28, Steilacoom 15

Foster 33, Lindbergh 28

Franklin Pierce 35, Washington 14

Goldendale 44, River View 6

Graham-Kapowsin 24, Puyallup 31

Hockinson 21, Washougal 14

Kamiakin 41, Pasco 7

Kalama 88, King's Way Christian 71

Kent-Meridian 47, Jefferson 14

King's 24, Granite Falls 22

Kittitas/Thorp 21, Tri-Cities Prep 6

La Conner 24, Vashon Island 7

Liberty 99, Kettle Falls 93

Liberty Bell 60, Colfax 6

Liberty Christian 48, Pomeroy 26

Mary Walker 30, Republic 38

Mead 21, Ferris 14

Meadowdale 48, Marysville Getchell 7

Medical Lake 34, Tonasket 26

Moses Lake 49, Eisenhower 7

Mount Vernon 14, Highline 0

Mountlake Terrace 24, Monroe 10

Newport 28, Reardan 21

Olympic 30, Bremerton 15

Oswego 27, Naperville Central 6

Puyallup 31, Graham-Kapowsin 24

Renton 80, Nathan Hale 8

Republic 38, Mary Walker 30

Rochester 55, Elma 0

Sedro-Woolley 50, Edmonds-Woodway 7

Skyview 63, Union 14

Spanaway Lake 34, South Kitsap 33

Stanwood 51, Cascade 0

Sumner 38, Olympia 8

Sunnyside Christian 16, Waitsburg 0

Tekoa-Rosalia 56, Yakama Nation Tribal 18

Touchet 32, St. John-Endicott 20

Tulalip Heritage 38, Neah Bay 8

Wauconda 42, Lakes 14

Wheaton North 35, Rolling Meadows 0

White River 62, Kentlake 6

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 2, Odessa 0

Woodinville 49, Redmond 7

Woodland 40, Ridgefield 3

Scores Not Reported

Bellevue Christian vs. EJ (CO-OP)

Bonney Lake vs. Curtis

Brewster vs. Okanogan

Cascade vs. Kiona-Benton

Chewelah vs. Davenport

Columbia vs. Cusick

Columbia River vs. Hudson's Bay

Colville vs. Riverside

Everett vs. Shorewood

Freeman vs. Asotin

Garfield vs. Ingraham

Granger vs. Highland

Hoquiam vs. Centralia

Issaquah vs. Juanita

Jackson vs. Arlington

Kelso vs. Evergreen

Kingston vs. North Kitsap

Klahowya vs. Annie Wright

Lake Quinault vs. Taholah

Lake Roosevelt vs. Soap Lake

Lake Stevens vs. Kamiak

Lake Washington vs. Skyline

LRSWK (CO-OP) vs. Northwest Christian School

Mariner vs. Glacier Peak

Naselle vs. Wahkiakum

Nooksack Valley vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

North Mason vs. Bainbridge

Oakville vs. Winlock

Ocosta vs. North Beach

Oroville vs. Bridgeport

Pilot Rock/Ukiah vs. Mabton

Sageview vs. Hanford

Sammamish vs. Franklin

Seattle Prep vs. Bishop Blanchet

Sequim vs. Port Angeles

Seton Catholic vs. Castle Rock

Shelton vs. Heritage

Tumwater vs. WF West

Wahluke vs. Wapato

Warden vs. La Salle

Wenatchee vs. West Valley

White Pass vs. Morton

View full Washington high school football scoreboard