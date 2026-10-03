Skip to main content
High School

Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2

See final scores from around the state on Friday night
Jack Butler|
Green Bay Southwest High School's Amari Collins (4) runs the ball during a football game against Sheboygan South High School on Aug. 21, 2026 in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Southwest defeated Sheboygan South 33-13 in the team's first win since September 2022.
Green Bay Southwest High School's Amari Collins (4) runs the ball during a football game against Sheboygan South High School on Aug. 21, 2026 in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Southwest defeated Sheboygan South 33-13 in the team's first win since September 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Can't find a score? Search our Wisconsin high school football scoreboard.

Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2

Rosholt 44, Port Edwards 6

Shell Lake 76, Winter/Birchwood 6

Kenosha Bradford 49, Racine Horlick 0

Indian Trail 48, Milwaukee King 12

Menominee 43, Gladstone 6

Marshfield 29, Eau Claire North 22

Wausau West 41, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Nicolet 21, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Kewaskum 38, West Bend East 0

(#19) Pulaski 55, Green Bay Southwest 7

Lakeside Lutheran 50, Edgerton 7

Portage 32, Columbus 16

Colby 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

Boyceville 46, Colfax 14

(#10) Neenah 22, Fond du Lac 20

Luther Prep 35, Martin Luther 6

Webster 36, Ladysmith 0

Turtle Lake 44, Luck 22

Catholic Memorial 35, (#14) Brookfield Central 33

(#1) Muskego 22, (#2) Arrowhead 20

Wausau East 33, Antigo 22

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 41, Gibraltar 20

Medford 20, Tomahawk 0

Cambridge 35, Pardeeville 26

(#15) Racine Case 42, Oak Creek 7

Aquinas 34, Arcadia 26

Lancaster 49, River Valley 14

(#8) Freedom 42, Wrightstown 20

La Crosse Central 41, Tomah 16

Whitehall 50, Augusta 24

Grantsburg 57, Unity 6

Melrose-Mindoro 38, Blair-Taylor 0

River Ridge 41, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

Greenfield 41, West Allis Hale 7

Brillion 36, Kiel 21

Sun Prairie East 21, Milton 18

Clinton 30, Whitewater 0

Mineral Point 9, Fennimore 8

Iowa-Grant 48, Boscobel 0

Mondovi 38, Regis 0

Edgar 37, Pacelli 0

Wabeno/Laona 58, Chequamegon 8

(#24) West Salem 42, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 15

Westfield Area 12, Fall River/Rio 7

McFarland 24, Stoughton 20

Wauwatosa East 28, Waukesha North 21

Menomonie 34, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21

Winneconne 39, Seymour 3

St. Mary's Springs 21, Campbellsport 6

Spring Valley 28, Glenwood City 14

Hurley 56, Rib Lake 22

Manitowoc Lincoln 21, Green Bay East 20

Shawano Community 42, Waupaca 26

Bloomer 31, Barron 12

(#3) Hamilton 48, Brookfield East 21

Fox Valley Lutheran 41, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 0

Onalaska 38, Sparta 0

Lodi 35, Delavan-Darien 21

Racine Lutheran 63, University School of Milwaukee 0

Westosha Central 27, Beloit Memorial 7

Kenosha Tremper 42, Racine Park 12

Belmont 50, De Soto 6

Nekoosa 50, Adams-Friendship 6

Riverside/Golda Meir 32, Milwaukee Bay View 8

Oshkosh North 41, Sheboygan South 13

DeForest 33, Watertown 22

Athens 60, Newman Catholic 20

Union Grove 38, Waterford 14

Parkview/Albany 18, Johnson Creek 14

Gilman 56, Thorp 0

Stevens Point 55, D.C. Everest 35

(#22) De Pere 17, Ashwaubenon 3

St. Joseph 48, Pius XI Catholic 8

Lomira 66, North Fond du Lac 7

Northland Pines 45, Clintonville 6

Janesville Craig 42, Madison West 7

(#4) Oconomowoc 24, Mukwonago 21

West Bend West 20, Plymouth 14

Hiawatha 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

(#25) Verona 56, Madison East 0

Chippewa Falls 31, Superior 9

Kaukauna 35, Hortonville 30

Elkhorn 17, Burlington 7

(#7) Marquette University 7, Germantown 7

Ashland 41, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 34

Durand-Arkansaw 55, Pittsville 0

Wisconsin Dells 6, Berlin 0

St. Thomas More 27, Brown Deer 10

Evansville 27, Turner 7

Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 23

Royall 8, Bangor 6

Platteville 42, Dodgeville 22

Lake Mills 42, Jefferson 15

Edgewood 50, Fort Atkinson 0

Horicon/Hustisford 8, Marshall 6

Brookwood 26, New Lisbon 14

Beaver Dam 28, Sauk Prairie 7

Belleville 40, Waterloo 13

Kewaunee 51, Peshtigo 14

St. Mary Catholic 56, Roncalli 28

Coleman 42, Shiocton 0

Pewaukee 28, Waukesha South 7

Richland Center 34, Brodhead/Juda 16

(#23) Northwestern 42, Spooner 0

North Crawford 46, Highland 12

(#21) Little Chute 49, Denmark 0

Madison Memorial 20, Janesville Parker 12

Elk Mound 28, Fall Creek 6

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 42, Monroe 7

Port Washington 35, Grafton 28

Holmen 49, Baraboo 7

Hudson 28, River Falls 14

Mauston 21, Ripon 12

Greendale 47, Wauwatosa West 21

(#9) Notre Dame Academy 66, Menasha 18

Valders 30, Two Rivers 0

Waupun 46, Wautoma 20

Slinger 23, Menomonee Falls 7

Stratford 10, Marathon 7

Wilmot 35, Badger 21

Cadott 36, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

Green Bay West 21, Sheboygan North 20

Somerset 35, Prescott 6

Markesan 34, Poynette 12

(#11) Waunakee 42, Oregon 7

Southern Door 28, Sturgeon Bay 8

Osceola 24, St. Croix Central 14

Niagara 44, Wausaukee 6

Luxemburg-Casco 67, Sheboygan Falls 0

Assumption 66, Cornell 12

Amherst 49, Weyauwega-Fremont 14

(#16) Franklin 54, Kettle Moraine 21

Lakeland 14, Mosinee 0

Xavier 35, New London 8

Marinette 27, Oconto Falls 6

Cuba City 28, Prairie du Chien 18

Whitefish Bay 35, Waukesha West 14

Pepin/Alma 50, Eleva-Strum 8

Cashton 52, Necedah 0

Green Bay Preble 35, Appleton West 19

PCSTSCSTS (CO-OP) 14, Bradley Tech/Milwaukee Arts 12

Auburndale 32, Abbotsford 14

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 36, Cudahy 22

Sevastopol 28, Algoma 12

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Laconia 6

Kimberly 16, (#13) Appleton North 3

Oshkosh West 24, Appleton East 0

Frederic 50, Siren 8

(#20) New Richmond 35, Rice Lake 0

New Glarus 42, Southwestern 13

Oakfield 54, Princeton/Green Lake 36

Wisconsin Lutheran 36, (#18) Homestead 35

La Crosse Logan 28, Reedsburg 21

Elmwood/Plum City 20, Osseo-Fairchild 15

Bonduel 42, Oconto 21

Madison La Follette 7, Middleton 0

Chilton 21, New Holstein 6

New Berlin West 35, New Berlin Eisenhower 14

Cumberland 50, St. Croix Falls 0

Baldwin-Woodville 44, Ellsworth 0

Altoona 33, Amery 13

Mayville 52, Omro 14

Crivitz 36, Crandon 0

Black River Falls 36, Viroqua 6

Cochrane-Fountain City 35, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Luther 48, Westby 20

(#12) Darlington 42, BSMILS (CO-OP) 16

East Troy 26, Big Foot 15

(#17) Monona Grove 42, Sun Prairie West 0

(#6) West De Pere 33, (#5) Bay Port 27

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Wisconsin