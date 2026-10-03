Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
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Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
Rosholt 44, Port Edwards 6
Shell Lake 76, Winter/Birchwood 6
Kenosha Bradford 49, Racine Horlick 0
Indian Trail 48, Milwaukee King 12
Menominee 43, Gladstone 6
Marshfield 29, Eau Claire North 22
Wausau West 41, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Nicolet 21, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Kewaskum 38, West Bend East 0
(#19) Pulaski 55, Green Bay Southwest 7
Lakeside Lutheran 50, Edgerton 7
Portage 32, Columbus 16
Colby 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Boyceville 46, Colfax 14
(#10) Neenah 22, Fond du Lac 20
Luther Prep 35, Martin Luther 6
Webster 36, Ladysmith 0
Turtle Lake 44, Luck 22
Catholic Memorial 35, (#14) Brookfield Central 33
(#1) Muskego 22, (#2) Arrowhead 20
Wausau East 33, Antigo 22
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 41, Gibraltar 20
Medford 20, Tomahawk 0
Cambridge 35, Pardeeville 26
(#15) Racine Case 42, Oak Creek 7
Aquinas 34, Arcadia 26
Lancaster 49, River Valley 14
(#8) Freedom 42, Wrightstown 20
La Crosse Central 41, Tomah 16
Whitehall 50, Augusta 24
Grantsburg 57, Unity 6
Melrose-Mindoro 38, Blair-Taylor 0
River Ridge 41, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0
Greenfield 41, West Allis Hale 7
Brillion 36, Kiel 21
Sun Prairie East 21, Milton 18
Clinton 30, Whitewater 0
Mineral Point 9, Fennimore 8
Iowa-Grant 48, Boscobel 0
Mondovi 38, Regis 0
Edgar 37, Pacelli 0
Wabeno/Laona 58, Chequamegon 8
(#24) West Salem 42, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 15
Westfield Area 12, Fall River/Rio 7
McFarland 24, Stoughton 20
Wauwatosa East 28, Waukesha North 21
Menomonie 34, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21
Winneconne 39, Seymour 3
St. Mary's Springs 21, Campbellsport 6
Spring Valley 28, Glenwood City 14
Hurley 56, Rib Lake 22
Manitowoc Lincoln 21, Green Bay East 20
Shawano Community 42, Waupaca 26
Bloomer 31, Barron 12
(#3) Hamilton 48, Brookfield East 21
Fox Valley Lutheran 41, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 0
Onalaska 38, Sparta 0
Lodi 35, Delavan-Darien 21
Racine Lutheran 63, University School of Milwaukee 0
Westosha Central 27, Beloit Memorial 7
Kenosha Tremper 42, Racine Park 12
Belmont 50, De Soto 6
Nekoosa 50, Adams-Friendship 6
Riverside/Golda Meir 32, Milwaukee Bay View 8
Oshkosh North 41, Sheboygan South 13
DeForest 33, Watertown 22
Athens 60, Newman Catholic 20
Union Grove 38, Waterford 14
Parkview/Albany 18, Johnson Creek 14
Gilman 56, Thorp 0
Stevens Point 55, D.C. Everest 35
(#22) De Pere 17, Ashwaubenon 3
St. Joseph 48, Pius XI Catholic 8
Lomira 66, North Fond du Lac 7
Northland Pines 45, Clintonville 6
Janesville Craig 42, Madison West 7
(#4) Oconomowoc 24, Mukwonago 21
West Bend West 20, Plymouth 14
Hiawatha 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 0
(#25) Verona 56, Madison East 0
Chippewa Falls 31, Superior 9
Kaukauna 35, Hortonville 30
Elkhorn 17, Burlington 7
(#7) Marquette University 7, Germantown 7
Ashland 41, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 34
Durand-Arkansaw 55, Pittsville 0
Wisconsin Dells 6, Berlin 0
St. Thomas More 27, Brown Deer 10
Evansville 27, Turner 7
Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 23
Royall 8, Bangor 6
Platteville 42, Dodgeville 22
Lake Mills 42, Jefferson 15
Edgewood 50, Fort Atkinson 0
Horicon/Hustisford 8, Marshall 6
Brookwood 26, New Lisbon 14
Beaver Dam 28, Sauk Prairie 7
Belleville 40, Waterloo 13
Kewaunee 51, Peshtigo 14
St. Mary Catholic 56, Roncalli 28
Coleman 42, Shiocton 0
Pewaukee 28, Waukesha South 7
Richland Center 34, Brodhead/Juda 16
(#23) Northwestern 42, Spooner 0
North Crawford 46, Highland 12
(#21) Little Chute 49, Denmark 0
Madison Memorial 20, Janesville Parker 12
Elk Mound 28, Fall Creek 6
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 42, Monroe 7
Port Washington 35, Grafton 28
Holmen 49, Baraboo 7
Hudson 28, River Falls 14
Mauston 21, Ripon 12
Greendale 47, Wauwatosa West 21
(#9) Notre Dame Academy 66, Menasha 18
Valders 30, Two Rivers 0
Waupun 46, Wautoma 20
Slinger 23, Menomonee Falls 7
Stratford 10, Marathon 7
Wilmot 35, Badger 21
Cadott 36, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
Green Bay West 21, Sheboygan North 20
Somerset 35, Prescott 6
Markesan 34, Poynette 12
(#11) Waunakee 42, Oregon 7
Southern Door 28, Sturgeon Bay 8
Osceola 24, St. Croix Central 14
Niagara 44, Wausaukee 6
Luxemburg-Casco 67, Sheboygan Falls 0
Assumption 66, Cornell 12
Amherst 49, Weyauwega-Fremont 14
(#16) Franklin 54, Kettle Moraine 21
Lakeland 14, Mosinee 0
Xavier 35, New London 8
Marinette 27, Oconto Falls 6
Cuba City 28, Prairie du Chien 18
Whitefish Bay 35, Waukesha West 14
Pepin/Alma 50, Eleva-Strum 8
Cashton 52, Necedah 0
Green Bay Preble 35, Appleton West 19
PCSTSCSTS (CO-OP) 14, Bradley Tech/Milwaukee Arts 12
Auburndale 32, Abbotsford 14
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 36, Cudahy 22
Sevastopol 28, Algoma 12
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Laconia 6
Kimberly 16, (#13) Appleton North 3
Oshkosh West 24, Appleton East 0
Frederic 50, Siren 8
(#20) New Richmond 35, Rice Lake 0
New Glarus 42, Southwestern 13
Oakfield 54, Princeton/Green Lake 36
Wisconsin Lutheran 36, (#18) Homestead 35
La Crosse Logan 28, Reedsburg 21
Elmwood/Plum City 20, Osseo-Fairchild 15
Bonduel 42, Oconto 21
Madison La Follette 7, Middleton 0
Chilton 21, New Holstein 6
New Berlin West 35, New Berlin Eisenhower 14
Cumberland 50, St. Croix Falls 0
Baldwin-Woodville 44, Ellsworth 0
Altoona 33, Amery 13
Mayville 52, Omro 14
Crivitz 36, Crandon 0
Black River Falls 36, Viroqua 6
Cochrane-Fountain City 35, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Luther 48, Westby 20
(#12) Darlington 42, BSMILS (CO-OP) 16
East Troy 26, Big Foot 15
(#17) Monona Grove 42, Sun Prairie West 0
(#6) West De Pere 33, (#5) Bay Port 27
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917