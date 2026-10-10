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Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

See final scores from Friday night's high school football action
Jack Butler|
Manitowoc Lutheran’s Isaiah Hochmuth (5) has his ball reception thwarted by Oostburg’s Landen Fischer (3), Friday, September 25, 2026, in Manitowoc, Wis.
Manitowoc Lutheran’s Isaiah Hochmuth (5) has his ball reception thwarted by Oostburg’s Landen Fischer (3), Friday, September 25, 2026, in Manitowoc, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Full Wisconsin high school football scoreboard.

Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

Wausaukee 32, Pembine/Goodman 28

Indian Trail 14, Kenosha Tremper 12

Kenosha Bradford 20, Oak Creek 0

De Soto 40, Almond-Bancroft 14

Menominee 38, Negaunee 28

D.C. Everest 28, Eau Claire Memorial 6

Stevens Point 30, Marshfield 22

(#13) Neenah 34, Hortonville 6

Durand-Arkansaw 42, Fall Creek 6

Princeton/Green Lake 58, Montello 8

(#12) Notre Dame Academy 63, Green Bay West 0

Flambeau 77, Winter/Birchwood 0

Lodi 36, Jefferson 17

Racine Lutheran 33, St. Joseph 6

Catholic Memorial 35, Brookfield East 0

Turner 44, Whitewater 14

Brillion 41, Chilton 0

Turtle Lake 38, Clear Lake 35

Northwestern 52, Ashland 14

Columbus 19, Edgerton 12

Rib Lake 40, Phillips 34

Abbotsford 26, Pittsville 6

(#1) Arrowhead 55, Mukwonago 14

La Crosse Central 28, Holmen 7

Unity 42, Cameron 0

(#5) West De Pere 49, Green Bay Southwest 0

Osceola 41, Amery 14

Regis 39, Stanley-Boyd 7

New Glarus 56, Fennimore 14

(#24) Union Grove 40, Beloit Memorial 0

Iowa-Grant 43, Riverdale 7

Portage 29, Lakeside Lutheran 28

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 26, Boscobel 6

Edgar 49, Auburndale 0

Hurley 26, Three Lakes/Phelps 22

Potosi/Cassville 27, Black Hawk/Warren IL 22

Thorp 68, Cornell 0

Bangor 45, Brookwood 21

Spring Valley 14, Colfax 7

Kewaskum 38, Nicolet 7

West Bend West 49, West Bend East 7

(#6) Bay Port 54, Green Bay Preble 7

Hillsboro 27, Necedah 6

Boyceville 30, McDonell Central 22

Lomira 24, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7

Oshkosh North 48, Green Bay East 0

(#3) Hamilton 52, Germantown 14

Bruce 58, Mellen 22

Shoreland Lutheran 80, St. Thomas More 1

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Waupaca 6

Reedsburg 35, Sparta 7

Pulaski 17, (#25) De Pere 14

McFarland 41, Fort Atkinson 13

New Auburn 46, Luck 8

Milton 48, Watertown 21

Aurora Central Catholic 42, Catholic Central 22

Westfield Area 40, Dodgeland 16

Dodgeville 42, Lancaster 14

Medford 35, Mosinee 0

Kaukauna 19, Oshkosh West 3

(#11) Franklin 24, (#4) Oconomowoc 21

(#9) Waunakee 7, (#15) Monona Grove 3

New Berlin West 49, Waukesha North 7

(#8) Marquette University 34, (#19) Brookfield Central 31

Eau Claire North 28, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3

Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 34, Cumberland 12

St. Mary’s Springs 55, North Fond du Lac 0

(#20) Appleton North 25, Appleton East 22

Pepin/Alma 45, Augusta 16

Northland Pines 17, Crandon 0

Chippewa Falls 41, Wausau West 0

Marion/Tigerton 60, Wild Rose 44

Hudson 55, Superior 14

(#16) Little Chute 49, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 7

Manitowoc Lutheran 42, Reedsville 0

Seymour 35, New London 13

Nekoosa 18, Ripon 8

Pardeeville 21, Markesan 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40, Arcadia 16

DeForest 27, Sun Prairie West 8

Lake Holcombe 62, Siren 6

Valley Christian 56, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 15

Westosha Central 28, Burlington 21

Grantsburg 55, Cadott 18

Onalaska 48, Tomah 12

Winneconne 52, Sheboygan Falls 6

Delavan-Darien 41, East Troy 0

St. Mary Catholic 24, Kiel 0

New Holstein 40, Two Rivers 3

Grafton 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28

Valders 64, Roncalli 21

Waterford 49, Badger 12

(#7) Freedom 45, Luxemburg-Casco 6

Shiocton 50, Clintonville 6

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 52, Stoughton 30

Waukesha West 61, Wisconsin Lutheran 58

Mauston 34, Wisconsin Dells 28

(#17) New Richmond 49, Menomonie 21

Mondovi 62, Elk Mound 57

Beaver Dam 50, Edgewood 30

Richland Center 21, River Valley 20

Belleville 35, Marshall 7

Cashton 60, New Lisbon 19

North Crawford 64, Wisconsin Heights 6

(#18) Amherst 35, Stratford 21

Wrightstown 28, Denmark 14

Wausau East 25, Rhinelander 21

Greenfield 24, Greendale 14

Sun Prairie East 35, Oregon 19

Ithaca/Weston 42, Royall 28

Berlin 40, Waupun 30

Manitowoc Lincoln 24, Sheboygan North 0

Slinger 33, Hartford 0

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42, Ladysmith 6

La Crosse Logan 41, Baraboo 21

Waukesha South 42, Wauwatosa West 7

Cambridge 24, Poynette 18

River Falls 24, Rice Lake 8

St. Catherine’s 20, Luther Prep 13

St. Croix Central 41, Prescott 7

Milwaukee King 34, Racine Horlick 21

Sauk Prairie 39, Monroe 23

Owen-Withee 36, Athens 6

Lake Mills 40, Big Foot 14

Bloomer 49, Spooner 7

Platteville 43, Prairie du Chien 42

Wauwatosa East 41, West Allis Central 14

Evansville 44, Clinton 12

Coleman 51, Manawa 12

Menasha 48, Sheboygan South 0

Madison La Follette 31, Janesville Craig 21

Assumption 43, Newman Catholic 13

Lake Country Lutheran 57, Brown Deer 0

(#2) Muskego 41, Kettle Moraine 0

Eleva-Strum 48, Independence/Gilmanton 21

(#14) Darlington 41, Cuba City 7

University School of Milwaukee 14, Cudahy 0

Random Lake/Ozaukee 27, Mishicot 6

Homestead 37, Menomonee Falls 0

Ashwaubenon 20, Appleton West 14

Merrill 21, Tomahawk 20

Rosholt 38, Tri-County 6

Kimberly 14, Fond du Lac 12

Xavier 41, Shawano Community 13

(#22) Verona 20, Madison Memorial 14

Oakfield 36, Williams Bay 7

Fall River/Rio 55, Deerfield 12

Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Howards Grove 0

Milwaukee Reagan 28, PCSTSCSTS (CO-OP) 0

Mineral Point 31, BSMILS (CO-OP) 27

Middleton 49, Madison West 14

Whitnall 44, South Milwaukee 0

Weyauwega-Fremont 45, Crivitz 14

Wautoma 18, Adams-Friendship 14

Aquinas 47, Westby 0

Whitefish Bay 38, Cedarburg 19

St. Francis 35, Living Word Lutheran 0

Somerset 28, Ellsworth 8

Campbellsport 35, Omro 0

Lakeland 27, Antigo 6

Hilbert 17, Oostburg 6

Baldwin-Woodville 42, Altoona 0

Marathon 34, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14

Mayville 42, Laconia 6

Port Washington 42, Plymouth 34

Cochrane-Fountain City 48, Melrose-Mindoro 0

(#23) Pewaukee 41, New Berlin Eisenhower 8

Webster 50, Elmwood/Plum City 28

Southwestern 40, Brodhead/Juda 8

St. Croix Falls 48, Barron 15

Luther 38, Black River Falls 24

Elkhorn 28, Wilmot 14

La Crescent 42, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 14

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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