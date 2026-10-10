Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
The Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Full Wisconsin high school football scoreboard.
Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
Wausaukee 32, Pembine/Goodman 28
Indian Trail 14, Kenosha Tremper 12
Kenosha Bradford 20, Oak Creek 0
De Soto 40, Almond-Bancroft 14
Menominee 38, Negaunee 28
D.C. Everest 28, Eau Claire Memorial 6
Stevens Point 30, Marshfield 22
(#13) Neenah 34, Hortonville 6
Durand-Arkansaw 42, Fall Creek 6
Princeton/Green Lake 58, Montello 8
(#12) Notre Dame Academy 63, Green Bay West 0
Flambeau 77, Winter/Birchwood 0
Lodi 36, Jefferson 17
Racine Lutheran 33, St. Joseph 6
Catholic Memorial 35, Brookfield East 0
Turner 44, Whitewater 14
Brillion 41, Chilton 0
Turtle Lake 38, Clear Lake 35
Northwestern 52, Ashland 14
Columbus 19, Edgerton 12
Rib Lake 40, Phillips 34
Abbotsford 26, Pittsville 6
(#1) Arrowhead 55, Mukwonago 14
La Crosse Central 28, Holmen 7
Unity 42, Cameron 0
(#5) West De Pere 49, Green Bay Southwest 0
Osceola 41, Amery 14
Regis 39, Stanley-Boyd 7
New Glarus 56, Fennimore 14
(#24) Union Grove 40, Beloit Memorial 0
Iowa-Grant 43, Riverdale 7
Portage 29, Lakeside Lutheran 28
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 26, Boscobel 6
Edgar 49, Auburndale 0
Hurley 26, Three Lakes/Phelps 22
Potosi/Cassville 27, Black Hawk/Warren IL 22
Thorp 68, Cornell 0
Bangor 45, Brookwood 21
Spring Valley 14, Colfax 7
Kewaskum 38, Nicolet 7
West Bend West 49, West Bend East 7
(#6) Bay Port 54, Green Bay Preble 7
Hillsboro 27, Necedah 6
Boyceville 30, McDonell Central 22
Lomira 24, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7
Oshkosh North 48, Green Bay East 0
(#3) Hamilton 52, Germantown 14
Bruce 58, Mellen 22
Shoreland Lutheran 80, St. Thomas More 1
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Waupaca 6
Reedsburg 35, Sparta 7
Pulaski 17, (#25) De Pere 14
McFarland 41, Fort Atkinson 13
New Auburn 46, Luck 8
Milton 48, Watertown 21
Aurora Central Catholic 42, Catholic Central 22
Westfield Area 40, Dodgeland 16
Dodgeville 42, Lancaster 14
Medford 35, Mosinee 0
Kaukauna 19, Oshkosh West 3
(#11) Franklin 24, (#4) Oconomowoc 21
(#9) Waunakee 7, (#15) Monona Grove 3
New Berlin West 49, Waukesha North 7
(#8) Marquette University 34, (#19) Brookfield Central 31
Eau Claire North 28, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3
Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 34, Cumberland 12
St. Mary’s Springs 55, North Fond du Lac 0
(#20) Appleton North 25, Appleton East 22
Pepin/Alma 45, Augusta 16
Northland Pines 17, Crandon 0
Chippewa Falls 41, Wausau West 0
Marion/Tigerton 60, Wild Rose 44
Hudson 55, Superior 14
(#16) Little Chute 49, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 7
Manitowoc Lutheran 42, Reedsville 0
Seymour 35, New London 13
Nekoosa 18, Ripon 8
Pardeeville 21, Markesan 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40, Arcadia 16
DeForest 27, Sun Prairie West 8
Lake Holcombe 62, Siren 6
Valley Christian 56, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 15
Westosha Central 28, Burlington 21
Grantsburg 55, Cadott 18
Onalaska 48, Tomah 12
Winneconne 52, Sheboygan Falls 6
Delavan-Darien 41, East Troy 0
St. Mary Catholic 24, Kiel 0
New Holstein 40, Two Rivers 3
Grafton 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28
Valders 64, Roncalli 21
Waterford 49, Badger 12
(#7) Freedom 45, Luxemburg-Casco 6
Shiocton 50, Clintonville 6
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 52, Stoughton 30
Waukesha West 61, Wisconsin Lutheran 58
Mauston 34, Wisconsin Dells 28
(#17) New Richmond 49, Menomonie 21
Mondovi 62, Elk Mound 57
Beaver Dam 50, Edgewood 30
Richland Center 21, River Valley 20
Belleville 35, Marshall 7
Cashton 60, New Lisbon 19
North Crawford 64, Wisconsin Heights 6
(#18) Amherst 35, Stratford 21
Wrightstown 28, Denmark 14
Wausau East 25, Rhinelander 21
Greenfield 24, Greendale 14
Sun Prairie East 35, Oregon 19
Ithaca/Weston 42, Royall 28
Berlin 40, Waupun 30
Manitowoc Lincoln 24, Sheboygan North 0
Slinger 33, Hartford 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42, Ladysmith 6
La Crosse Logan 41, Baraboo 21
Waukesha South 42, Wauwatosa West 7
Cambridge 24, Poynette 18
River Falls 24, Rice Lake 8
St. Catherine’s 20, Luther Prep 13
St. Croix Central 41, Prescott 7
Milwaukee King 34, Racine Horlick 21
Sauk Prairie 39, Monroe 23
Owen-Withee 36, Athens 6
Lake Mills 40, Big Foot 14
Bloomer 49, Spooner 7
Platteville 43, Prairie du Chien 42
Wauwatosa East 41, West Allis Central 14
Evansville 44, Clinton 12
Coleman 51, Manawa 12
Menasha 48, Sheboygan South 0
Madison La Follette 31, Janesville Craig 21
Assumption 43, Newman Catholic 13
Lake Country Lutheran 57, Brown Deer 0
(#2) Muskego 41, Kettle Moraine 0
Eleva-Strum 48, Independence/Gilmanton 21
(#14) Darlington 41, Cuba City 7
University School of Milwaukee 14, Cudahy 0
Random Lake/Ozaukee 27, Mishicot 6
Homestead 37, Menomonee Falls 0
Ashwaubenon 20, Appleton West 14
Merrill 21, Tomahawk 20
Rosholt 38, Tri-County 6
Kimberly 14, Fond du Lac 12
Xavier 41, Shawano Community 13
(#22) Verona 20, Madison Memorial 14
Oakfield 36, Williams Bay 7
Fall River/Rio 55, Deerfield 12
Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Howards Grove 0
Milwaukee Reagan 28, PCSTSCSTS (CO-OP) 0
Mineral Point 31, BSMILS (CO-OP) 27
Middleton 49, Madison West 14
Whitnall 44, South Milwaukee 0
Weyauwega-Fremont 45, Crivitz 14
Wautoma 18, Adams-Friendship 14
Aquinas 47, Westby 0
Whitefish Bay 38, Cedarburg 19
St. Francis 35, Living Word Lutheran 0
Somerset 28, Ellsworth 8
Campbellsport 35, Omro 0
Lakeland 27, Antigo 6
Hilbert 17, Oostburg 6
Baldwin-Woodville 42, Altoona 0
Marathon 34, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14
Mayville 42, Laconia 6
Port Washington 42, Plymouth 34
Cochrane-Fountain City 48, Melrose-Mindoro 0
(#23) Pewaukee 41, New Berlin Eisenhower 8
Webster 50, Elmwood/Plum City 28
Southwestern 40, Brodhead/Juda 8
St. Croix Falls 48, Barron 15
Luther 38, Black River Falls 24
Elkhorn 28, Wilmot 14
La Crescent 42, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 14
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917