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Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - September 18

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Whitefish Bay running back Kaden Kelly (4) drags Slinger defensive back Cole Lighthizer (12) on a run in a game Friday, September 18, 2026, at Lubar Stadium in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. Whitefish Bay won 35-14.
Whitefish Bay running back Kaden Kelly (4) drags Slinger defensive back Cole Lighthizer (12) on a run in a game Friday, September 18, 2026, at Lubar Stadium in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. Whitefish Bay won 35-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - September 18

Williams Bay 32, Wayland Academy 14

Bessemer 66, Stephenson 42

Amherst 50, Coleman 12

Menominee 22, Calumet 8

Bradley Tech/Milwaukee Arts 26, Milwaukee Reagan 16

Kenosha Bradford 49, Kenosha Tremper 0

Lakeside Lutheran 50, Columbus 0

Black Hawk/Warren IL 54, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 6

Webster 36, Cameron 0

River Ridge 55, Boscobel 0

Alma Center Lincoln 28, Newman Catholic 6

Durand-Arkansaw 20, Regis 15

Iowa-Grant 34, Potosi/Cassville 6

New Glarus 28, Mineral Point 21

Turner 41, Clinton 0

Superior 52, Eau Claire Memorial 14

(#24) Marquette University 35, Catholic Memorial 14

South Beloit 27, Hiawatha 6

D.C. Everest 71, Eau Claire North 7

Cuba City 20, Fennimore 13

Wauwatosa West 22, Wauwatosa East 21

Merrill 13, Mosinee 0

(#20) Union Grove 32, Wilmot 10

De Soto 36, Highland 0

Waterford 20, Westosha Central 6

Medford 46, Wausau East 8

(#12) Pewaukee 35, Waukesha North 7

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42, West Bend East 0

Indian Trail 52, Racine Park 0

Melrose-Mindoro 18, Whitehall 7

Osceola 34, Somerset 8

Unity 34, Ladysmith 6

Reedsville 31, Howards Grove 6

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14, St. Mary's Springs 6

Peshtigo 17, Marinette 14

(#15) Little Chute 56, Sheboygan Falls 0

Wabeno/Laona 47, Phillips 16

Plymouth 49, Nicolet 7

Stevens Point 49, Wausau West 7

Fall River/Rio 49, Parkview/Albany 0

(#3) Hamilton 35, Brookfield Central 28

Fond du Lac 36, Appleton East 0

Shoreland Lutheran 34, Martin Luther 27

Johnson Creek 43, Dodgeland 12

(#7) Waunakee 42, DeForest 13

Edgerton 38, Portage 28

(#10) Franklin 31, Mukwonago 3

Bloomer 15, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 6

(#23) Monona Grove 42, Watertown 12

(#19) Freedom 50, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 7

Germantown 28, (#22) Brookfield East 14

Winneconne 48, Waupaca 0

(#17) Racine Case 68, Racine Horlick 0

Clear Lake 32, New Auburn 28

(#6) Oconomowoc 19, (#1) Muskego 16

Hilbert 48, Mishicot 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 33, New London 8

Sevastopol 43, Niagara 0

Burlington 42, Beloit Memorial 21

Holmen 7, Reedsburg 0

Nekoosa 40, Wautoma 0

Glenwood City 40, McDonell Central 0

Northwestern 66, Cumberland 0

Augusta 12, Independence/Gilmanton 8

Mondovi 48, Stanley-Boyd 20

Valley Christian 2, Gibraltar 0

Menomonie 34, Rice Lake 28

Jefferson 24, East Troy 16

(#14) Appleton North 14, (#9) Kaukauna 0

Beaver Dam 40, Stoughton 7

Sun Prairie East 36, Sun Prairie West 0

Turtle Lake 34, Lake Holcombe 0

(#21) Neenah 39, Oshkosh West 0

Marshfield 39, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

Ripon 22, Wisconsin Dells 14

St. Joseph 61, Catholic Central 0

Belmont 44, Iola-Scandinavia 12

BSMILS (CO-OP) 31, Dodgeville 20

Crivitz 38, Clintonville 16

Brillion 42, Roncalli 14

Grantsburg 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6

New Holstein 26, Kiel 6

Osseo-Fairchild 22, Colfax 8

Luxemburg-Casco 24, Wrightstown 6

Altoona 34, Prescott 12

Stratford 28, Weyauwega-Fremont 7

Oconto 26, Southern Door 0

New Richmond 46, Hudson 21

Lancaster 35, Richland Center 0

Barron 16, Spooner 0

Assumption 32, Owen-Withee 14

St. Catherine's 28, Lake Country Lutheran 17

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 50, Fort Atkinson 6

Evansville 43, Whitewater 0

Elk Mound 28, Loyal/Greenwood 7

Marshall 15, Waterloo 6

Pardeeville 34, Poynette 0

Lake Mills 42, Lodi 0

Oak Creek 34, Milwaukee King 14

Menasha 48, Green Bay West 8

Elkhorn 14, Badger 7

Grafton 22, Kewaskum 17

River Falls 14, Chippewa Falls 0

Chilton 35, Two Rivers 14

Berlin 46, Mauston 28

Whitefish Bay 35, Slinger 14

Fall Creek 39, Neillsville/Granton 0

Madison La Follette 59, Madison West 20

(#18) Homestead 48, Cedarburg 7

Northland Pines 20, Manawa 6

Denmark 19, Shawano Community 3

Suring 18, Lena/Aquinas 12

Valders 20, St. Mary Catholic 7

Kewaunee 51, Sturgeon Bay 0

Waupun 32, Adams-Friendship 6

Menomonee Falls 20, Wisconsin Lutheran 19

New Berlin West 35, Waukesha South 0

Verona 31, Janesville Parker 13

Milton 27, Oregon 21

Greendale 41, West Allis Central 6

Platteville 56, Brodhead/Juda 16

(#13) Kimberly 29, Hortonville 13

Marathon 34, Colby 0

Lomira 41, Omro 22

Xavier 42, Seymour 6

Tomahawk 27, Lakeland 6

Greenfield 27, Whitnall 22

Cashton 28, Hillsboro 7

Cochrane-Fountain City 21, Pepin/Alma 6

(#11) Darlington 49, Southwestern 7

Bonduel 41, Oconto Falls 15

Westby 26, Viroqua 6

Frederic 58, Luck 24

McFarland 21, Monroe 14

Belleville 35, Horicon/Hustisford 8

Palmyra-Eagle 35, Oakfield 34

Waukesha West 35, Hartford 18

Baldwin-Woodville 24, Amery 7

Living Word Lutheran 30, Brookfield Academy 22

Edgewood 21, Sauk Prairie 7

Rhinelander 26, Antigo 20

Shiocton 31, Crandon 0

Manitowoc Lutheran 42, Random Lake/Ozaukee 0

Delavan-Darien 42, Big Foot 0

Tri-County 48, Almond-Bancroft 14

Prairie du Chien 56, River Valley 6

Spring Valley 21, Elmwood/Plum City 0

New Berlin Eisenhower 23, Milwaukee Lutheran 8

Racine Lutheran 83, Cudahy 0

Laconia 34, North Fond du Lac 16

Middleton 52, Janesville Craig 24

Port Washington 20, West Bend West 12

Campbellsport 12, Mayville 10

Cedar Grove-Belgium 26, Oostburg 6

(#2) Arrowhead 47, Kettle Moraine 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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