Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Williams Bay 32, Wayland Academy 14
Bessemer 66, Stephenson 42
Amherst 50, Coleman 12
Menominee 22, Calumet 8
Bradley Tech/Milwaukee Arts 26, Milwaukee Reagan 16
Kenosha Bradford 49, Kenosha Tremper 0
Lakeside Lutheran 50, Columbus 0
Black Hawk/Warren IL 54, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 6
Webster 36, Cameron 0
River Ridge 55, Boscobel 0
Alma Center Lincoln 28, Newman Catholic 6
Durand-Arkansaw 20, Regis 15
Iowa-Grant 34, Potosi/Cassville 6
New Glarus 28, Mineral Point 21
Turner 41, Clinton 0
Superior 52, Eau Claire Memorial 14
(#24) Marquette University 35, Catholic Memorial 14
South Beloit 27, Hiawatha 6
D.C. Everest 71, Eau Claire North 7
Cuba City 20, Fennimore 13
Wauwatosa West 22, Wauwatosa East 21
Merrill 13, Mosinee 0
(#20) Union Grove 32, Wilmot 10
De Soto 36, Highland 0
Waterford 20, Westosha Central 6
Medford 46, Wausau East 8
(#12) Pewaukee 35, Waukesha North 7
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42, West Bend East 0
Indian Trail 52, Racine Park 0
Melrose-Mindoro 18, Whitehall 7
Osceola 34, Somerset 8
Unity 34, Ladysmith 6
Reedsville 31, Howards Grove 6
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14, St. Mary's Springs 6
Peshtigo 17, Marinette 14
(#15) Little Chute 56, Sheboygan Falls 0
Wabeno/Laona 47, Phillips 16
Plymouth 49, Nicolet 7
Stevens Point 49, Wausau West 7
Fall River/Rio 49, Parkview/Albany 0
(#3) Hamilton 35, Brookfield Central 28
Fond du Lac 36, Appleton East 0
Shoreland Lutheran 34, Martin Luther 27
Johnson Creek 43, Dodgeland 12
(#7) Waunakee 42, DeForest 13
Edgerton 38, Portage 28
(#10) Franklin 31, Mukwonago 3
Bloomer 15, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 6
(#23) Monona Grove 42, Watertown 12
(#19) Freedom 50, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 7
Germantown 28, (#22) Brookfield East 14
Winneconne 48, Waupaca 0
(#17) Racine Case 68, Racine Horlick 0
Clear Lake 32, New Auburn 28
(#6) Oconomowoc 19, (#1) Muskego 16
Hilbert 48, Mishicot 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 33, New London 8
Sevastopol 43, Niagara 0
Burlington 42, Beloit Memorial 21
Holmen 7, Reedsburg 0
Nekoosa 40, Wautoma 0
Glenwood City 40, McDonell Central 0
Northwestern 66, Cumberland 0
Augusta 12, Independence/Gilmanton 8
Mondovi 48, Stanley-Boyd 20
Valley Christian 2, Gibraltar 0
Menomonie 34, Rice Lake 28
Jefferson 24, East Troy 16
(#14) Appleton North 14, (#9) Kaukauna 0
Beaver Dam 40, Stoughton 7
Sun Prairie East 36, Sun Prairie West 0
Turtle Lake 34, Lake Holcombe 0
(#21) Neenah 39, Oshkosh West 0
Marshfield 39, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
Ripon 22, Wisconsin Dells 14
St. Joseph 61, Catholic Central 0
Belmont 44, Iola-Scandinavia 12
BSMILS (CO-OP) 31, Dodgeville 20
Crivitz 38, Clintonville 16
Brillion 42, Roncalli 14
Grantsburg 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6
New Holstein 26, Kiel 6
Osseo-Fairchild 22, Colfax 8
Luxemburg-Casco 24, Wrightstown 6
Altoona 34, Prescott 12
Stratford 28, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
Oconto 26, Southern Door 0
New Richmond 46, Hudson 21
Lancaster 35, Richland Center 0
Barron 16, Spooner 0
Assumption 32, Owen-Withee 14
St. Catherine's 28, Lake Country Lutheran 17
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 50, Fort Atkinson 6
Evansville 43, Whitewater 0
Elk Mound 28, Loyal/Greenwood 7
Marshall 15, Waterloo 6
Pardeeville 34, Poynette 0
Lake Mills 42, Lodi 0
Oak Creek 34, Milwaukee King 14
Menasha 48, Green Bay West 8
Elkhorn 14, Badger 7
Grafton 22, Kewaskum 17
River Falls 14, Chippewa Falls 0
Chilton 35, Two Rivers 14
Berlin 46, Mauston 28
Whitefish Bay 35, Slinger 14
Fall Creek 39, Neillsville/Granton 0
Madison La Follette 59, Madison West 20
(#18) Homestead 48, Cedarburg 7
Northland Pines 20, Manawa 6
Denmark 19, Shawano Community 3
Suring 18, Lena/Aquinas 12
Valders 20, St. Mary Catholic 7
Kewaunee 51, Sturgeon Bay 0
Waupun 32, Adams-Friendship 6
Menomonee Falls 20, Wisconsin Lutheran 19
New Berlin West 35, Waukesha South 0
Verona 31, Janesville Parker 13
Milton 27, Oregon 21
Greendale 41, West Allis Central 6
Platteville 56, Brodhead/Juda 16
(#13) Kimberly 29, Hortonville 13
Marathon 34, Colby 0
Lomira 41, Omro 22
Xavier 42, Seymour 6
Tomahawk 27, Lakeland 6
Greenfield 27, Whitnall 22
Cashton 28, Hillsboro 7
Cochrane-Fountain City 21, Pepin/Alma 6
(#11) Darlington 49, Southwestern 7
Bonduel 41, Oconto Falls 15
Westby 26, Viroqua 6
Frederic 58, Luck 24
McFarland 21, Monroe 14
Belleville 35, Horicon/Hustisford 8
Palmyra-Eagle 35, Oakfield 34
Waukesha West 35, Hartford 18
Baldwin-Woodville 24, Amery 7
Living Word Lutheran 30, Brookfield Academy 22
Edgewood 21, Sauk Prairie 7
Rhinelander 26, Antigo 20
Shiocton 31, Crandon 0
Manitowoc Lutheran 42, Random Lake/Ozaukee 0
Delavan-Darien 42, Big Foot 0
Tri-County 48, Almond-Bancroft 14
Prairie du Chien 56, River Valley 6
Spring Valley 21, Elmwood/Plum City 0
New Berlin Eisenhower 23, Milwaukee Lutheran 8
Racine Lutheran 83, Cudahy 0
Laconia 34, North Fond du Lac 16
Middleton 52, Janesville Craig 24
Port Washington 20, West Bend West 12
Campbellsport 12, Mayville 10
Cedar Grove-Belgium 26, Oostburg 6
(#2) Arrowhead 47, Kettle Moraine 0
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917