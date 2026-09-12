Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - September 11
The Wisconsin high school football featured over 180 games on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Forest Park 41, Bessemer 24
Indian Trail 29, Oak Creek 22
Racine Horlick 49, Racine Park 6
Menominee 50, Westwood 0
Mineral Point 19, Lancaster 6
Cambridge 50, Horicon/Hustisford 8
Lakeside Lutheran 28, Lodi 26
Dodgeville 24, River Valley 0
Wabeno/Laona 53, Three Lakes/Phelps 6
KSALSCC (CO-OP) 41, Sheboygan Falls 7
West Bend West 41, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 21
Milwaukee Lutheran 42, South Milwaukee 0
Loyal/Greenwood 14, Abbotsford 12
(#8) Notre Dame Academy 52, Sheboygan South 0
Stevens Point 41, Rice Lake 22
Hudson 54, Menomonie 21
Holmen 44, Sparta 21
Delavan-Darien 56, Clinton 6
Iowa-Grant 56, Black Hawk/Warren IL 32
Campbellsport 12, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7
Webster 37, Cadott 20
Glenwood City 35, Colfax 0
Pacelli 28, Auburndale 7
(#3) Bay Port 58, Green Bay Southwest 7
Waterford 30, Wilmot 0
Tomahawk 26, Antigo 14
Grantsburg 55, Cameron 6
Berlin 44, Nekoosa 36
Union Grove 42, Burlington 19
River Ridge 64, Riverdale 6
Pepin/Alma 39, Melrose-Mindoro 13
(#21) Pewaukee 27, Wauwatosa East 8
Potosi/Cassville 54, Boscobel 0
West Salem 24, Arcadia 6
Oshkosh North 42, Green Bay West 0
Eau Claire North 34, Eau Claire Memorial 14
Parkview/Albany 29, Dodgeland 12
Lomira 17, St. Mary's Springs 0
(#13) Franklin 56, (#14) Marquette University 17
Cedar Grove-Belgium 33, Hilbert 18
Hillsboro 21, Brookwood 14
Spring Valley 34, Ladysmith 6
Seymour 43, Waupaca 7
Ashland 35, Barron 0
Sevastopol 40, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 35
New London 42, Shawano Community 41
Winneconne 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
(#17) Racine Case 41, Kenosha Tremper 0
(#6) Waunakee 57, Watertown 7
(#7) Oconomowoc 29, Brookfield Central 13
Coleman 36, Crandon 0
Elkhorn 32, Westosha Central 0
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 49, Westfield Area 6
Manitowoc Lutheran 27, Mishicot 0
Edgerton 40, Jefferson 19
Germantown 24, (#12) Mukwonago 17
Shell Lake 40, Flambeau 6
(#16) Kaukauna 34, (#9) Neenah 21
Gilman 58, Newman Catholic 6
D.C. Everest 10, Marshfield 9
Northwestern 68, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 0
Fall Creek 39, Stanley-Boyd 14
Edgar 15, Mondovi 8
New Berlin West 35, Wauwatosa West 7
Amery 47, Somerset 22
(#5) West De Pere 38, Ashwaubenon 0
Colby 35, Clintonville 0
Luther 42, Viroqua 7
East Troy 35, Whitewater 13
(#2) Arrowhead 45, (#15) Brookfield East 21
St. Joseph 47, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 0
Wausau West 31, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 17
(#1) Muskego 28, (#24) Catholic Memorial 0
Baldwin-Woodville 18, St. Croix Central 13
Laconia 37, Omro 0
New Berlin Eisenhower 35, Waukesha North 20
Poynette 12, Marshall 6
(#25) Monona Grove 42, Oregon 7
Sauk Prairie 35, Stoughton 13
Peshtigo 26, Southern Door 0
Freedom 49, Denmark 7
West Allis Hale 41, West Allis Central 22
Edgewood 28, McFarland 7
Regis 22, Elk Mound 21
Badger 47, Beloit Memorial 21
De Soto 54, Kickapoo/La Farge 6
Lake Mills 35, Columbus 7
Pardeeville 33, Waterloo 13
(#22) Little Chute 49, Luxemburg-Casco 14
Kewaunee 35, Oconto Falls 7
Shiocton 8, Northland Pines 0
Crivitz 34, Manawa 21
Sheboygan North 58, Green Bay East 6
Mauston 48, Wautoma 26
Boyceville 28, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Greendale 41, Whitnall 6
Platteville 48, Richland Center 39
Owen-Withee 84, Cornell 12
Stratford 43, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Rhinelander 28, Mosinee 22
Menasha 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 7
La Crosse Central 56, Baraboo 17
Unity 36, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Slinger 28, Cedarburg 7
Kenosha Bradford 32, Milwaukee King 0
River Falls 20, Superior 16
La Crosse Logan 42, Tomah 14
Prescott 14, Ellsworth 6
Ripon 28, Waupun 8
Oconto 42, Sturgeon Bay 6
Cashton 35, Royall 0
Durand-Arkansaw 60, Neillsville/Granton 7
Spooner 7, Cumberland 6
Princeton/Green Lake 56, Wayland Academy 12
Evansville 38, Portage 22
Waukesha South 35, Greenfield 21
Reedsburg 21, Onalaska 20
Lena/Aquinas 45, Gibraltar 8
New Richmond 14, Chippewa Falls 7
Valley Christian 31, Algoma 14
Lake Country Lutheran 43, Martin Luther 0
(#18) De Pere 40, Appleton West 14
McDonell Central 30, Elmwood/Plum City 16
Tri-County 36, Wild Rose 30
Wausau East 27, Lakeland 22
(#4) Hamilton 49, Kettle Moraine 14
Osceola 35, Altoona 34
Monroe 35, Fort Atkinson 0
BSMILS (CO-OP) 31, Fennimore 28
Palmyra-Eagle 38, Williams Bay 6
Cochrane-Fountain City 47, Blair-Taylor 6
Cuba City 20, Southwestern 6
Pius XI Catholic 41, Cudahy 0
Medford 36, Merrill 0
Mayville 56, North Fond du Lac 7
Random Lake/Ozaukee 13, Reedsville 7
Assumption 54, Athens 20
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 48, Westby 14
Washburn 60, Winter/Birchwood 12
Belmont 68, Wisconsin Heights 6
New Lisbon 28, Necedah 20
Shoreland Lutheran 9, St. Francis 0
Johnson Creek 14, Deerfield 0
Port Washington 29, Kewaskum 7
Beaver Dam 41, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 13
Xavier 16, Wrightstown 14
Bonduel 35, Marinette 0
Luther Prep 20, Brown Deer 20
Augusta 22, Eleva-Strum 20
Belleville 35, Markesan 6
Amherst 50, Marathon 18
Aquinas 34, Black River Falls 28
(#19) Darlington 41, New Glarus 10
Prairie du Chien 41, Brodhead/Juda 12
Turner 27, Big Foot 5
Pulaski 46, Green Bay Preble 27
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917