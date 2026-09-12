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Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - September 11

See final scores from Friday's action throughout Wisconsin
Jack Butler|
Menomonee Falls' Andrew Noll (71) leads his team onto the field prior to the game against Whitefish Bay, Sept. 10, 2026, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
Menomonee Falls' Andrew Noll (71) leads his team onto the field prior to the game against Whitefish Bay, Sept. 10, 2026, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wisconsin high school football featured over 180 games on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Forest Park 41, Bessemer 24

Indian Trail 29, Oak Creek 22

Racine Horlick 49, Racine Park 6

Menominee 50, Westwood 0

Mineral Point 19, Lancaster 6

Cambridge 50, Horicon/Hustisford 8

Lakeside Lutheran 28, Lodi 26

Dodgeville 24, River Valley 0

Wabeno/Laona 53, Three Lakes/Phelps 6

KSALSCC (CO-OP) 41, Sheboygan Falls 7

West Bend West 41, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 21

Milwaukee Lutheran 42, South Milwaukee 0

Loyal/Greenwood 14, Abbotsford 12

(#8) Notre Dame Academy 52, Sheboygan South 0

Stevens Point 41, Rice Lake 22

Hudson 54, Menomonie 21

Holmen 44, Sparta 21

Delavan-Darien 56, Clinton 6

Iowa-Grant 56, Black Hawk/Warren IL 32

Campbellsport 12, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7

Webster 37, Cadott 20

Glenwood City 35, Colfax 0

Pacelli 28, Auburndale 7

(#3) Bay Port 58, Green Bay Southwest 7

Waterford 30, Wilmot 0

Tomahawk 26, Antigo 14

Grantsburg 55, Cameron 6

Berlin 44, Nekoosa 36

Union Grove 42, Burlington 19

River Ridge 64, Riverdale 6

Pepin/Alma 39, Melrose-Mindoro 13

(#21) Pewaukee 27, Wauwatosa East 8

Potosi/Cassville 54, Boscobel 0

West Salem 24, Arcadia 6

Oshkosh North 42, Green Bay West 0

Eau Claire North 34, Eau Claire Memorial 14

Parkview/Albany 29, Dodgeland 12

Lomira 17, St. Mary's Springs 0

(#13) Franklin 56, (#14) Marquette University 17

Cedar Grove-Belgium 33, Hilbert 18

Hillsboro 21, Brookwood 14

Spring Valley 34, Ladysmith 6

Seymour 43, Waupaca 7

Ashland 35, Barron 0

Sevastopol 40, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 35

New London 42, Shawano Community 41

Winneconne 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

(#17) Racine Case 41, Kenosha Tremper 0

(#6) Waunakee 57, Watertown 7

(#7) Oconomowoc 29, Brookfield Central 13

Coleman 36, Crandon 0

Elkhorn 32, Westosha Central 0

Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 49, Westfield Area 6

Manitowoc Lutheran 27, Mishicot 0

Edgerton 40, Jefferson 19

Germantown 24, (#12) Mukwonago 17

Shell Lake 40, Flambeau 6

(#16) Kaukauna 34, (#9) Neenah 21

Gilman 58, Newman Catholic 6

D.C. Everest 10, Marshfield 9

Northwestern 68, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 0

Fall Creek 39, Stanley-Boyd 14

Edgar 15, Mondovi 8

New Berlin West 35, Wauwatosa West 7

Amery 47, Somerset 22

(#5) West De Pere 38, Ashwaubenon 0

Colby 35, Clintonville 0

Luther 42, Viroqua 7

East Troy 35, Whitewater 13

(#2) Arrowhead 45, (#15) Brookfield East 21

St. Joseph 47, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 0

Wausau West 31, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 17

(#1) Muskego 28, (#24) Catholic Memorial 0

Baldwin-Woodville 18, St. Croix Central 13

Laconia 37, Omro 0

New Berlin Eisenhower 35, Waukesha North 20

Poynette 12, Marshall 6

(#25) Monona Grove 42, Oregon 7

Sauk Prairie 35, Stoughton 13

Peshtigo 26, Southern Door 0

Freedom 49, Denmark 7

West Allis Hale 41, West Allis Central 22

Edgewood 28, McFarland 7

Regis 22, Elk Mound 21

Badger 47, Beloit Memorial 21

De Soto 54, Kickapoo/La Farge 6

Lake Mills 35, Columbus 7

Pardeeville 33, Waterloo 13

(#22) Little Chute 49, Luxemburg-Casco 14

Kewaunee 35, Oconto Falls 7

Shiocton 8, Northland Pines 0

Crivitz 34, Manawa 21

Sheboygan North 58, Green Bay East 6

Mauston 48, Wautoma 26

Boyceville 28, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Greendale 41, Whitnall 6

Platteville 48, Richland Center 39

Owen-Withee 84, Cornell 12

Stratford 43, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

Rhinelander 28, Mosinee 22

Menasha 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

La Crosse Central 56, Baraboo 17

Unity 36, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Slinger 28, Cedarburg 7

Kenosha Bradford 32, Milwaukee King 0

River Falls 20, Superior 16

La Crosse Logan 42, Tomah 14

Prescott 14, Ellsworth 6

Ripon 28, Waupun 8

Oconto 42, Sturgeon Bay 6

Cashton 35, Royall 0

Durand-Arkansaw 60, Neillsville/Granton 7

Spooner 7, Cumberland 6

Princeton/Green Lake 56, Wayland Academy 12

Evansville 38, Portage 22

Waukesha South 35, Greenfield 21

Reedsburg 21, Onalaska 20

Lena/Aquinas 45, Gibraltar 8

New Richmond 14, Chippewa Falls 7

Valley Christian 31, Algoma 14

Lake Country Lutheran 43, Martin Luther 0

(#18) De Pere 40, Appleton West 14

McDonell Central 30, Elmwood/Plum City 16

Tri-County 36, Wild Rose 30

Wausau East 27, Lakeland 22

(#4) Hamilton 49, Kettle Moraine 14

Osceola 35, Altoona 34

Monroe 35, Fort Atkinson 0

BSMILS (CO-OP) 31, Fennimore 28

Palmyra-Eagle 38, Williams Bay 6

Cochrane-Fountain City 47, Blair-Taylor 6

Cuba City 20, Southwestern 6

Pius XI Catholic 41, Cudahy 0

Medford 36, Merrill 0

Mayville 56, North Fond du Lac 7

Random Lake/Ozaukee 13, Reedsville 7

Assumption 54, Athens 20

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 48, Westby 14

Washburn 60, Winter/Birchwood 12

Belmont 68, Wisconsin Heights 6

New Lisbon 28, Necedah 20

Shoreland Lutheran 9, St. Francis 0

Johnson Creek 14, Deerfield 0

Port Washington 29, Kewaskum 7

Beaver Dam 41, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 13

Xavier 16, Wrightstown 14

Bonduel 35, Marinette 0

Luther Prep 20, Brown Deer 20

Augusta 22, Eleva-Strum 20

Belleville 35, Markesan 6

Amherst 50, Marathon 18

Aquinas 34, Black River Falls 28

(#19) Darlington 41, New Glarus 10

Prairie du Chien 41, Brodhead/Juda 12

Turner 27, Big Foot 5

Pulaski 46, Green Bay Preble 27

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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