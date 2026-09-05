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Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - September 4

See the results from around Wisconsin
Jack Butler|
Green Bay Southwest High School's Carsen Zeuske (5) runs onto the field at the start of the team's football game against Sheboygan South High School on Aug. 21, 2026 in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Southwest defeated Sheboygan South 33-13 in the team's first win since September 2022.
Green Bay Southwest High School's Carsen Zeuske (5) runs onto the field at the start of the team's football game against Sheboygan South High School on Aug. 21, 2026 in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Southwest defeated Sheboygan South 33-13 in the team's first win since September 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from September 4.

Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Port Edwards 46, Wild Rose 28

Menasha 35, Oshkosh North 14

Kickapoo/La Farge 44, Highland 8

Menominee 49, Marquette 19

Kenosha Bradford 55, Indian Trail 18

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 41, Marion/Tigerton 6

Hilbert 48, Howards Grove 0

Edgar 48, Pittsville 0

Wausau West 24, D.C. Everest 13

Amery 26, St. Croix Central 7

Hudson 34, Rice Lake 0

Holmen 30, Onalaska 20

Marshfield 56, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Mosinee 33, Antigo 14

Weyauwega-Fremont 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

Westfield Area 32, Parkview/Albany 12

Durand-Arkansaw 36, Stanley-Boyd 0

Northwood/Solon Springs 20, Flambeau 6

Lodi 33, Columbus 7

Arcadia 38, Viroqua 8

Wausau East 23, Tomahawk 14

Little Chute 28, Wrightstown 14

Riverdale 35, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 8

Cameron 28, Ladysmith 24

Cadott 48, Unity 14

Burlington 33, Wilmot 7

New Glarus 26, Cuba City 7

Bangor 28, Hillsboro 0

Fennimore 42, River Valley 7

Potosi/Cassville 23, River Ridge 14

Regis 42, Abbotsford 0

Pepin/Alma 42, Blair-Taylor 0

Athens 66, Cornell 8

Kiel 14, Chilton 12

Plymouth 31, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Oak Creek 49, Racine Park 0

West Salem 35, Aquinas 6

Black Hawk/Warren IL 58, Boscobel 0

Melrose-Mindoro 35, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Waterford 50, Beloit Memorial 0

West Bend West 19, Kewaskum 0

Portage 29, Jefferson 8

(#11) Neenah 40, Appleton East 2

(#8) Waunakee 35, (#24) Sun Prairie East 0

(#5) West De Pere 35, (#14) De Pere 12

New Auburn 40, Siren 8

Mondovi 36, Fall Creek 18

Beaver Dam 35, Fort Atkinson 7

Glenwood City 7, Boyceville 0

(#18) Brookfield East 35, (#6) Mukwonago 14

Ripon 44, Adams-Friendship 6

Verona 49, Madison West 12

Ashland 32, Bloomer 6

(#15) Fond du Lac 39, Oshkosh West 0

(#10) Notre Dame Academy 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

Cumberland 30, Barron 13

Luther 20, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6

Thorp 68, Newman Catholic 6

(#2) Muskego 53, Brookfield Central 0

Sun Prairie West 36, Watertown 14

(#16) Franklin 38, (#23) Germantown 3

Kenosha Tremper 51, Racine Horlick 14

Freedom 63, New London 7

Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Seymour 21

(#4) Hamilton 35, (#9) Oconomowoc 27

Union Grove 24, Elkhorn 14

Ashwaubenon 14, Green Bay Preble 0

Edgerton 48, Whitewater 8

AHOLSHA (CO-OP) 22, Hiawatha 18

St. Joseph 56, Living Word Lutheran 14

Janesville Craig 35, Madison East 0

Belmont 54, Wonewoc-Center 14

(#13) Homestead 38, Hartford 0

(#12) Appleton North 34, Hortonville 17

Lomira 27, Campbellsport 16

Palmyra-Eagle 55, Princeton/Green Lake 8

Clear Lake 35, Lake Holcombe 0

Chippewa Falls 44, Menomonie 7

Bruce 54, Shell Lake 6

Reedsburg 36, La Crosse Central 32

Rosholt 68, Almond-Bancroft 20

Green Bay West 37, Green Bay East 8

Evansville 42, East Troy 6

New Richmond 48, Superior 28

Westosha Central 21, Badger 13

De Soto 44, Wisconsin Heights 0

Sauk Prairie 30, McFarland 13

Platteville 14, Lancaster 0

Edgewood 23, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 18

Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 22, Spooner 8

Prairie du Chien 45, Richland Center 7

Brillion 49, Valders 0

DeForest 8, Oregon 7

Whitefish Bay 27, Wisconsin Lutheran 8

Poynette 39, Waterloo 12

River Falls 21, Eau Claire North 6

Gilman 36, Owen-Withee 6

Lake Mills 27, Lakeside Lutheran 20

Medford 62, Rhinelander 20

Webster 29, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 10

Slinger 23, Waukesha West 21

St. Catherine's 53, Brown Deer 6

Elk Mound 42, Neillsville/Granton 8

(#17) Racine Case 45, Milwaukee King 0

Royall 38, Necedah 6

Baldwin-Woodville 56, Prescott 12

St. Mary Catholic 37, Two Rivers 7

Bonduel 28, Kewaunee 22

Denmark 35, Sheboygan Falls 6

Pardeeville 15, Marshall 6

Mauston 26, Nekoosa 22

New Holstein 56, Roncalli 7

La Crosse Logan 43, Sparta 7

Southern Door 24, Marinette 20

Baraboo 40, Tomah 34

Menomonee Falls 21, Cedarburg 14

Oconto Falls 26, Oconto 7

Racine Lutheran 52, St. Francis 7

Wisconsin Dells 40, Waupun 36

Manawa 35, Clintonville 0

Grantsburg 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14

Luxemburg-Casco 41, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 26

St. Mary's Springs 48, Laconia 6

Cochrane-Fountain City 61, Augusta 6

Pacelli 56, Cudahy 0

Mayville 34, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 19

Big Foot 24, Clinton 8

Xavier 40, Waupaca 0

Omro 38, North Fond du Lac 7

Belleville 31, Cambridge 14

Peshtigo 35, Sturgeon Bay 0

Darlington 27, Mineral Point 6

Elmwood/Plum City 12, Colfax 6

Dodgeville 32, Brodhead/Juda 6

Port Washington 46, Nicolet 8

Oostburg 26, Random Lake/Ozaukee 6

Berlin 51, Wautoma 30

Appleton West 20, Green Bay Southwest 14

Reedsville 22, Mishicot 8

Amherst 21, Colby 0

(#20) Marquette University 69, Kettle Moraine 45

Black River Falls 30, Westby 7

Deerfield 34, Dodgeland 12

Janesville Parker 49, Madison La Follette 29

(#21) Grafton 49, West Bend East 0

Sheboygan North 38, Sheboygan South 12

(#22) Kaukauna 14, (#7) Kimberly 7

Osceola 28, Ellsworth 6

Somerset 37, Altoona 0

Whitehall 47, Eleva-Strum 0

Monona Grove 42, Milton 7

Merrill 42, Lakeland 13

Middleton 28, Madison Memorial 20

Stoughton 33, Monroe 27

Turtle Lake 62, Frederic 34

BSMILS (CO-OP) 13, Southwestern 12

Lake Country Lutheran 36, Shoreland Lutheran 6

Northwestern 32, St. Croix Falls 14

Assumption 2, Alma Center Lincoln 0

(#3) Bay Port 46, Pulaski 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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