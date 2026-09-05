Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - September 4
The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from September 4.
Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Port Edwards 46, Wild Rose 28
Menasha 35, Oshkosh North 14
Kickapoo/La Farge 44, Highland 8
Menominee 49, Marquette 19
Kenosha Bradford 55, Indian Trail 18
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 41, Marion/Tigerton 6
Hilbert 48, Howards Grove 0
Edgar 48, Pittsville 0
Wausau West 24, D.C. Everest 13
Amery 26, St. Croix Central 7
Hudson 34, Rice Lake 0
Holmen 30, Onalaska 20
Marshfield 56, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Mosinee 33, Antigo 14
Weyauwega-Fremont 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Westfield Area 32, Parkview/Albany 12
Durand-Arkansaw 36, Stanley-Boyd 0
Northwood/Solon Springs 20, Flambeau 6
Lodi 33, Columbus 7
Arcadia 38, Viroqua 8
Wausau East 23, Tomahawk 14
Little Chute 28, Wrightstown 14
Riverdale 35, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 8
Cameron 28, Ladysmith 24
Cadott 48, Unity 14
Burlington 33, Wilmot 7
New Glarus 26, Cuba City 7
Bangor 28, Hillsboro 0
Fennimore 42, River Valley 7
Potosi/Cassville 23, River Ridge 14
Regis 42, Abbotsford 0
Pepin/Alma 42, Blair-Taylor 0
Athens 66, Cornell 8
Kiel 14, Chilton 12
Plymouth 31, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Oak Creek 49, Racine Park 0
West Salem 35, Aquinas 6
Black Hawk/Warren IL 58, Boscobel 0
Melrose-Mindoro 35, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Waterford 50, Beloit Memorial 0
West Bend West 19, Kewaskum 0
Portage 29, Jefferson 8
(#11) Neenah 40, Appleton East 2
(#8) Waunakee 35, (#24) Sun Prairie East 0
(#5) West De Pere 35, (#14) De Pere 12
New Auburn 40, Siren 8
Mondovi 36, Fall Creek 18
Beaver Dam 35, Fort Atkinson 7
Glenwood City 7, Boyceville 0
(#18) Brookfield East 35, (#6) Mukwonago 14
Ripon 44, Adams-Friendship 6
Verona 49, Madison West 12
Ashland 32, Bloomer 6
(#15) Fond du Lac 39, Oshkosh West 0
(#10) Notre Dame Academy 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 0
Cumberland 30, Barron 13
Luther 20, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6
Thorp 68, Newman Catholic 6
(#2) Muskego 53, Brookfield Central 0
Sun Prairie West 36, Watertown 14
(#16) Franklin 38, (#23) Germantown 3
Kenosha Tremper 51, Racine Horlick 14
Freedom 63, New London 7
Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Seymour 21
(#4) Hamilton 35, (#9) Oconomowoc 27
Union Grove 24, Elkhorn 14
Ashwaubenon 14, Green Bay Preble 0
Edgerton 48, Whitewater 8
AHOLSHA (CO-OP) 22, Hiawatha 18
St. Joseph 56, Living Word Lutheran 14
Janesville Craig 35, Madison East 0
Belmont 54, Wonewoc-Center 14
(#13) Homestead 38, Hartford 0
(#12) Appleton North 34, Hortonville 17
Lomira 27, Campbellsport 16
Palmyra-Eagle 55, Princeton/Green Lake 8
Clear Lake 35, Lake Holcombe 0
Chippewa Falls 44, Menomonie 7
Bruce 54, Shell Lake 6
Reedsburg 36, La Crosse Central 32
Rosholt 68, Almond-Bancroft 20
Green Bay West 37, Green Bay East 8
Evansville 42, East Troy 6
New Richmond 48, Superior 28
Westosha Central 21, Badger 13
De Soto 44, Wisconsin Heights 0
Sauk Prairie 30, McFarland 13
Platteville 14, Lancaster 0
Edgewood 23, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 18
Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 22, Spooner 8
Prairie du Chien 45, Richland Center 7
Brillion 49, Valders 0
DeForest 8, Oregon 7
Whitefish Bay 27, Wisconsin Lutheran 8
Poynette 39, Waterloo 12
River Falls 21, Eau Claire North 6
Gilman 36, Owen-Withee 6
Lake Mills 27, Lakeside Lutheran 20
Medford 62, Rhinelander 20
Webster 29, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 10
Slinger 23, Waukesha West 21
St. Catherine's 53, Brown Deer 6
Elk Mound 42, Neillsville/Granton 8
(#17) Racine Case 45, Milwaukee King 0
Royall 38, Necedah 6
Baldwin-Woodville 56, Prescott 12
St. Mary Catholic 37, Two Rivers 7
Bonduel 28, Kewaunee 22
Denmark 35, Sheboygan Falls 6
Pardeeville 15, Marshall 6
Mauston 26, Nekoosa 22
New Holstein 56, Roncalli 7
La Crosse Logan 43, Sparta 7
Southern Door 24, Marinette 20
Baraboo 40, Tomah 34
Menomonee Falls 21, Cedarburg 14
Oconto Falls 26, Oconto 7
Racine Lutheran 52, St. Francis 7
Wisconsin Dells 40, Waupun 36
Manawa 35, Clintonville 0
Grantsburg 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14
Luxemburg-Casco 41, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 26
St. Mary's Springs 48, Laconia 6
Cochrane-Fountain City 61, Augusta 6
Pacelli 56, Cudahy 0
Mayville 34, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 19
Big Foot 24, Clinton 8
Xavier 40, Waupaca 0
Omro 38, North Fond du Lac 7
Belleville 31, Cambridge 14
Peshtigo 35, Sturgeon Bay 0
Darlington 27, Mineral Point 6
Elmwood/Plum City 12, Colfax 6
Dodgeville 32, Brodhead/Juda 6
Port Washington 46, Nicolet 8
Oostburg 26, Random Lake/Ozaukee 6
Berlin 51, Wautoma 30
Appleton West 20, Green Bay Southwest 14
Reedsville 22, Mishicot 8
Amherst 21, Colby 0
(#20) Marquette University 69, Kettle Moraine 45
Black River Falls 30, Westby 7
Deerfield 34, Dodgeland 12
Janesville Parker 49, Madison La Follette 29
(#21) Grafton 49, West Bend East 0
Sheboygan North 38, Sheboygan South 12
(#22) Kaukauna 14, (#7) Kimberly 7
Osceola 28, Ellsworth 6
Somerset 37, Altoona 0
Whitehall 47, Eleva-Strum 0
Monona Grove 42, Milton 7
Merrill 42, Lakeland 13
Middleton 28, Madison Memorial 20
Stoughton 33, Monroe 27
Turtle Lake 62, Frederic 34
BSMILS (CO-OP) 13, Southwestern 12
Lake Country Lutheran 36, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Northwestern 32, St. Croix Falls 14
Assumption 2, Alma Center Lincoln 0
(#3) Bay Port 46, Pulaski 0
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917