Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings: Aug. 31, 2026

Defending WIAA Division 1 champion Arrowhead remains No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 Football State Rankings after a convincing 35-7 road victory over previously No. 12 Neenah.

The Warhawks have outscored their first two opponents 70-14 and now prepare for a top-five showdown against No. 4 Catholic Memorial on Sept. 3 at Carroll University's Schneider Stadium.

The biggest movement comes farther down the rankings. De Pere rockets from No. 22 to No. 10 after another convincing victory, Sussex Hamilton climbs five spots to No. 6, Winneconne jumps nine places to No. 15 and Port Washington debuts at No. 16. Racine Case takes the week's biggest fall, dropping from No. 5 to No. 23 following a 52-32 loss to Sussex Hamilton.

High School On SI

1. Arrowhead (2-0)

Previous Rankling: 1

Last Week: Senior running back Jebari Craig rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns as Arrowhead defeated previously No. 12 Neenah 35-7. The defending Division 1 champion has outscored its first two opponents 70-14 and remains firmly atop the rankings.

Up Next: at No. 4 Catholic Memorial (Sept. 3)

2. Muskego (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Junior running back Bryson Hoeffler rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors defeated Oak Creek 63-23.

Up Next: at Brookfield Central (Sept. 4)

3. Notre Dame Academy (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Senior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 453 yards and five touchdowns as the Tritons defeated Kaukauna 35-28.

Up Next: vs. Manitowoc Lincoln (Sept. 4)

4. Catholic Memorial (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Senior edge rusher Isaac Miller recorded 5.5 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, as Catholic Memorial rolled past Sun Prairie West 55-7. The Crusaders remain No. 4 heading into Thursday's showdown with No. 1 Arrowhead.

Up Next: vs. No. 1 Arrowhead (Sept. 3)

5. West De Pere (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Sophomore running back Cooper Schabo rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns as West De Pere defeated previously No. 7 Appleton North 35-7, moving the Phantoms into the top five.

Up Next: at De Pere (Sept. 4)

6. Sussex Hamilton (2-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last Week: Senior quarterback Cole Erdmann accounted for 299 total yards and four touchdowns as Sussex Hamilton knocked off previously No. 5 Racine Case 52-32. The victory sends the Chargers five spots higher and into the top 10.

Up Next: vs. Oconomowoc (Sept.4)

7. Darlington (2-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last Week: Senior quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler combined for 199 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns as the Redbirds defeated Lena-Winslow 35-0.

Up Next: vs. Mineral Point (Sept. 4)

8. Homestead (2-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last Week: Senior quarterback Lee Zortman rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Highlanders defeated Kettle Moraine 39-21.

Up Next: at Hartford (Sept. 4)

9. Bay Port (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week: Junior middle linebacker Asher Fontaine registered 10 tackles with a sack as the Pirates defeated previously No. 23-ranked Kimberly 28-13.

Up Next: vs. Pulaski (Sept. 4)

10. De Pere (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 22

Last Week: Junior quarterback Ryland Nowak passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns as De Pere defeated Fond du Lac 38-19. After two decisive victories to open the season, the Redbirds make the week's biggest upward move, climbing 12 spots from No. 22 to No. 10.

Up Next: vs. No. 5 West De Pere (Sept. 4)

11. Mukwonago (1-1)

Previous Ranking: 14

Last Week: Waunakee jumped four spots after defeating previously No. 13 Franklin 34-7 in a nonconference game.

Up Next: at Brookfield East (Sept. 4)

12. Waunakee (1-1)

Previous Ranking: 16

Last Week: The Warriors defeated previously No. 13-ranked Franklin 34-7 in a non-conference game.

Up Next: at Sun Prairie East (Sept. 4)

13. Appleton North (1-1)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: The Lightning lost to previously No. 6-ranked West De Pere 35-7 in a non-conference game.

Up Next: vs. Hortonville (Sept. 4)

14. Neenah (0-2)

Previous Ranking: 12

Last Week: The Rockets lost to defending WIAA D1 state champion and top-ranked Arrowhead 35-7 in a non-conference game.

Up Next: vs. Appleton East (Sept. 3)

15. Winneconne (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 24

Last Week: Sophomore quarterback Henry Chase combined for 252 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns as the Wolves defeated Omro 42-0.

Up Next: at Shawano (Sept. 4)

16. Port Washington (2-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jack Bunyan threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns as Port Washington knocked off previously No. 15 Mount Horeb-Barneveld 36-14, sending the unbeaten Pirates into the rankings at No. 16.

Up Next: vs. Nicolet (Sept. 4)

17. Marquette (1-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last Week: Sophomore running back Bear Bonk rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown as the Hilltoppers defeated previously No. 18-ranked Kenosha Bradford 31-30.

Up Next: vs. Kettle Moraine (Sept. 4)

18. Grafton (1-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last Week: Junior quarterback Hunter Klippel passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns as the Black Hawks defeated Slinger 36-24.

Up Next: vs. West Bend East (Sept. 4)

19. Oconomowoc (2-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior quarterback Austin Munzel combined for 161 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns as the Raccoons defeated previously No. 19-ranked Verona 30-14.

Up Next: at No. 6 Sussex Hamilton (Sept. 4)

20. Little Chute (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 20

Last Week: Senior quarterback Jaden Hermsen combined for 114 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs defeated Fox Valley Lutheran 40-15.

Up Next: vs. Wrightstown (Sept. 4)

21. Monona Grove (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 21

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jaxon Zukowski combined for 279 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns as the Silver Eagles defeated Madison La Follette 52-14.

Up Next: vs. Milton (Sept. 4)

22. Kenosha Bradford (1-1)

Previous Ranking: 18

Last Week: Junior quarterback Nolberto Rosales passed for 293 yards and two touchdowns Kenosha Bradford lost to previously No. 25-ranked Marquette 31-30.

Up Next: vs. Kenosha Indian Trail (Sept. 4)

23. Racine Case (1-1)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Senior running back Morrell Jackson rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles lost to previously No. 11-ranked Sussex Hamilton 52-32.

Up Next: vs. Milwaukee King (Sept. 4)

24. Verona (1-1)

Previous Ranking: 19

Last Week: Senior defensive back Cason Genin registered 15 tackles as the Wildcats lost to Oconomowoc 30-14.

Up Next: vs. Madison West (Sept. 4)

25. Kimberly (0-2)

Previous Ranking: 23

Last Week: Senior quarterback Maddux Hermus combined for 144 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns as the Papermakers lost their second straight to a Top 25 opponent, falling to previously No. 10-ranked Bay Port 28-13.

Up Next: vs. Kaukauna (Sept. 4)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com