Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 5, 2026)

Defending Classic 8 Conference champion Muskego is No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 Football State Rankings after a thrilling, statement-making 22-20 road victory over previously top-ranked WIAA Division 1 state champion Arrowhead.

The gritty, pressure-packed overtime performance spoiled Arrowhead's homecoming, snapping a 15-game winning streak in the process. Ironically, Muskego was the last team to beat the Warhawks prior to the start of the streak (21-17) on Sept. 19, 2025.

West De Pere moves into the No. 2 spot after a 33-27 victory over previous No. 8 Bay Port in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) showdown of state powerhouses. The Phantoms, the reigning WIAA D2 champion who moved up to D1 this season, present a strong, legitimate argument for the top spot with a current 21-game winning streak.

Arrowhead, Notre Dame Academy, and Sussex Hamilton round out this week's new shuffled top five, which boasts a combined 33-2 overall record.

1. Muskego (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Junior running back Bryson Hoeffler rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors defeated previous No. 1 Arrowhead 22-20 in a Classic 8 Conference overtime thriller between top-five state-ranked teams.

Up Next: vs. Kettle Moraine (Oct. 9)

2. West De Pere (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Senior running back Kainan Strong rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns as the Phantoms defeated Bay Port 33-27 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) showdown to extend their winning streak to 21 games.

Up Next: at Green Bay Southwest (Oct. 9)

3. Arrowhead (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Senior safety Evan Wozniak registered 12 tackles as the Warhawks lost to previous No. 5 Muskego 22-20 Classic 8 Conference overtime thriller, snapping a 15-game winning streak.

Up Next: vs. Mukwonago (Oct. 9)

4. Notre Dame Academy (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Senior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 281 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Tritons to a 66-18 victory over Menasha in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) game, generating 60 or more points for the second time this season.

Up Next: vs. Green Bay West (Oct. 9)

5. Sussex Hamilton (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Senior running back Brayden Schroeder rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers defeated Brookfield East 48-21 in a Greater Metro Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Germantown (Oct. 9)

6. Darlington (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Senior quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler passed for 197 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Redbirds to a 42-16 victory over Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg in a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) game, extending their winning streak to 21 games.

Up Next: at Cuba City (Oct. 9)

7. Winneconne (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Sophomore quarterback Henry Chase passed for 221 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wolves to a 39-3 victory over Seymour in a Bay Conference game, extending their winning streak to 21 games.

Up Next: at Sheboygan Falls (Oct. 9)

8. Waunakee (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week: The Warriors defeated Oregon 42-7 in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game, limiting the opposition to seven points or less for the fourth time this season.

Up Next: vs. No. 13 Monona Grove (Oct. 9)

9. Port Washington (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 11

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jack Bunyan passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead Port Washington to a 35-28 victory over Grafton in a Glacier Trails Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Plymouth (Oct. 9)

10. Homestead (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Senior quarterback Lee Zortman rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown as the Highlanders lost to Wisconsin Lutheran 36-35 in a North Shore Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Menomonee Falls (Oct. 9)

11. Bay Port (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 8

Last Week: Junior quarterback Bray Babich passed for 211 yards and three touchdowns as the Pirates lost to previous No. 3 West De Pere 33-27 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.

Up Next: vs. Green Bay Preble (Oct. 9)

12. New Richmond (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 12

Last Week: Senior running back Austyn Wittek rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown to lead the Tigers to a 35-0 victory over Rice Lake in a Big Rivers Conference game, posting their first shutout of the season.

Up Next: vs. Menomonie (Oct. 9)

13. Monona Grove (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 13

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jaxson Zukowski rushed for 65 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Silver Eagles to a 42-0 victory over Sun Prairie West in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game, posting their first shutout of the season.

Up Next: at No. 8 Waunakee (Oct. 9)

14. Pewaukee (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 14

Last Week: Junior running back Benji Weis rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown as the Pirates defeated Waukesha South 41-7 in a Parkland Conference game, limiting the opposition to eight points or less for the third time this season.

Up Next: at New Berlin Eisenhower (Oct. 9)

15. Union Grove (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 15

Last Week: Senior running back Quinn Schultz rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Broncos to a 38-14 victory over Waterford in a Southern Lakes Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Beloit Memorial (Oct. 9)

16. Freedom (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 16

Last Week: Junior quarterback Owen Henkel passed for 258 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Irish to a 42-20 victory over Wrightstown in a North Eastern Conference (NEC) game.

Up Next: vs. Luxemburg-Casco (Oct. 9)

17. West Salem (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 17

Last Week: Senior running back Drew McConkey rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 42-15 victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in a Coulee Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Viroqua (Oct. 9)

18. Stevens Point (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 19

Last Week: Senior quarterback Trent Breitbach rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers defeated D.C. Everest 55-35 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game, recording a season-high point total.

Up Next: vs. Marshfield (Oct. 9)

19. Racine Case (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 20

Last Week: Senior running back Morell Jackson rushed for 258 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles defeated Oak Creek 42-7 in a Southeast Conference game, posting their fifth consecutive victory.

Up Next: vs. Racine Park (Oct. 9)

20. Verona (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 21

Last Week: Senior linebacker Jackson Guenzler-Soda registered 10 tackles as the Wildcats defeated Madison East 56-0 in a Big East Conference, posting its second straight shutout.

Up Next: vs. Madison Memorial (Oct. 9)

21. Little Chute (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 22

Last Week: Senior running back Reece Joten rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 49-0 victory over Denmark in a North Eastern Conference (NEC) game, posting their third shutout of the season.

Up Next: at Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran (Oct. 9)

22. Hudson (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 23

Last Week: Senior quarterback Grant Bjerke rushed for 330 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 28-14 victory over River Falls in a Big Rivers Conference game.

Up Next: at Superior (Oct. 9)

23. Kaukauna (5-2)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Junior quarterback Ryan Carrel passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Galloping Ghosts to a 35-30 victory over Hortonville in a Fox Valley Association game.

Up Next: vs. Oshkosh West (Oct. 9)

24. Marquette (5-2)

Previous Ranking: 24

Last Week: Sophomore running back Bear Bonk rushed for 170 yards and four touchdowns as the Hilltoppers defeated Germantown 35-7 in a Greater Metro Conference game, yielding a season-low point total.

Up Next: at Brookfield Central (Oct. 9)

25. Oconomowoc (5-2)

Previous Ranking: 25

Last Week: Junior running back Brecken Callaghan rushed for 154 yards as the Raccoons defeated Mukwonago 24-21 in a Classic 8 Conference game, earning its second three-point victory of the season.

Up Next: vs. Franklin (Oct. 9)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com