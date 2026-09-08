Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 8, 2026)

Defending WIAA Division 1 champion Arrowhead remains No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 Football State Rankings after a convincing 34-14 road victory over previous No. 4 Catholic Memorial.

The Warhawks have outscored their first three opponents 104-28 and now prepare to host a top-20 Senior Night showdown against No. 17 Brookfield East on Sept. 11 at Taraska Stadium's Pfeiffer Memorial Field.

The biggest movement comes farther down the rankings. Waunakee climbs two spots to No. 10 after another convincing victory, Winneconne moves four places to No. 11 with Hudson, Brookfield East, and Marshfield each making their debut. Mukwonago falls out of top 25 with surprising 35-14 non-conference loss to Brookfield East.

High School On SI

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1. Arrowhead (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Senior running back Jebari Craig rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns as the Warhawks defeated previous No. 4 Catholic Memorial 34-14 in a non-conference game.

Up Next: vs. No. 17 Brookfield East (Sept. 11)

2. Muskego (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Junior running back Bryson Hoeffler rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown as the Warriors routed Brookfield Central 53-0 in a non-conference game.

Up Next: vs. No. 7 Catholic Memorial (Sept. 11)

3. Notre Dame Academy (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Senior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns as the Tritons defeated Manitowoc Lincoln 69-0 in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) game.

Up Next: vs. Sheboygan South (Sept. 11)

4. West De Pere (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Senior running back Kainan Strong rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns as the Phantoms defeated previous No. 10 De Pere 35-12 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.

Up Next: vs. Ashwaubenon (Sept. 11)

5. Sussex Hamilton (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Senior quarterback Cole Erdmann passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 35-27 victory over previous No. 19 Oconomowoc in a non-conference game.

Up Next: at Kettle Moraine (Sept. 11)

6. Darlington (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Senior linebacker Calum Crist had a pick-six as the high-powered Redbirds defeated Mineral Point 27-6 in a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) game.

Up Next: at New Glarus (Sept. 11)

7. Catholic Memorial (2-1)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Junior linebacker Will Schmitzer registered 11 tackles as the Crusaders lost to No. 1 Arrowhead 34-14 in a non-conference game.

Up Next: at No. 2 Muskego (Sept. 11)

8. Homestead (3-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last Week: Junior running back Vincent Yodbut rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown to lead the Highlanders to a 38-0 victory over Hartford in a North Shore Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Waukesha West (Sept. 10)

9. Bay Port (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Junior linebacker Asher Fontaine registered 15 tackles with two sacks as the Pirates defeated Pulaski 46-0 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.

Up Next: at Green Bay Southwest (Sept. 11)

10. Waunakee (2-1)

Previous Ranking: 12

Last Week: Senior running back Eli Drangstveit rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown as the Warriors defeated Sun Prairie East 35-0 in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game.

Up Next: vs. Watertown (Sept. 11)

11. Winneconne (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 15

Last Week: Junior running back Camden Plotz rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Wolves to a 34-7 victory over Shawano in a Bay Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Fox Valley Lutheran (Sept. 11)

12. Appleton North (2-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last Week: The Lightning picked up their second victory of the season, defeating Hortonville 34-17 in a Fox Valley Association game.

Up Next: at Fond du Lac (Sept. 10)

13. Port Washington (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 16

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jack Bunyan passed for 247 yards and five touchdowns as the Pirates defeated Nicolet 46-8 in a Glacier Trails Conference game.

Up Next: at Kewaskum (Sept. 11)

14. De Pere (2-1)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week: Senior linebacker Cayden Cavanaugh contributed 10 tackles and an interception as the Redbirds lost to previous No. 5 West De Pere 35-12 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.

Up Next: vs. Appleton West (Sept. 11)

15. Marquette (2-1)

Previous Ranking: 17

Last Week: Senior quarterback Ben Schroeder passed for 236 yards and four touchdowns as the Hilltoppers defeated Kettle Moraine 69-45 in a non-conference game.

Up Next: at Franklin (Sept. 11)

16. Hudson (3-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior quarterback Grant Bjerke passed for 195 yards and three touchdowns as Hudson defeated Rice Lake 34-0 in a Big Rivers Conference game.

Up Next: at Menomonie (Sept. 11)

17. Brookfield East (2-1)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Junior quarterback Lucas Yttre combined for 247 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns to lead the Spartans to a 35-14 victory over previous No. 11 Mukwonago in a non-conference game.

Up Next: at No. 1 Arrowhead (Sept. 11)

18. Grafton (2-1)

Previous Ranking: 18

Last Week: Senior running back Jack Nelson rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns as the Black Hawks defeated West Bend East 49-0 in a Glacier Trails Conference game.

Up Next: at Nicolet (Sept. 10)

19. Marshfield (3-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Sophomore quarterback Ethan Foemmel passed for 134 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers defeated Eau Claire Memorial 56-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game.

Up Next: vs. D.C. Everest (Sept. 11)

20. Little Chute (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 20

Last Week: Senior quarterback Jaden Hermsen rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs defeated Wrightstown 28-14 in a North Eastern Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Luxemburg-Casco (Sept. 11)

21. Monona Grove (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 21

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jaxon Zukowski combined for 190 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns as the Silver Eagles defeated Milton 42-7 in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game.

Up Next: vs. Oregon (Sept. 11)

22. Kenosha Bradford (2-1)

Previous Ranking: 22

Last Week: Senior running back Gahari Barnes rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns as the Red Devils defeated Kenosha Indian Trail 55-18 in a Southeast Conference game.

Up Next: at Milwaukee King (Sept. 11)

23. Racine Case (2-1)

Previous Ranking: 23

Last Week: Senior running back Morell Jackson rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles defeated Milwaukee King 45-0 in a Southeast Conference game.

Up Next: at Kenosha Tremper (Sept. 11)

24. Verona (2-1)

Previous Ranking: 24

Last Week: Sophomore running back Robert Craig rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown as the Wildcats defeated Madison West 49-12 in a Big Eight Conference game.

Up Next: at Madison La Follette (Sept. 10)

25. Oconomowoc (2-1)

Previous Ranking: 19

Last Week: Junior running back Damian Bartolotta rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns as the Raccoons lost to previous No. 6 Sussex Hamilton 35-27 in a non-conference game.

Up Next: vs. Brookfield Central (Sept. 11)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com