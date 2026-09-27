Who’s No. 1 Girls Wrestling: Abigail Peterson, Isla Silva Score Stunning Upsets

Saturday afternoon’s ladies edition of FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1 was packed with wild flurries of action and some surprising upsets at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

None were bigger than the victories by Iowa’s Abigail Peterson (Denver) and Pennsylvania’s Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon), who took out wrestlers ranked No. 1 in the latest High School On SI national girls wrestling rankings.

And those were hardly the only fireworks.

Peterson Shocks Healey

Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, Pennsylvania) swept No. 2 Abigail Peterson in the U17 Women’s National finals to earn the world team berth, where Healey went on to place third in the world.

If you knew nothing about that past result, it would probably be shocking to discover it after watching Saturday’s bout.

This was a one-sided affair in which Peterson struck first and kept coming.

Peterson got her first points after turning the corner on a single leg to go up 2-0. Healey came back with a takedown of her own, and the expectation was for Healey to take off.

That never happened.

Instead, Peterson countered a Healey shot with a quarter nelson for two exposure points.

When the second period started, Peterson was back at it. She worked a front headlock into a go-behind to increase her advantage to 6-2.

With Healey reeling from the third takedown, Peterson capitalized, running an arm bar with a half to stick her rival in 4:15.

The girls matches were contested under freestyle rules with two three-minute periods.

Silva Shines in Stunning Tucker

By the rankings, No. 4 Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania) authored the biggest upset at Who’s No. 1 when she took out No. 1 Sarissa Tucker (Midland, Virginia) at 110 pounds.

Tucker is No. 7 on our Pound-for-Pound Top 10. Silva does not appear on that list.

Tucker also had beaten Silva twice at the 2025 Super 32.

Silva was unconcerned with history.

Tucker struck first with a quick takedown. Silva answered with two exposure points off a hangman, sending the bout to the break tied at 2-2.

The only scoring in the second period belonged to Silva. She used a go-behind for a takedown to make it 4-2, and that’s where it stayed.

Solomon Storms Back to Down Elison in Battle of World Champions

The most anticipated bout of the day was also the final one on the card, with two 2026 U17 World champions battling for supremacy at 125 pounds: No. 1 Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, Pennsylvania) and No. 2 Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, California).

Solomon had defeated Elison at the U20 Women’s Nationals, but it looked like Elison was going to reverse that outcome Saturday.

Solomon led 2-1 after the first period, earning her points with a belly whizzer while Elison received an activity-time point.

Then Elison came out on fire.

She scored a takedown off a low shot that she converted into a single-leg finish. A caution against Solomon added another point, putting Elison ahead 4-2.

Elison wasn’t done. She stayed focused through a wild scramble and came away with another takedown when the dust settled, stretching her lead to 6-2.

Solomon was up against it now. Time was running short and momentum clearly belonged to Elison.

But Solomon isn’t our No. 2 pound-for-pound girl in the country by chance.

She showed true grit in turning the tables on Elison, who sits one spot behind her at No. 3 on our pound-for-pound list.

Solomon started her comeback with a go-behind to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Then things got interesting.

During action that ended with a step-out point for Solomon, Elison was hit with a caution, giving Solomon another point and tying the match at 6-6.

Because of the caution, Solomon owned the criteria advantage and was awarded the 6-6 victory. There are no ties in freestyle; deadlocked matches are decided by criteria.

Fernandez Handles Poalillo in Showdown of World Medalists

The other marquee bout of the matinee featured three-time U17 World champion and U20 World bronze medalist Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, Maryland) teeing off with No. 2 Ella Poalillo, a New Jersey native and 2025 U17 World bronze medalist who now attends Valiant Prep in Arizona.

Early in the 155-pound match, Poalillo managed to slow Fernandez down.

The match remained scoreless beyond the one-minute mark, a rarity for Fernandez against stateside competition.

Fernandez eventually got rolling, posting three takedowns to close the first period with a 6-0 lead.

Two more takedowns in the second completed a 10-0 technical fall in 4:29.

Fernandez punctuated the performance with a salsa dance after the victory, matching the energy of her spirited entrance before the bout.

Sharp Storms Back to Overtake Bacon

The 130-pound matchup between No. 1 Emma Bacon of Pennsylvania and No. 2 Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, New Jersey) saw Bacon seize control early.

Bacon scored a takedown, added two exposure points with an arm bar and half, then registered a later go-behind to build a 6-0 lead.

Sharp wouldn’t fold.

She got back into it late in the first period with two exposure points and a go-behind of her own, cutting Bacon’s advantage to 6-4 at the break.

Sharp opened the second by dumping a fireman’s carry for two and adding two exposure points to grab her first lead, 8-6.

Bacon evened the score before Sharp countered a late Bacon shot for the winning takedown with mere seconds remaining, giving Sharp the 10-8 victory.

Down Late, Hanrahan Pins Skrocki

Another comeback at 145 pounds kept favored and No. 1-ranked Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, Wisconsin) atop the rankings, but she came dangerously close to ceding that position to No. 2 Eve Skrocki (Valiant Prep, Arizona), who is originally from Iowa.

Skrocki built a 3-0 advantage in the first period and added two more in the second when she countered a low single by coming up the body for a go-behind.

With the score 5-0 and just over a minute remaining, Hanrahan got Skrocki in a front headlock and slapped on an assassin to register the dramatic fall in 5:00.

Just like that, a match Skrocki had controlled became a Hanrahan victory.

Torres Tested by Miller Before Pulling Away

The top-rated 135-pound wrestler in both our rankings and FloWrestling’s, Camila Torres (Yuma, Arizona), faced No. 4 Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, Iowa), who Flo has ranked No. 2.

Miller struck for two exposure points before Torres answered with two of her own, leaving the match tied 2-2 after the first period.

Miller broke the tie with another set of exposure points to begin the second.

Then Torres took over.

She scored a takedown and followed with a leg lace for two exposure points and a 6-4 lead. A step-out point and lost challenge increased Torres’ margin to 8-4.

Miller tried one last-gasp attempt to make something happen and surrendered two more exposure points, producing the 10-4 final.

Bouzakis Mudslides Faczak Again

If you watched Saturday’s 105-pound bout between No. 1 Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, Pennsylvania) and No. 2 Emma Faczak (Bennett, Colorado), along with their Junior National freestyle final at Fargo, you would have a hard time believing Faczak ever beat Bouzakis.

But indeed, it happened — by a wild 16-14 count at the Junior National Duals.

Since then, it has been all Bouzakis.

Once Saturday’s match got underway, Bouzakis was relentless, rolling to an 11-0 technical fall in 2:10. A few takedowns coupled with some big moves put Faczak away quickly.

Their Fargo final also ended with a Bouzakis technical fall.

VonGonten Keeps Marsh at Bay

Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, Texas) brought home a U17 World silver medal this summer and looked as if she might technical fall No. 3 Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, Indiana) after building an 8-0 first-period lead.

VonGonten is ranked No. 2 in our latest report at 140 pounds.

That standing was never in much jeopardy.

Marsh showed some life in the second period but never truly put VonGonten in danger. She did collect exposure points off a hangman and scored two takedowns to make the final tally more respectable.

VonGonten added a takedown and reversal in the second period to close out the 11-6 victory. In freestyle, a reversal is worth one point.

Gonzalez and Delgado Cruise to Easy Wins

At 115 pounds, Florida’s No. 1 Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge) rekindled a rivalry with No. 2 Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, California).

Their previous meeting produced an 8-4 Gonzalez victory at last year’s Super 32.

The 2026 installment wasn’t nearly as challenging for Gonzalez.

She didn’t surrender a point until midway through the second period and cruised to an 8-1 victory.

Texas’ No. 2 Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood) had never faced No. 3 Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, Nebraska).

After the treatment Delgado handed out Saturday, Harrill probably won’t be anxious for a rematch.

Delgado rocked an 11-0 technical fall in 4:46 after building a 9-0 advantage in the first period of their 120-pound match.

Who’s No. 1 Girls Results

135 pounds: No. 1 Camila Torres (Arizona) dec. No. 4 Bella Miller (Iowa), 10-4

120 pounds: No. 2 Hailey Delgado (Texas) tech. fall No. 3 Kaylyn Harrill (Nebraska), 11-0 (4:46)

115 pounds: No. 1 Abigail Gonzalez (Florida) dec. No. 2 Aubree Gutierrez (California), 8-1

145 pounds: No. 1 Riley Hanrahan (Wisconsin) pinned No. 2 Eve Skrocki (Arizona), 5:00

130 pounds: No. 2 Marie Sharp (New Jersey) dec. No. 1 Emma Bacon (Pennsylvania), 10-8

105 pounds: No. 1 Jaclyn Bouzakis (Pennsylvania) tech. fall No. 2 Emma Faczak (Colorado), 11-0 (2:10)

110 pounds: No. 4 Isla Silva (Pennsylvania) dec. No. 1 Sarissa Tucker (Virginia), 4-2

140 pounds: No. 2 Landri VonGonten (Texas) dec. No. 3 Maddie Marsh (Indiana), 11-6

100 pounds: No. 2 Abigail Peterson (Iowa) pinned No. 1 Madison Healey (Pennsylvania), 4:15

155 pounds: No. 1 Taina Fernandez (Maryland) tech. fall No. 2 Ella Poalillo (Arizona), 10-0 (4:29)

125 pounds: No. 1 Marlee Solomon (Pennsylvania) dec. No. 2 Epenesa Elison (California), 6-6, criteria