Wyoming High School Football Playoff Brackets 2026: Semifinal Matchups, Scores and State Championship Schedule

Forty teams began the Wyoming high school football playoffs with dreams of winning a state championship. One weekend later, half of them are headed home.

The opening round of the 2026 Wyoming High School Activities Association football playoffs produced blowouts, an upset and several impressive performances from the state's leading championship contenders.

Undefeated Natrona County rolled past Kelly Walsh 41-0 in Class 4A, while Sheridan cruised to a 55-21 victory over Campbell County. Cheyenne Central delivered one of the weekend's biggest surprises, knocking off higher-seeded Laramie 27-20 to advance to the semifinals.

In Class 3A, defending powerhouse Star Valley opened with a 56-0 shutout of Rawlins, while Cody matched that offensive production in a 56-7 victory over Buffalo.

Big Horn, Cokeville, Mountain View and Thermopolis all advanced in Class 2A, setting up two intriguing semifinal matchups.

The smaller-school brackets also featured some explosive performances. Little Snake River scored 75 points in a six-man victory over Ten Sleep, while Sundance put up 61 against Greybull in nine-man football.

Now just 20 teams remain.

All 10 semifinal games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, with the five state championship games set for Nov. 13-14 at War Memorial Stadium on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the Wyoming high school football playoff brackets, quarterfinal results, semifinal matchups and championship schedule.

Class 4A Wyoming High School Football Playoff Bracket

Natrona County enters the Class 4A semifinals undefeated and looking every bit like a state championship contender.

The Mustangs dominated Kelly Walsh 41-0 in the opening round, setting up a matchup against Cheyenne Central.

Central advanced with a 27-20 upset of Laramie, the No. 4 seed, and now faces an even tougher challenge against top-seeded Natrona County.

On the other side of the bracket, Sheridan continued its impressive season with a 55-21 victory over Campbell County.

The Broncs will host Cheyenne East, which defeated Thunder Basin 34-14.

Class 4A Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 30

Natrona County 41, Kelly Walsh 0

Cheyenne Central 27, Laramie 20

Cheyenne East 34, Thunder Basin 14

Sheridan 55, Campbell County 21

Class 4A Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

No. 5 Cheyenne Central at No. 1 Natrona County — 6 p.m.

No. 3 Cheyenne East at No. 2 Sheridan — 6 p.m.

The Class 4A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

Class 3A Wyoming High School Football Playoff Bracket

Star Valley opened its Class 3A championship pursuit with one of the most convincing performances of the postseason.

The Braves shut out Rawlins 56-0, advancing to a semifinal matchup against Lander.

Lander earned its place in the final four with a 29-21 victory over Jackson, setting up an opportunity to challenge the top seed from the West.

In the other semifinal, Cody will travel to Riverton.

Cody defeated Buffalo 56-7 in the quarterfinals, while Riverton eliminated Evanston 31-7.

Both semifinal matchups feature programs capable of making a serious run at the championship.

Class 3A Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 30

Star Valley 56, Rawlins 0

Lander 29, Jackson 21

Cody 56, Buffalo 7

Riverton 31, Evanston 7

Class 3A Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

Lander at Star Valley — 6 p.m.

Cody at Riverton — 6 p.m.

The Class 3A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. in Laramie.

Class 2A Wyoming High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features four semifinalists coming off impressive opening-round victories.

Big Horn remained undefeated with a 52-7 victory over Lovell, continuing a season in which the Rams have established themselves as one of Wyoming's leading championship contenders.

Big Horn will host Thermopolis, which advanced with a 48-28 victory over Torrington.

The other semifinal features Mountain View traveling to Cokeville.

Mountain View defeated Burns 48-13 in the quarterfinals, while Cokeville rolled past Glenrock 48-7.

All four semifinalists scored at least 48 points in their opening playoff games.

Class 2A Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 30

Big Horn 52, Lovell 7

Thermopolis 48, Torrington 28

Mountain View 48, Burns 13

Cokeville 48, Glenrock 7

Class 2A Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

Thermopolis at Big Horn — 6 p.m.

Mountain View at Cokeville — 2 p.m.

The Class 2A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, at noon at War Memorial Stadium.

Class 1A Nine-Man Wyoming High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Class 1A nine-man playoffs produced four decisive quarterfinal victories, setting up a semifinal round featuring Pine Bluffs, Saratoga, Sundance and Rocky Mountain.

Pine Bluffs advanced with a 41-0 shutout of Big Piney and will host Saratoga, which defeated Lusk 34-8.

In the other semifinal, Rocky Mountain will host Sundance.

Rocky Mountain rolled past Upton 56-21, while Sundance defeated Greybull 61-29 in one of the highest-scoring games of the opening round.

With all four teams coming off victories by at least 26 points, the semifinals promise to be considerably more competitive.

Class 1A Nine-Man Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 30

Pine Bluffs 41, Big Piney 0

Saratoga 34, Lusk 8

Sundance 61, Greybull 29

Rocky Mountain 56, Upton 21

Class 1A Nine-Man Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

Saratoga at Pine Bluffs — 4 p.m.

Sundance at Rocky Mountain — 4 p.m.

The nine-man state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. in Laramie.

Class 1A Six-Man Wyoming High School Football Playoff Bracket

Wyoming's six-man playoff bracket delivered some of the biggest offensive performances of the postseason.

Little Snake River overwhelmed Ten Sleep 75-12, while Burlington defeated H.E.M. 58-6.

Casper Christian also advanced comfortably, defeating Midwest 57-6.

Encampment earned the final semifinal berth with a 44-12 victory over Riverside.

The semifinal round features Encampment traveling to Casper Christian and Little Snake River visiting Burlington.

The Burlington-Little Snake River matchup is particularly intriguing, with both teams coming off victories in which they scored at least 58 points.

Class 1A Six-Man Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 30-31

Casper Christian 57, Midwest 6

Encampment 44, Riverside 12

Little Snake River 75, Ten Sleep 12

Burlington 58, H.E.M. 6

Class 1A Six-Man Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

Encampment at Casper Christian — 6 p.m., Kelly Walsh High School

Little Snake River at Burlington — 1 p.m.

The six-man state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

2026 Wyoming High School Football State Championship Schedule

All five Wyoming high school football state championships will be played at War Memorial Stadium on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie.

Friday, Nov. 13

Noon — Class 2A state championship

3 p.m. — Class 3A state championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

10 a.m. — Class 1A six-man state championship

1 p.m. — Class 1A nine-man state championship

4 p.m. — Class 4A state championship

State Championship Location

War Memorial Stadium

University of Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming

The championship games will also be available to stream through the NFHS Network. A subscription is required to watch, and High School On SI is an affiliate partner.

What's Next in the Wyoming High School Football Playoffs?

The semifinal round will determine the 10 teams advancing to the Wyoming state championships.

Natrona County, Sheridan, Star Valley, Cody, Big Horn and several other leading contenders are one victory away from playing for a state title.

The semifinals take place Friday, Nov. 6, followed by the championship games Nov. 13-14 in Laramie.

High School On SI will continue updating the Wyoming high school football playoff brackets with final scores, championship matchups and results throughout the postseason.