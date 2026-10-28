Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 28, 2026)

Arguably, the top conference in Arkansas high school football this season has been the 7A-West.

With two weeks to go in the season, the 7A-West is up for grabs as there is a four-way tie for first place, with three teams sporting 7-1 records. That became even more jumbled when Springdale Har-Ber upended two highly ranked teams in as many weeks, the latest victim being Shiloh Christian, which was the No. 1 ranked team in the High School On SI Arkansas Top 25.

As a result, there is a new No. 1, with defending Class 5A champion Pulaski Robinson ascending to the top spot. Will the Senators be able to remain at the top with two more weeks remaining in the regular season? Or is there another team wanting to get there by the time the postseason hits?

Here, now, are the rest of this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8

1. Pulaski Robinson (8-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Senators end the regular season with three straight road contests. They aced the first of that three-game swing away from Charlie George Stadium, rolling to a 44-13 win at Greenbrier.

Up Next: at Beebe on Friday, Oct. 30

2. Conway (7-1)

Previous rank: 3

Although the 7A-West has been the stronger of the two 7A conferences this season, the top ranked team in the class at this juncture has been the 7A-Central leaders. The Wampus Cats rolled to their sixth straight win with a 56-7 triumph at Pulaski Academy, and need to get past Little Rock Christian this week in order to set up next week’s huge showdown with Bryant.

Up Next: vs. Little Rock Christian on Friday, Oct. 30

The @ConwayAthletics Wampus Cats continue to cruise through the 7A Central, this time blowing out PA, 56-7.



They got things going with a rare passing TD from Kambrien Blackmon (@Kambrien3) on a 1st quarter double pass. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/TD4Rdr7Ej4 — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) October 24, 2026

3. Shiloh Christian (7-1)

Previous rank: 1

Though the Saints stumbled at Har-Ber in the first-ever meeting of the Springdale schools, a 7-1 overall record in their initial journey through the 7A-West is nothing to sneeze at. Shiloh can still come out with the conference’s top postseason seed, but the Saints have another tough road test this week in order to do so.

Up Next: at Bentonville West on Friday, Oct. 30

4. Bentonville (7-1)

Previous rank: 4

It was a tough game for the Tigers last week, but they were able to survive a pesky Rogers squad, 28-23. They travel to Springdale this week, with a win setting up next week’s showdown with Bentonville West.

Up Next: at Springdale on Friday, Oct. 30

5. Sheridan (8-0)

Previous rank: 5

No letdown for the Yellowjackets after two highly charged wins against Benton and Searcy. They went to Marion and came away with a 66-38 win thanks in large part to six total touchdowns from their standout senior tailback, Zay Stephens.

Up Next: vs. Sylvan Hills on Friday, Oct. 30

6. Stuttgart (8-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Ricebirds took a huge step toward a perfect regular season with a convincing 45-16 win last week at Warren. They now get to cap the regular season with back-to-back home games.

Up Next: vs. Star City on Friday, Oct. 30

7. Greenwood (6-2)

Previous rank: 7

In each of the Bulldogs’ five 5A-West games, the sportsmanship rule has been activated, the latest a 56-7 win at Pea Ridge. Greenwood has outscored its conference foes, 248-51, and now the Bulldogs can close out a 5A-West title with consecutive home games.

Up Next: vs. Clarksville on Friday, Oct. 30

8. Bentonville West (7-1)

Previous rank: 8

Behind a five-touchdown outing from VJ Warren, the Wolverines took care of business at Rogers Heritage, winning 49-18. In order to come out with a 7A-West title and potential No. 1 playoff seed, they have arguably the toughest road to navigate, having to get through both Shiloh Christian and Bentonville.

Up Next: vs. Shiloh Christian on Friday, Oct. 30

9. North Little Rock (7-1)

Previous rank: 10

The Charging Wildcats traversed across the Arkansas River for their latest win, downing Little Rock Central, 42-9, at venerable Quigley-Cox Stadium. Now, they return home to welcome in defending 7A champion Bryant with a chance to likely earn the No. 2 postseason seed from the 7A-Central.

Up Next: vs. Bryant on Friday, Oct. 30

10. Jacksonville (7-1)

Previous rank: 14

In their last three games, all coming on the road, the Titans have scored a total of 174 points, the latter a 64-0 whitewash at Maumelle. They now return home for the final two regular-season games, with a key contest this week against Little Rock Mills for second place in the 5A-Central.

Up Next: vs. LR Mills on Friday, Oct. 30

11. Elkins (7-1)

Previous rank: 11

The Elks have outscored their 4A-1 foes, 259-46, including last week’s 39-7 win at Green Forest. Now they’re back home to welcome in Gravette, with the conference championship on the line.

Up Next: vs. Gravette on Friday, Oct. 30

12. Nashville (8-0)

Previous rank: 12

Another 4A team dominating their conference, the Scrappers hold a 237-87 edge in their 4A-7 games, including last week’s 63-6 road win at Hope. They can essentially claim the 4A-7 title and a No. 1 playoff seed with a home win against Malvern this week.

Up Next: vs. Malvern on Friday, Oct. 30

13. Benton (5-3)

Previous rank: 13

It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Panthers, but they are trending upward following last week’s 54-35 win at Searcy. That means they now have the inside track to the No. 2 playoff seed from the 6A-East.

Up Next: vs. West Memphis on Friday, Oct. 30

14. Springdale Har-Ber (6-2)

Previous rank: NR

Thanks to beating a pair of Top 5 foes in back-to-back weeks, including last week’s 23-13 win against then-No. 1 Shiloh Christian, the Wildcats have entered the rankings. All of a sudden, don’t count them out of swiping the 7A-West crown.

Up Next: at Rogers on Friday, Oct. 30

Har-Ber pulls off a massive win in a very important game for playoff position in the 7A West.



The Wildcats dominate the state's top-ranked team Shiloh Christian in Tontitown 23-13.@4029news @sdaleschools @HB_WildcatFB @Harber_Athletes @CoachDanenhauer pic.twitter.com/OVqQWblDQE — Armando Barry (@ArmandoBarry6) October 24, 2026

15. Farmington (7-1)

Previous rank: 15

The Cardinals bounced back from their lopsided loss at Greenwood with a solid home win, beating Clarksville 38-2. They’re now hoping their latest road trip southward turns out better than the previous one did.

Up Next: at Dardanelle on Friday, Oct. 30

16. Ozark (8-0)

Previous rank: 18

In a matchup between two undefeated run-heavy programs, the Hillbillies overpowered Booneville, 34-18, as running backs John Skolarski and Easton Fox combined for 403 yards and three TDs.

Up Next: at Dover on Friday, Oct. 30

17. Hot Springs Lakeside (6-2)

Previous rank: 16

The Rams are rounding into form in the 5A-South, having won four straight games by a combined margin of 103 points, including a 42-7 home win last week against De Queen. Plus, thanks to Pine Bluff’s win at Camden Fairview, there’s now a three-way tie atop the conference with Lakeside, Pine Bluff and Camden Fairview - which handed the Rams their only 5A-South defeat.

Up Next: at White Hall on Friday, Oct. 30

18. Mount Ida (9-0)

Previous rank: 19

The Lions keep on winning, as they are the first team in the state to get to nine wins after holding off Magnet Cove, 22-14, to wrap up the top playoff seed from 2A-1. Now, they get a well-deserved week off before one final regular-season game.

Up Next: Idle this week

19. Searcy (6-2)

Previous rank: 9

Two weeks ago at this time, the Lions were riding high and undefeated. Now, after back-to-back losses to Sheridan and Benton, the Lions may not get an opening-round bye in the upcoming 6A playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Marion on Friday, Oct. 30

20. Baptist Prep (8-0)

Previous rank: 22

By far, the Eagles had their toughest test last week, barely getting past Carlisle, 14-12, to keep their perfect season intact. Sophomore quarterback Titus Benson accounted for 297 yards of total offense with a passing TD and a rushing one.

Up Next: at Poyen on Friday, Oct. 30

21. Booneville (7-1)

Previous rank: 17

The Bearcats have to regroup after their loss to Ozark. But they want to make sure they nail down at least the No. 2 playoff seed from 4A-4, as Booneville has a one-game lead in second place over Lamar and Pottsville, the two teams the Bearcats finish with in the regular season.

Up Next: vs. Lamar on Friday, Oct. 30

22. Mountain Home (7-1)

Previous rank: 24

It was a solid home win for the Bombers, beating Lake Hamilton, 45-14. Now, they can go for the 6A-West title with a road win this week at Van Buren.

Up Next: at Van Buren on Friday, Oct. 30

23. Mansfield (7-2)

Previous rank: 23

Make it six straight wins for the defending 3A champs, as the Tigers capped their regular season home schedule with a 46-20 victory against Greenland. Now they have one more regular season game left and it’s a huge one, going to Charleston for the 3A-1 title.

Up Next: at Charleston on Friday, Oct. 30

24. Van Buren (7-1)

Previous rank: NR

The Pointers have steadily gotten better since giving up 50 points in a home loss to Greenbrier the third game of the season. They’ve allowed just 75 points since 6A-West play begin, including a 38-0 shutout last week at Little Rock Southwest. Van Buren now returns home to welcome in Mountain Home in a game that will decide the conference.

Up Next: vs. Mountain Home on Friday, Oct. 30

25. (tie) Walnut Ridge (7-1)

Previous rank: NR

Perhaps the most shocking score across the state last week took place at Bobcat Stadium, as the Bobcats overpowered Rivercrest, 55-18, to take first place in 3A-3. But they have two more tough games left in order to ensure a conference title, with Osceola and Hoxie in hot pursuit.

Up Next: at Osceola on Friday, Oct. 30

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: Walnut Ridge moves to 7-1 overall, 5-0 in 3A-3 play. The Bobcats beat Rivercrest 55-18.



I caught some 1st half action in Lawrence County.



More 10/23/26 highlights & scores: https://t.co/hDrkXU9fcf @ridge_walnut pic.twitter.com/n9h6yvGPQN — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 24, 2026

25. (tie) Prescott (7-1)

Previous rank: NR

Another 3A squad sent a message last week, as the Curley Wolves went into 3A-7 leader Bismarck and came away with a 42-28 victory. Now, Prescott is in the driver’s seat in the conference at 5-0, but face Smackover and Centerpoint, a pair of teams a game back of the Curley Wolves in a tie for second.

Up Next: vs. Smackover on Friday, Oct. 30

Erick undersold how crazy this play was from Prescott's Trey'vion Evans.



Probably 8 broken tackles, about 300 yards traveled and an incredible TD. Easiest 63 passing yards of Desmond Prater's life 😂 #ARPreps https://t.co/dyNxm6bEiz pic.twitter.com/ZzKAotULsu — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) October 26, 2026