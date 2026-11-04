Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 4, 2026)

With the final regular season week of Arkansas high school football here, the top of the High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 are unaltered.

But for a few of those highly ranked teams, there is some clarity. Top-ranked Pulaski Robinson is assured of at least a share of the 5A-Central title and the conference’s top playoff seed. Likewise for No. 2 Conway doing the same in the 7A-Central.

Then there is No. 3 Shiloh Christian. A week after losing to Springdale Har-Ber, the Saints rebounded with a wild win against Bentonville West while Har-Ber stumbled against Rogers. Now, with a win this week, the Saints can garner the No. 1 playoff seed from the 7A-West in their first season in 7A.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9

1. Pulaski Robinson (9-0)

Previous rank: 1

In their first test as the new No. 1 team, the Senators passed with flying colors, beating Beebe, 56-3. They wrap up the regular season with a Thursday night contest.

Up Next: at Maumelle on Thursday, Nov. 5

2. Conway (8-1)

Previous rank: 2

With their 42-28 win against Little Rock Christian, the Wampus Cats have already locked up the No. 1 playoff seed from the 7A-Central. Who could have imagined entering the season they would do so even before playing Bryant?

Up Next: at Bryant on Friday, Nov. 6

The @ConwayAthletics Wampus Cats are conference champions for the first time since 2014 after beating LR Christian, 42-28, to move to 8-1 (6-0).



This marks the first time Bryant has not won the 7A Central since NLR won it in 2018. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/LzfLWkWF2R — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) October 31, 2026

3. Shiloh Christian (8-1)

Previous rank: 3

With their 51-48 win at Bentonville West (behind five rushing TDs from Max Eldridge) and Springdale Har-Ber’s shocking upset loss at Rogers, the Saints’ mandate this week is clear: Beat Springdale to claim the No. 1 playoff seed from the 7A-West.

Up Next: vs. Springdale on Friday, Nov. 6

Shiloh Christian responds to its first loss of the season with a massive bounce back win on the road against Bentonville West 51-48.



The W also puts them back in first place for the 7A West conference.@ShilohSaints @ShilohSaintsFB pic.twitter.com/CEWAk9iapA — Armando Barry (@ArmandoBarry6) October 31, 2026

4. Bentonville (8-1)

Previous rank: 4

After beating Springdale, 29-0, the Tigers now become huge fans of the Bulldogs, who need them to beat Shiloh Christian while the Tigers attempt to do the same against Bentonville West, with the point system determining the No. 1 playoff seed from the 7A-West.

Up Next: vs. Bentonville West on Friday, Nov. 6

5. Sheridan (9-0)

Previous rank: 5

Hard to believe, but the 91 points the Yellowjackets scored in their 91-65 victory against Sylvan Hills is not the school record. They actually scored 103 points in a 1938 game against Princeton.

Up Next: at El Dorado on Friday, Nov. 6

A record-setting night of offense for the @SheridanHighFB Yellowjackets in a win over Sylvan Hills:



-91 POINTS (2nd most in #ARPreps history behind Augusta in 2001)

-156 combined points (Most in Arkansas history)



Sheridan also secured its first conference title since 1987. pic.twitter.com/LsqJsybR8D — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) October 31, 2026

6. Stuttgart (9-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Ricebirds got to 9-0 with a 49-14 win against Star City. Now, they turn around and play on Thursday for a chance to go both 10-0 and win the 4A-8 conference.

Up Next: vs. Hamburg on Thursday, Nov. 5

7. Greenwood (7-2)

Previous rank: 7

With their 58-0 win against Clarksville, the Bulldogs made it 6-for-6 in mercy-ruling their 5A-West foes. Now they go for a clean sweep in invoking the sportsmanship rule by renewing acquaintances with an old rival.

Up Next: vs. Alma on Friday, Nov. 6

8. North Little Rock (8-1)

Previous rank: 9

The Charging Wildcats will likely get the No. 2 playoff seed from the 7A-Central after their 21-0 win against Bryant.

Up Next: vs. Cabot on Friday, Nov. 6

9. Elkins (8-1)

Previous rank: 11

Austin Born accounted for 425 yards of total offense and six TDs as the Elks outlasted Gravette, 41-34, to take control of the 4A-1. But they must leave no doubt when wrapping up the regular season.

Up Next: at Huntsville on Friday, Nov. 6

Elkins gets the best of Gravette in a battle of unbeatens in Class 4A Region 1.



The Elks improve to 8-1 overall this season.@ElkinsElksFBall @Elkins_Football pic.twitter.com/CrKmHgCblj — Armando Barry (@ArmandoBarry6) October 31, 2026

10. Nashville (9-0)

Previous rank: 12

The Scrappers likely cleared their final hurdle in the 4A-7 with a 46-28 home victory against Malvern, accumulating exactly 500 yards of total offense. Now they go for 10-0 entering the playoffs.

Up Next: at Genoa Central on Friday, Nov. 6

11. Little Rock Mills (8-1)

Previous rank: NR

The Comets have lived up to their nickname by shooting upward in the rankings, punctuated by their dramatic 37-34 win at Jacksonville. A win in their regular season finale clinches the No. 2 seed from the 5A-Central.

Up Next: at Little Rock Parkview on Thursday, Nov. 5

12. Van Buren (8-1)

Previous rank: 24

In the second half, the Pointers got a blocked punt for a touchdown and a game-winning TD from a trick play double pass in their 21-14 win against Mountain Home. But they need to win this week to ensure the top playoff seed from the 6A-West.

Up Next: at Lake Hamilton on Friday, Nov. 6

Moe Henry & Co. continue to roll in the 6A West.



Van Buren takes down Mountain Home 21-14 to earn its sixth straight win.@pointerfootball @moehenry1 @VBSDPointers @VBSDActivities pic.twitter.com/NCJ5LqHjah — Armando Barry (@ArmandoBarry6) October 31, 2026

13. Benton (6-3)

Previous rank: 13

It was a rare easy victory for the Panthers last week, defeating West Memphis, 48-13. On paper, a game at a one-win Marion team might be more of the same, and a Benton win gives the Panthers the No. 2 seed from the 6A-East.

Up Next: at Marion on Friday, Nov. 6

14. Farmington (8-1)

Previous rank: 15

The Cardinals got their second shutout of the season, winning 42-0 at Dardanelle. The other shutout came in their second game against 7A Rogers Heritage.

Up Next: at Pea Ridge on Friday, Nov. 6

15. Bentonville West (7-2)

Previous rank: 8

A tough defeat at home to Shiloh Christian may have cost the Wolverines the top seed from the 7A-West. But they can get a huge boost going into the playoffs by knocking off the team down the road.

Up Next: at Bentonville on Friday, Nov. 6

16. Ozark (9-0)

Previous rank: 16

No letdown from the Hillbillies after their huge win against Booneville. They traveled to Dover and came back 53-12 victors as three running backs had 100 yards or more (Easton Fox with 128, John Skolarski with 114 and Dylan Flores with 100).

Up Next: vs. Mena on Friday, Nov. 6

17. Jacksonville (7-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Titans could drop to the No. 4 playoff seed from the 5A-Central if certain things transpire Thursday with their game and Little Rock Mills’ game against crosstown foe Parkview. But regardless of the outcomes, it’s still been a very good turnaround season for Jacksonville.

Up Next: vs. Beebe on Thursday, Nov. 5

18. Hot Springs Lakeside (7-2)

Previous rank: 17

Last week, the Rams got a 58-37 win against White Hall. But they need to beat Hot Springs and have Camden Fairview lose to White Hall since the Cardinals control their destiny at getting the No. 1 seed from the 5A-South by virtue of their head-to-head win against Lakeside.

Up Next: vs. Hot Springs on Friday, Nov. 6

19. Mount Ida (9-0)

Previous rank: 18

The Lions enjoyed last week off. Now, they’re determined to avoid any rust going into the postseason.

Up Next: vs. Hackett on Friday, Nov. 6

20. Baptist Prep (9-0)

Previous rank: 20

With their 26-6 win at Poyen, the Eagles have locked up the top playoff seed from 2A-4.

Up Next: vs. Episcopal Collegiate on Friday, Nov. 6

21. Searcy (7-2)

Previous rank: 19

Searcy snapped a two-game losing streak in grand style, beating Marion, 48-7. If recent scores are any indication, expect plenty of points when the Lions end the regular season with Sylvan Hills.

Up Next: at Sylvan Hills on Friday, Nov. 6

22. Booneville (8-1)

Previous rank: 21

A get-right game from the Bearcats following their defeat at Ozark, returning home to beat Lamar, 38-18. A win this week at Pottsville would clinch the No. 2 playoff seed from 4A-4.

Up Next: at Pottsville on Friday, Nov. 6

23. Mansfield (8-2)

Previous rank: 23

Behind 202 yards rushing and four TDs from Silas Burton, Mansfield wrapped up the 3A-1 championship with a 38-28 win at Charleston. The Tigers, who have now won seven straight games, get Week 10 off before starting their postseason road toward a repeat 3A championship.

Up Next: Idle this week

24. Prescott (8-1)

Previous rank: 25

Thanks to their 35-30 win against Smackover, the Curley Wolves have clinched the No. 1 playoff seed from 3A-7. They can claim the outright conference title on Thursday.

Up Next: at Centerpoint on Thursday, Nov. 5

25. Springdale Har-Ber (6-3)

Previous rank: 14

A crazy three weeks for the Wildcats. Beat Bentonville West and Shiloh Christian on back-to-back weeks, but turn around and lose to a Rogers team that had won just two games prior to last week.

Up Next: vs. Fayetteville on Friday, Nov. 6