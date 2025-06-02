Every Horse in the 2025 Belmont Stakes Field, Jockeys & More
June is here and with it comes the Belmont Stakes, as horse racing fans turn their attention to the third—and longest—race in the sport's Triple Crown. While fans won't be seeing a horse compete to win the Triple Crown (all three races), they're still in for a treat on June 7 at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty, who sat out the Preakness Stakes, returns to the field to make a run at winning two of the three legs of the Triple Crown. Journalism, the runner-up at Churchill Downs and the winner of the Preakness Stakes, will attempt to do the same. And while there are some familiar faces, the field for the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes also features some new names.
Unlike the Kentucky Derby, which allows up to 20 horses to compete, the Belmont Stakes allows a maximum of 16 horses, two more than the Preakness Stakes. Currently, there are eight horses slated to compete in the Belmont Stakes.
Without further ado, let's meet the horses, as well as the jockeys and trainers.
2025 Belmont Stakes Horses, Odds, and More
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
Sovereignty
Junior Alvarado
Bill Mott
8–5
Journalism
Umberto Rispoli
Michael McCarthy
9–5
Baeza
Flavien Prat
John Shirreffs
4–1
Rodriguez
Mike Smith
Bob Baffert
5–1
Hill Road
Irad Ortiz, Jr.
Chad Brown
12–1
Heart of Honor
Saffie Osborne
Jamie Osborne
18–1
Uncaged
Luis Saez
Todd Pletcher
20–1
Crudo
John Velazquez
Todd Pletcher
20–1
These eight horses are currently listed as probable for the Belmont Stakes. Grande, jockeyed by Dylan Davis and trained by Todd Pletcher, is currently considered a possible entry. Check back for more updates on the field, as well as odds.
Who is the Favorite to Win the 2025 Belmont Stakes?
Currently, Sovereignty (8–5 odds) is the narrow favorite over Journalism (9–5) to win the Belmont Stakes. Sovereignty, victorious in three races, including the Kentucky Derby, returns to the field after opting out of the Preakness Stakes to train for the longest leg of the Triple Crown. Journalism, meanwhile, is coming off of victories in the Santa Anita Derby and the Preakness, as well as a runner-up finish to Sovereignty at Churchill Downs. Journalism and Heart of Honor are the only two horses that raced in the Preakness Stakes set to do so in the Belmont. Rodriguez, a late scratch at the Derby, also joins the field at Saratoga Race Course.
Notable Trainers and Jockeys in the Field
Experienced and accomplished hands are abound at the Belmont Stakes. The field includes three Hall of Fame trainers in Mott, Baffert and Pletcher, as well as one Hall of Fame nominee in Shirreffs. The three Hall of fame trainers have won a combined eight Belmont Stakes titles in their decorated careers. Meanwhile, Brown, McCarthy and Osborne are among the most accomplished trainers in the sport today.
The field of jockeys is equally impressive. The likes of Ortiz, Jr., Saez and Prat have enjoyed the most success in 2025 thus far. According to Equibase, no jockey has won more prize money than Velazquez. History will be made at Saratoga Race Course as well. In 1993, Julie Krone became the first woman to win a Triple Crown race, when she was victorious aboard Colonial Affair at that year's Belmont Stakes. Should Osborne win aboard Heart of Honor, she would join Krone in the history books.
In terms of the best pairings between jockey and trainer, it starts at the top. The combination of Rispoli and McCarthy, powering Journalism, has proven to be formidable in the first two legs of the Triple Crown. The Alvarado-Mott duo leading Sovereignty also proved its mettle with an impressive win at a sloppy track at Churchill Downs. If looking towards history in terms of jockey-trainer pairings, look no further than the longshot Crudo, led by train and four-time Belmont Stakes winner Pletcher, as well as the accomplished jockey Velazquez. The combination of Baffert, who has three Belmont Stakes victories to his name, and Smith, who has won the third-most prize money all-time among jockeys, is a promising one behind Rodriguez.
Scratches and Alternates
There have been no scratches yet for the Belmont Stakes. Grande, who won two starts before a foot issue scratched him from the Derby, is one to monitor as a potential addition to the field at Saratoga Race Course.