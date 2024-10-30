Jaguars vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
After a relatively slow start to their season, the Philadelphia Eagles have ripped off three straight wins and all of a sudden looking like an elite contender in the NFC. They'll look to improve their win streak to four in Week 9 when they host the imploding Jacksonville Jaguars.
Hopes were high for the Jaguars entering this season but a 2-6 record including a Week 8 loss to the Packers has all but ended their hopes of returning to the NFL Playoffs.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Jaguars vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jaguars +7.5 (-110)
- Eagles -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +280
- Eagles -350
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-110)
- UNDER 45.5 (-110)
Jaguars vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 3rd
- Game Time: 4:05 pm EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch: CBS
- Jaguars Record: 2-6
- Eagles Record: 5-2
Jaguars vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Jaguars' last six games
- Jaguars have lost seven straight road games
- Jaguars are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC East opponents
- Eagles are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games
- Eagles have won six straight games against AFC South opponents
- Eagles are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games
Jaguars vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Gabe Davis, WR - Questionable
- Maason Smith, DT - Questionable
- Esezi Otomewo, DT - Questionable
- Travis Etienne Jr., RB - Questionable
- Ezra Cleveland, G - Questionable
Eagles Injury Report
- Dallas Goedert, TE - Questionable
- Mekhi Becton, OT - Questionable
- Darius Slay Jr., CB - Questionable
- Albert Okwuegbunam Jr., TE - IR-R
- Byron Roung, DT - IR
Jaguars vs. Eagles Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr.: The Jaguars first-year receiver has been one of the best rookies in the NFL this season and has established himself as the top option in the passing game for the Jaguars. Now that Christian Kirk is sidelined with an injury, Thomas Jr. will have to play an even bigger role if Jacksonville wants to string together a few wins.
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: The Eagles' running back has been one of the best acquisitions of the offseason and he's now in contention with Derrick Henry for the Offensive Player of the Year award. He's averaging a blistering 5.9 yards per carry on the season along with six total touchdowns.
Jaguars vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I think the Eagles are the side to back in this interconference showdown.
I meant it last week when I said the Eagles are hitting their stride and getting hot. I think in a few week's time, we're going to look at this team as a legitimate Super Bowl contender and a top-three team in the conference. They lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+2.1) over their last three games and have improved in a big way defensively while also getting healthy on the offense.
They're now sixth in the league in EPA per play and second in opponent EPA per play since Week 6. Their defense was a weak point early in the season but their two rookie cornerbacks have stepped up lately and now they're a dangerous unit for any team to face.
They should have no problem moving the ball against the worst secondary in the league. The Jaguars are in the midst of an implosion and currently rank dead last in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA and 31st in opponent yards per pass attempt.
The Jaguars offense is going to have to have an A+ game to keep them within reach in this one. If they don't the Eagles are going to run away with the win and cover this spread with ease.
Pick: Eagles -7.5 (-110)
